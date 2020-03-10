Follow Us
Write a smarter resume and get into the interview room
Rezi has helped job-seekers land interviews with Airbnb, Spotify, Google, Atlassian, and Microsoft.
- Did you know that 75% of resumes go unseen by employers? You don't have to be on the wrong end of that statistic any longer.
- Rezi is a powerful resume generator that allows you to create the most optimized resume for each job.
- The Rezi Score gives instant feedback on your resume, providing a dynamic benchmark to guide your resume creation.
You’ve heard the old saying that you only have one chance to make a first impression. Well, how about if you have to make that first impression in only six seconds?
If you’re a job seeker, that’s reality—because six seconds is about the average amount of time a hiring manager will look at a fresh resume before deciding whether to talk to that person further or slide that CV back to the bottom of the stack.
Don’t be that person at the bottom of the stack. With the help of a service like Rezi Resume Software, you can take steps to make sure that doesn’t become your fate. Right now, a lifetime subscription to Rezi's Pro services is over 90 percent off at just $29.
Rezi takes advantage of today’s applicant tracking systems (ATS), automated software used by many employers to automatically weed through candidates. Rezi takes your resume and gives it a full optimization treatment, adjusting to add or accentuate critical keywords and job criteria that will identify you to an ATS as a top candidate for the position.
Your Rezi Score is instant feedback on the state of your resume, which helps you make any and all changes needed to immediately start surging you to the top of those most coveted job queues.
Trusted by over 100,000 job seekers, Rezi users have gotten callbacks from companies like Airbnb, Spotify, Google and Microsoft, so you know they’re doing something right.
At just $29, more than $500 off the regular price of lifetime membership, it’s worth seeing what Rezi can do to boost your job prospects.
Why employees have the upper hand now more than ever before
Today, if a business wants to be successful, it should pay attention to employee fulfillment.
- Employee satisfaction, as a concept, didn't emerge until the rise of the industrial economy and unionization. If employees were unhappy, management could predict a strike and stoppage of work.
- Since then, the standard for management has been to consider employee engagement an accurate measure of satisfaction. Instead, research suggests the focus should be employee fulfillment: Do employees have the ability to reflect on and create meaning around their work?
- Now, in the information economy, employees are often the means of value creation. This provides a unique advantage in which management must consider employee fulfillment in order to remain profitable.
