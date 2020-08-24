Get better sleep each night by binging content on Restflix

Knowledge in a time of crisis
24 August, 2020
  • 40 percent of Americans receive less than seven hours of sleep every night.
  • Sleep deprivation wreaks havoc on your physiology, creating problems ranging from dementia to obesity.
  • A good night's sleep has positive benefits for your mental and physical health, including increased focus and reduced anxiety.

A good night's sleep is one of the greatest indicators of a healthy lifestyle. Getting at least seven hours of sleep per night has positive benefits for your mind and body but, for numerous reasons, at least 40% of Americans struggle with it.

While some people can fall asleep with the television on, your subconscious mind is still processing the sounds it hears. Instead of relying on Netflix, here's an alternative designed to actually help you sleep. It's called Restflix and it's a unique streaming service that will help you fall and stay asleep each night.

By harnessing the power of binaural beats, Restflix videos chill out your brain's arousal network. Instead of being on edge, you'll quickly succumb to your parasympathetic nervous system.

Calm is guaranteed with Restflix's over 20 personalized channels. The service's guided meditations, bedtime stories, and serene natural views and sounds will aid you in your quest for a truly restful night's sleep. There are even guided meditations for children.

You can watch Restflix on all major platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Android, and Fire TV. With your subscription, you'll receive unlimited video and audio with no commercial interruptions.

Besides a better night's sleep, Restflix may also help you with evening anxiety, insomnia, and tinnitus. With five-star ratings on both the Google Play and the App Store, it's already made quite the impression on many users.

A two-year subscription to Restflix: Restful Sleep Streaming Service is on sale now for $49.99 – 50% off the usual cost.

Price subject to change.

When you buy something through a link in this article or from our shop, Big Think earns a small commission. Thank you for supporting our team's work.

Why your rapport with coworkers is about much more than small talk

Scientists have proven that small talk with coworkers leads to stronger team cultures and better collaboration.

Shutterstock
Coronavirus
  • A recent Rutgers study has found that although small talk in the office can be distracting, employees and employers alike gain far more from these seemingly trivial interactions than we lose.
  • Non-work banter can lead to more cohesive culture and higher-quality output.
  • To deliver output with a higher value, you need to view productivity through a different lens, one that has leeway for freeform discourse.
Keep reading Show less
Work collaboration communication culture productivity

Searches about anxiety hit new high during pandemic

The Pandemic featured a spike in searches about anxiety, what a plot twist.

Photo by Engin Akyurt from Pexels
Mind & Brain
  • A new study finds that searches for terms related to "anxiety attack" spiked after COVID reached America.
  • The increase was largest around the time the US surpassed China in number of cases.
  • The study can't prove that anxiety rates have gone up, but other surveys suggest they have.
Keep reading Show less
Coronavirus fear emotions internet anxiety

​Why is anxiety spiking in young people, but not older adults?

A new study shows that anxiety has been rapidly increasing among young adults in the U.S. from 2008 to 2018.

PIxabay
Culture & Religion
  • The study examined self-reported data on anxiety provided by American adults ages 18 and older from 2008 to 2018.
  • Anxiety among adults 18 to 25 nearly doubled in that time period, but remained stable for adults 50 and older.
  • It's still unclear what's causing increased anxiety in young people, but social media, economic uncertainty and unhealthy lifestyle may play a part.
Keep reading Show less
united states youth mental health depression anxiety
