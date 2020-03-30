Follow Us
How to become a masterful storyteller
From novels to screenwriting, storytelling is one of our most powerful forms of communication.
- Reading has been shown to make you more intelligent and empathic, a trait that good writers learn to master.
- Storytelling is one of the most important forms of communication that humans engage in.
- While "finding your voice" is what writers crave, beginning with the basics is an essential step on any writer's path.
Storytelling is an ancient human vocation. The ability to transfer ideas from one brain to another played a large part in how language evolved. While for most of history our ancestors told tales orally, through evolving languages and pantomimes, we've become master craftsmen of the written word over the last few thousand years. As with any craft, learning the basics is essential.
The Become a Professional Creative Writer Bundle offers five master classes in writing prose, movie scripts, and novels, as well as creating unforgettable fictional characters across any medium. These 90 lessons teach you how to identify and replace cliché phrases, recognize what producers seek in screenplays, create tension and conflict, and write convincing backstories. The only limit might be your imagination, but having the right framework to allow your imagination to fly is equally important.
Right now you can pick up The Become a Professional Creative Writer Bundle at an incredible discount. For only $21 you will have access to these lessons by an accomplished screenwriter and fiction author. Get those stories out of your head and onto the page today.
Prices subject to change.
When you buy something through a link in this article or from our shop, Big Think earns a small commission. Thank you for supporting our team's work.
Write killer sentences with Ludwig, the premium writing tool
This sentence search engine takes an innovative approach to improving your writing skills.
- Ludwig is a search engine that critiques and offers help to improve your sentences.
- Ludwig's database includes 200 million expert English sentences for reference.
- Regularly $299.99, a lifetime of Ludwig access is now only $119.
Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, Toni Morrison, dies at 88
"If there's a book that you want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, then you must write it." — Toni Morrison
Todd Plitt / Contributor
- Morrison was the first African American to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.
- Over her nearly five-decade career, Morrison wrote 11 novels, a libretto and collections of nonfiction, and also worked as an editor who wanted to participate in developing a "canon of black work."
- Morrison's family wrote that they were grateful she had a "long, well lived life."
Jordan Peterson's 10-step process for stronger writing
Though written for his students, the lessons can be applied by any essay writer.
- The best way to improve your thinking is to learn how to write, says Jordan Peterson.
- His 10-step process for writing an essay is time consuming, but the benefits are worth it.
- From the granular to the macro, every facet of writing a solid essay is covered in his template.
SMARTER FASTER trademarks owned by The Big Think, Inc. All rights reserved.