Relieve stress through art with the help of these drawing courses

Pencil Kings will guide you from beginner to mastery with industry-leading teachers from Marvel and DreamWorks.

30 July, 2020
  • In a stressful time, art therapy has been shown to relieve stress, stimulate the brain's pleasure center, and help you become emotionally resilient.
  • Creating art stimulates the release of dopamine, which in turn raises self-esteem levels.
  • Pencil Kings features world-class teachers from Marvel and DreamWorks guiding you through art therapy by drawing.

Creativity is a uniquely human trait. We can dream up gods and demons and give them form through drawing. We can even take a two-dimensional surface and bring our ideas to life in three dimensions. All we need is a little training for our giant imaginations to blossom on the page.

Pencil Kings has trained thousands of artists in beginner-to-expert drawing without the high costs of attending a college or university. Since 2010, the company has offered courses taught by professional artists from some of the biggest names in the industry, including Warner Bros., DreamWorks, Sony, EA, and Activision.

A 2018 study, published in Behavioral Sciences, discovered that creative endeavors, such as art, have particular relevance to stress prevention and stress management. The team discovered that creative arts are used intentionally to provoke therapeutic change, and help patients effectively manage traumatic experiences. Over 80% of the studies the team looked at found significant improvement in problems related to stress. And I think we can all agree, these are stressful times.

In Pencil Kings Ultimate Character Drawing and Design Course Bundle, you'll gain access to 11 incredible courses, including Gesture Drawing for Beginner Artists, Anatomy For Beginners, Figure Drawing with Style Distortion, Advanced Anatomy for Artists, and more. With lifetime access to these courses, you can take them at your own speed, in whatever order suits your needs, and watch your stress melt away.

You can sign up for the Pencil Kings Ultimate Character Drawing and Design Course Bundle on sale now for just $34.99 – an 80% discount from the list price.

Pencil Kings Ultimate Character Drawing & Design Course Bundle - $34.99

When you buy something through a link in this article or from our shop, Big Think earns a small commission. Thank you for supporting our team's work.

    Quantcast