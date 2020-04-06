Follow Us
10 courses that can turn you into a better writer
From travel blogging to novel writing, creative writing is a skill you can apply anywhere.
- Reading has been shown to increase intelligence and empathy, making writing a powerful communication tool.
- There are methods that can help you become a stronger writer, such as creating outlines and reading lists, and editing.
- Transmitting ideas from your head onto the page helps you to organize your thinking process.
Creative writing is a powerful means for organizing your thoughts. Not only are you partaking in the ancient craft of storytelling, but the process of creating a narrative from inception to finished tale helps you to think through every aspect of character development, dialogue, and landscape. This process is an important means for thinking more clearly in your own life.
Your readers will thank you. A 2009 study of children found that reading creates new white matter in their brains. The result was an improvement in their ability to communicate. Reading has also been shown to make adults more intelligent and empathetic. Creative writers are needed to help raise the educational and emotional bar of society.
The Ultimate Creative Writing Course Bundle is your guide to becoming a powerful creative writer in a variety of formats. The 10 courses feature 422 separate lessons that will help you become an exceptional travel writer, teach you how to edit and proofread like a pro, and even compose hard-hitting pieces of journalism.
What's more, each course in this collection is Continuing Professional Development (CPD)-certified so you can trust in their quality. Plus, with each course you complete, you'll also net a number of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours.
Finding your niche as a writer is one of the most significant challenges for any aspiring wordsmith. Interested in writing children's books? Want to finally get that novel out of your head? How about exploring calligraphy? All of these topics and more are covered this bundle.
You can get The Ultimate Creative Writing Course Bundle for just $29.99 today. That's a low price for a skillset with a giant ROI, both in your personal life and career.
Prices subject to change.
When you buy something through a link in this article or from our shop, Big Think earns a small commission. Thank you for supporting our team's work.
Good grammar is the key to effective communication—and promotions
Stop embarrassing misspellings with this handy grammar checker app.
- Digital communication results in numerous grammar mistakes.
- Learning proper grammar makes you a better and more effective communicator.
- People with fewer grammar mistakes in their online profiles achieve higher positions and receive more promotions at work.
Write killer sentences with Ludwig, the premium writing tool
This sentence search engine takes an innovative approach to improving your writing skills.
- Ludwig is a search engine that critiques and offers help to improve your sentences.
- Ludwig's database includes 200 million expert English sentences for reference.
- Regularly $299.99, a lifetime of Ludwig access is now only $119.
Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, Toni Morrison, dies at 88
"If there's a book that you want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, then you must write it." — Toni Morrison
Todd Plitt / Contributor
- Morrison was the first African American to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.
- Over her nearly five-decade career, Morrison wrote 11 novels, a libretto and collections of nonfiction, and also worked as an editor who wanted to participate in developing a "canon of black work."
- Morrison's family wrote that they were grateful she had a "long, well lived life."
SMARTER FASTER trademarks owned by The Big Think, Inc. All rights reserved.