Badge
Big Think Shop
Big Think Shop

How to change bad habits and learn new skills

You can change your brain at any age thanks to neuroplasticity.

 Big Think
04 April, 2020
  • Neuroplasticity is your brain's ability to form new neuronal connections throughout your life.
  • It is possible to change your habits and learn new skills at any age thanks to neuroplasticity.
  • Training your brain to form new connections is beneficial to long-term cognitive health.

For a long time, it was believed that your brain was solidified during adolescence. After your teenage years, you are who you are, with no possibility of change. The neuroscience revolution of the 20th century proved this assumption to be wrong. It is possible to change at any age thanks to your brain's ability to form new neuronal connections.

In the course, Neuroplasticity: How To Rewire Your Brain, psychologist Gregory Caremans, the former Director of the Institute of Neurocognitivism in Brussels, teaches you how to form these connections. His insightful and easy-to-implement lessons include the ability to create cognitive flexibility, form new habits, override unhelpful thought patterns, and choose and stick to resolutions.

Whether you want to advance in your career or reach new goals in your personal life, making the effort to rewire your brain can give you a major edge.

With Neuroplasticity: How To Rewire Your Brain, Caremans offers lifetime access to two-and-a-half hours of incredible content for only $10.99, a 92% discount off of the original price. It's never too late to train your brain for the better.

Price subject to change.

When you buy something through a link in this article or from our shop, Big Think earns a small commission. Thank you for supporting our team's work.

More From Big Think
Related Articles

An AI can read words in brain signals

Researchers at UCSF have trained an algorithm to parse meaning from neural activity.

Image source: ESB Professional/Shutterstock/Big Think
Technology & Innovation
  • Participants' neural activity is collected as they speak 50 sentences.
  • A machine-learning algorithm develops a prediction of what the collected data means.
  • The system's accuracy varies, but the results are promising.
    • Keep reading Show less
    ai algorithm communication machine learning prosthetics speech neuroscience

    Musicians and their audiences show synchronized patterns of brain activity

    Researchers observed "inter-brain coherence" (IBC) — a synchronisation in brain activity — between a musician and the audience.

    Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
    Mind & Brain
    When a musician is playing a piece, and the audience is enjoying it, they can develop physical synchronies. Both might tap their feet, sway their bodies, or clap their hands.
    Keep reading Show less
    music brain psychology emotion science and art neuroscience

    Bennett Foddy's free browser games are the exercise your brain needs

    This video game designer's creations have been said to work "neurological magic."

    Photo Credit: Foddy.net
    Technology & Innovation
    • Video game designer Bennett Foddy's games hack players' neurology to allow them to embody the subjects on the screen.
    • Foddy plays with perceptions of sensation to explore how gamers "become" the digital characters.
    • Research indicates that video games can change how our brains perform and their structural makeup. For instance, enhancing several kinds of focus.
    Keep reading Show less
    addiction psychology internet media computers neuroscience video games games