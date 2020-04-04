Follow Us
How to change bad habits and learn new skills
You can change your brain at any age thanks to neuroplasticity.
- Neuroplasticity is your brain's ability to form new neuronal connections throughout your life.
- It is possible to change your habits and learn new skills at any age thanks to neuroplasticity.
- Training your brain to form new connections is beneficial to long-term cognitive health.
For a long time, it was believed that your brain was solidified during adolescence. After your teenage years, you are who you are, with no possibility of change. The neuroscience revolution of the 20th century proved this assumption to be wrong. It is possible to change at any age thanks to your brain's ability to form new neuronal connections.
In the course, Neuroplasticity: How To Rewire Your Brain, psychologist Gregory Caremans, the former Director of the Institute of Neurocognitivism in Brussels, teaches you how to form these connections. His insightful and easy-to-implement lessons include the ability to create cognitive flexibility, form new habits, override unhelpful thought patterns, and choose and stick to resolutions.
Whether you want to advance in your career or reach new goals in your personal life, making the effort to rewire your brain can give you a major edge.
