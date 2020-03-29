Follow Us
Get the sleep you deserve with this top-rated app's soothing melodies
Relax Melodies is the most positively reviewed app in the history of the App Store.
- Blue light negatively impacts the secretion of melatonin, making it harder for smartphone and computer users to sleep.
- Meditation has been shown to have a positive impact on sleep by increasing specific neurochemicals while decreasing stress.
- Relax Melodies can help you get the sleep you need, and it's on sale.
The National Sleep Foundation says that 47 million Americans do not get enough restorative sleep, which is detrimental to good health. Poor work performance, increased likelihood of accidents, obesity, cardiovascular and mental health problems—the dangers of insomnia are numerous. We need more sleep.
The Relax Melodies Meditation App was created to promote better sleep. This unique app has numerous means of achieving this goal: guided meditations, breathing exercises, bedtime stories, and soothing sounds. Not only does Relax Melodies help you achieve more shuteye, but it also calms night-time anxiety. It can even help offset the effects of tinnitus.
Right now you can get the Relax Melodies Meditation App for 50% off its list price. With a 4.8 rating from over 187,000 reviews on the iPhone App store (and an average 4.6 rating on Google Play), Business Insider notes that it is "The most positively reviewed app in the history of the Apple App Store."
You can take the first step toward a better night's sleep and get a lifetime subscription to Relax Melodies for only $124.99 today.
Prices are subject to change.
When you buy something through a link in this article or from our shop, Big Think earns a small commission. Thank you for supporting our team's work.
