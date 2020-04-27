Follow Us
Speculation is the key to the stock market. Learn how it works.
Day trading and technical analysis are two necessary skills for success.
- Day trading requires keen foresight in the art of speculation.
- Technical analysis demands an intensive study of past market data.
- These skills can be learned with time and training.
Day traders have to move quickly. Navigating a complex market—especially in the time of a pandemic—requires lightning-fast instincts and a strong working knowledge of the entire industry. Understanding margin leverage and margin interest rates could mean the difference between success and failure.
Due to the unpredictability of the stock market, technical analysis is essential. Learning how to use charts to recognize market trends and price patterns is required if you want to exploit the market for your benefit.
Both of these skills require instinct, and instinct is nothing more than learned behavior and repetition. That's what makes The Premium Novice-to-Expert Day Trading & Technical Analysis Bundle so valuable to market novices and experts alike: constant study is needed if you want to play this game.
The 236 lessons involved in this 10-course bundle will empower you with everything you need to feel confident in your market analysis. You'll learn how to become an expert multitasker, performing multiple chart time-frame analysis in order to exit and enter at just the right time. By evaluating volatility, volume, and momentum, market trends will begin to come into view.
You'll also be shown how to use advanced technical indicators that will help you recognize overbought and oversold conditions and reversal signals, which will make you a security trading expert. In the Candlestick Trading Mastery Course, you'll be armed with everything you need to pick out bear and bull market runs and adjust accordingly.
The courses are led by Wealthy Education, an eLearning solutions provider specializing in stock market investing, financial management, accounting, and personal finance. Their overall objective is to help students achieve their financial goals and make their trades up to 80.61% more profitable.
Whether brushing up or diving in, today you can pick up The Premium Novice-to-Expert Day Trading & Technical Analysis Bundle for only $49.99. You'll even begin with a sound investment decision, considering that the cost is 97% off.
