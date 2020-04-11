Launch your new career with these online courses

Follow Us
- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are now spending more time at home.
- With the uptick in free time, now is an ideal time to learn new skills.
- Whizlabs can help you learn new, in-demand skills without having to leave your home.
As the world continues to wrestle with the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are working remotely and staying indoors as much as possible. This lifestyle change is dramatic and can be stressful, but there is a silver lining: We have significantly more free time to learn at home.
If there's a new skill you've been meaning to learn, there's a good chance you can get the training you need with Whizlabs.
Whizlabs has been offering affordable online certification training courses and practice tests since 2000. Their online certifications include expert-level training in cloud computing, Java, Project Management, Agile, Linux, blockchain, Big Data, CCNA, and digital marketing. Their focus on education and real-world implementation has made them a leader in the field. To date, they've trained more than three million professionals.
With the Whizlabs Online Certifications: Lifetime Membership, you'll be guided through certification training programs by experts in the field and receive regularly updated content so you can keep your skills on the cutting edge.
There is precedent for this success: companies such as Accenture, Bloomberg, Capgemini, Cisco, Deloitte, and Infosys have all used Whizlab's services.
You can now get your lifetime subscription for just $59, over 90% off the original price.
