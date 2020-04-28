Follow Us
Become fluent in one of the most dynamic programming languages for $35
Three decades later, Python remains a favorite for coders and programmers.
- Since its release in 1991, Python has become one of the world's most popular general-purpose programming languages.
- Python enables programmers to write clear code with significant use of whitespace.
- From data mining and web programming to cybersecurity and game design, Python can be used for virtually everything online.
Though it was first dreamed up in the eighties, Python's first release in 1991 made this general-purpose programming language an ideal successor to the ABC language. Logical and clear, Python offers coders and programmers a flexible and readable approach to designing virtually anything online.
When it comes to coding languages, Python is incredibly user-friendly, making it an ideal choice of coding newcomers. It also happens to be incredibly lucrative, with programmers earning over $75K as a base salary.
Want to start your programming journey into Python? The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle is a 12-course bundle that features 832 lessons by Python masters. In this incredible package you'll learn how to:
- Look at statistics and data sets to become an expert data miner.
- Use an introduction to statistics to learn how to visualize data through popular plotting libraries, such as Seaborn and Matplotlib.
- Become an expert programmer who can code up everything needed to launch complex websites.
- Acquire the skills necessary for statistical data analysis wrangling.
- Develop an awareness of the tools required of a cybersecurity expert, including analyzing web app security vulnerabilities using Ruby onRails and PHP.
- Build apps from scratch—you'll construct 10 during these lessons.
- Design a Frogger-style game that will teach you the fundamentals of Python 3.
The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle is now on sale for just $34.99, a 98% discount from the list price.
Price subject to change.
