Follow Us
Need a creative outlet? Try this inventive new way to learn to play piano.
Get lifetime access to training content that will have you tickling the ivories in no time.
- Playing a musical instrument has been shown to benefit your brain more than any other activity.
- Benefits include increased memory and reading skills, increased blood flow in your brain, and a reduction in stress and depression.
- Performing music has also been shown to help reduce your risk of dementia.
Keeping our brains sharp and healthy is important to all of us. Nothing forces as many parts of your brain to work at once as performing music. The health benefits are well-documented, from sharpening your memory and focus to reducing stress and depression. It's even been linked to a decreased risk of dementia. Fortunately, while it's easiest to learn while you're young, research has shown that you benefit no matter what age you begin.
The many benefits of playing music include (but are definitely not limited to):
- Training the brain's executive function, which includes decision-making and problem-solving skills.
- Helping you process multiple senses simultaneously.
- Aiding you in strengthening your relationship with others in a playful and engaging manner.
- Increasing blood flow to your brain, which gives you energy.
- Making you happier while decreasing anxiety and depression.
- Helping stroke patients (and other victims of brain damage) recover quicker.
While learning any new skill can seem daunting, Pianoforall: The New Way To Learn Piano & Keyboard was created to immediately take beginners all the way up to intermediate levels. Starting off with rhythm-style piano (such as Norah Jones and Billy Joel), the program leads you through ragtime, blues, jazz, and improvisation.
With over 10 hours of lessons and lectures, these 204 modules will get you playing songs quickly and effectively. An additional nine eBooks will help round out your music education. You'll find out quickly why over 160,000 students have already enrolled.
Sign up for Pianoforall: The New Way To Learn Piano & Keyboard for only $29.99 today and save 85% off the list price.
Price subject to change.
More from the Big Think Shop
- Work-from-home accessories to keep you productive
- DIY projects to keep you entertained indoors
- New skills you can learn without leaving home
Why are pop songs getting sadder than they used to be?
The use of words related to negative emotions has increased by more than one third.
Are popular songs today happier or sadder than they were 50 years ago?
We need music to be political, not just entertaining
Protest music is a natural feature of humanity.
- Music has long played an essential role in the political fabric of cultures.
- Some fans want musicians to "shut up and sing," as if artists were not also citizens.
- Protest songs have been an important aspect of the Arts for centuries.
Spotify will now create playlists for your pet
Your cat thinks your taste stinks. Also that you're mingy with the laser pointer.
- Spotify has just announced a free playlist-creation site for pets.
- Research suggests that animals have their own music preferences.
- Hedgehogs possibly don't get enough respect.
SMARTER FASTER trademarks owned by The Big Think, Inc. All rights reserved.