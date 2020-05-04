Follow Us
Instantly translate your voice into 110+ languages from your device
Sheltering at home won't last forever. This translator is a traveler's best friend.
- LingvaNex Translator lets you speak to your Uber driver, B&B host, or waiter in almost any country with ease.
- The dictionary function helps you use foreign words in the right context.
- You can instantly translate text on image and websites.
We might be sheltering at home right now, but that won't last forever. Though you may be brushing up on your language skills during this time, the ability to talk to anyone in the world is a skillset beyond most humans.
That's where LingvaNex Translator comes in. This unique program lets you read, write, and speak in over 110 languages. This powerful translation and dictionary app offers instant translations of text, voice, images, websites, and documents. Right now, LingvaNex Translator: Lifetime Subscription (Desktop and Mobile Bundle) is on sale for 80% off, just $79.99.
That means you'll never have to flip through a book you picked up at the airport or scroll through local search apps hoping to find the right words. In fact, the dictionary even helps you nail the context.
You don't even need to travel to use LingvaNex Translator. Discover what's happening overseas from local news sources, and even translate text on images. You can save your favorite translations in the bookmarks and revisit them to help grow your vocabulary over time.
Lingvanex Translator is available on mobile or desktop for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows users. Apple users rate it 4/5 stars on the Mac App Store, while Google Play and Microsoft Store users both give it 4.4/5 stars.
Purchase LingvaNex Translator: Lifetime Subscription (Desktop and Mobile Bundle) today for just $79.99 and save 80% off the list price.
Study: We like villains similar to ourselves.
Love a good villain? It says a lot about you.
- People tend to be attracted to others with similar positive traits, but recoil from those with similar negative traits.
- This tendency doesn't exist with villains, who we like even if we share negative traits with them.
- This finding may led to new studies on how we process personality traits, story processing, and your internet browsing history.
Students create mental-health website for medical professionals battling Covid-19
Health care professionals worldwide are facing a second crisis, the consequences of which we're only beginning to understand.
- The website was created by two undergraduates at Tuft University.
- It offers a curated list of free and paid mental-health resources, as well as links to virtual therapy from mental-health professionals.
- Studies suggest that health care workers on the frontlines of the pandemic are more likely to experience anxiety, depression and symptoms of post-traumatic stress.
Whale-watching is now bigger than whaling in Iceland
Two of Iceland's largest whaling companies are keeping their boats in port this summer. One of them permanently.
- Since the International Whaling Commission's ban on whaling went into effect in 1986, only three countries are still whaling: Norway, Iceland, and Japan.
- The whale-watching industry is rapidly eclipsing whaling in Iceland these days.
- If you visit Iceland, don't eat the whale meat — Icelanders don't.
In 1982, 25 member nations of the International Whaling Commission (IWC) voted to ban commercial whaling by 1986. Seven nation voted against the ban: Brazil, Iceland, South Korea, Japan, Norway, Peru, and the-then Soviet Union. Nonetheless, in 1986, large-scale hunting of whales ended worldwide. Mostly.
Norway never stopped whaling, and Iceland resumed whaling in 2003. Japan exited the IWC in 2019 and announced they would be ending their already-controversial annual Antarctic whaling expeditions and resuming commercial whaling in their territorial waters and in the country's 200-mile exclusive economic zone along its coast, claiming research as their reason for doing so. According to the World Wildlife Federation, 31,984 whales have been killed since the moratorium when into effect.
Iceland's two largest whaling companies have just announced they're going keep their ships ashore for the 2020 whaling season. The companies' motivations are apparently strictly monetary. "I'm never going to hunt whales again, I'm stopping for good ," Gunnar Bergmann Jonsson of the minke whaling company IP-Utgerd told Agence France-Presse (AFP). The second company, Hvalur, which hunts fin whales, has only committed to halting operations for 2020. Neither company was out on the seas in 2019 due to low catches in recent years and other financial consideration.
Minke whale, (left), and a fin whale, (right)
Image source: Jemma Craig/ Leonardo Gonzalez /Shutterstock
Jonsson explained his decision to stop whaling to AFP as being primarily a reaction to an extension of the no-fishing coastal zone that forced his ships out further in search of whales, saying the change made continuing no longer financially feasible.
The CEO of Hvalu, Kristján Loftsson, explained his thinking to Icelandic newspaper, Morganbladid. Loftsson claimed that social distancing was a factor since it made operating vessels and processing whale meat more difficult. This doesn't explain why his ships stayed home in 2019.
A more plausible explanation would be that Japan — the company's primary market — has become less hospitable to his whale meat. He told Morganbladid that Japanese government subsidies for domestic whalers made it difficult for him to compete. It's also the case that people in Japan are eating less whale meat.
A sea change
Image source: Chris Yang/Unsplash
Árni Finnsson, chairman of the Iceland Nature Conservation Association tells National Geographic there's another reason for Jonsson and Loftsson calling it quits: public sentiment is turning against the whaling industry. Finnson says, "What has changed is that the fishing industry is not willing to support him anymore. They feel that Iceland needs to be able to export fish to the U.S. market, and they don't want to continue defending whaling. I think he's done."
In fact, Icelanders overall are less in favor of whaling, particularly in light of a newly booming industry: whale watching, which grew from 15-34% each year between 2012 and 2016. The most popular area for catching a glimpse of the animals is the eastern part of the large Faxaflói Bay.
These waters are minke territory. To keep whale-lovers and whalers apart, a small sanctuary in the bay was created in 2007. That was expanded by the government at the urging of Icewhale, an association of whale-watching companies in 2017. The enlarged sanctuary included the waters where 321 of the 335 minkes caught by Icelandic whalers between 2007 and 2016 were harvested, thus pushing whalers such as Jonnson out to sea.
In addition, while whale meat was never highly regarded in Iceland, and a recent poll found that just 1% of Inlanders now eat whale meat regularly while 84% say they never have.
"Hunting whales with cameras delivers economic benefits to coastal communities around the world, and Iceland is pointing the way," says Patrick Ramage, of the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).
Even Norway is showing signs that the days of whaling may be coming to an end: The number of whaling vessels in 2017 was half of what it was in 2016, and just a third of the officially allowed number of whales were being taken during that time.
