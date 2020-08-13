Learn to trade stocks like a pro for under $30

Knowledge in a time of crisis
13 August, 2020
  • Becoming a successful trader involves learning the psychology tricks of the trade.
  • Risk management and a winning mindset can help you maximize profits in the market.
  • Simple technical and fundamental analysis strategies can help you consistently profit.

Though it's a time of great uncertainty, the stock market is continuing to soar. Rather than keeping it an enigma, the market can be learned with a little bit of time and expert guidance.

The Secret to Stock Trading and Profits Bundle includes seven courses ranging from candlestick trading and day trading to technical analysis and Fibonacci tools. After these 179 lessons, these newly acquired market skills will help you become a profitable trader.

Day traders need to pay close attention to technical analysis and chart indicators. There is a psychology to day trading. The Day Trading 101 course gives you a thorough overview of how the stock market works, while the Day Trading Secrets course will make you confident in your lightning-quick assessments of market patterns.

Fibonacci tools are popular among traders, as they are used to draw support lines, identify resistance levels, place stop-loss orders, and set target prices. The Fibonacci 101 course offers a cursory overview of how to use these tools, covering everything you need to know in order to interpret and predict price action.

In the 20-lesson Technical Analysis 101 course, you'll be taught the perfect time to buy and sell through chart patterns, live market analysis, and technical analysis. An understanding of simple lines of support and resistance will result in consistent profits.

The Candlestick Trading Masterclass will help you turn into a profitable trader by teaching over 31 candlestick patterns: technical tools that merge data for multiple time frames into single price bars. Understanding these patterns will help make your current trading system much more effective and profitable.

Finally, the Advanced Trading Masterclass offers the ultimate blueprint and technical analysis hacks for quickly helping you double or even triple your trading returns. Trading psychology, risk management, and developing a winning mindset are all covered.

The Secret to Stock Trading and Profits Bundle is on sale right now for just $29.99, a 97% discount from the list price of all of these courses combined.

Price subject to change.

The Secret to Stock Trading & Profits Bundle - $29.99

Start Trading Today!

When you buy something through a link in this article or from our shop, Big Think earns a small commission. Thank you for supporting our team's work.

