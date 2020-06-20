Follow Us
Turn your YouTube channel into a career with this 8-step course bundle
A step-by-step guide to growing and monetizing your audience.
- Over 1.3 billion people use YouTube regularly and 30 million visit the site daily.
- Over 5 billion videos are watched on YouTube every day.
- The Become a Professional YouTuber Bundle can show you how to leverage the platform and make money.
YouTube is the primary platform for capturing an audience. Since launching in April 2005, the video-sharing site now services over 300 hours of content every minute. With over 10,000 YouTubers amassing over one billion views, traction is possible. You just need to know how to gain that traction.
The Become a Professional YouTuber Bundle is an eight-course bundle made for the aspiring YouTuber. This comprehensive lesson plan, which includes best SEO practices, marketing to potential fans and customers, and guidance in video editing and production, gives you the tools necessary for monetizing your channel.
In the 12 Proven Ways to Turn YouTube Into a Career course, digital marketing expert Bryan Guerra breaks down the business models of YouTube stars and top-rated instructors to show you how to monetize even small audiences. Guerra teaches you the steps necessary for growing your channel from a single subscriber to a million.
SEO optimization is one of the most critical steps in gaining followers. In YouTube SEO Pro, Guerra shows you the ins and outs of YouTube's algorithms and how to make its ranking system work for you.
Multiple marketing courses teach you how to utilize YouTube's internal processes. Guerra also touches upon Google and other sites for capturing attention without spending a ton of money on ads. In the Video Editing for Beginners course, he gives an overview of basic video editing techniques that will help your content shine. There's even a course on uploading best practices to gain more views through optimization techniques.
Bryan Guerra is the founder of Invert Media, an e-commerce and online marketing company. He has taught over 327,000 people how to utilize online marketing and entrepreneurial techniques to help grow their businesses.
The Become a Professional YouTuber Bundle is on sale now for just $29, a 98% discount from the total course package price.
Price subject to change.
Study: Smoking weed while pregnant lowers infant birth weight
While many people don't think its all that bad, a new study suggests you lay off while expecting.
- A new study suggests that smoking weed during pregnancy reduces birth weight and gestational age.
- The study follows on the heels of several others suggesting that marijuana has a variety of negative side effects.
- Despite this, many people still consider marijuana to be harmless.
What happens when you smoke for two.<p>The study worked with 5628 pregnant women in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. They were also part of a separate study investigating the relationship between marijuana use and pregnancy complications. These women had their demographic information, lifestyle characteristics, and medical history collected by a midwife. </p><p> <br> All participants were asked if they ever smoked marijuana and, if so, if had they smoked it during their pregnancy and when. Those who did smoke were further asked how many times a week they partook. </p><p>Similar questions were asked for alcohol and tobacco usage. The midwives also recorded socio-economic data, noted if the test subject had used other illicit drugs during their pregnancy, and administered tests checking for depression and anxiety. After the test subjects gave birth, the midwives recorded infants' size and weight. <br> <br> The babies born to women who smoked past the 15-week point in their pregnancies had lower birth weights, head size, body length, and lower gestational age. The reductions were comparable to the known effects of an expecting mother smoking nine cigarettes a day. These effects were more dramatic for children born to mothers who smoked more frequently. The risk of infant death and the rate of severe infant morbidity increased with the frequency of smoking as well. </p><p>Women who stopped smoking before the 15<sup>th</sup> week gave birth to babies with similar measurements to those born to women who did not smoke. <br> The evidence behind these findings was robust and continued to exist even after factoring for tobacco and alcohol usage. While those lower on the socio-economic scale were more likely to continue smoking during pregnancy than others, their lower social standing was found to have no direct relation to birth outcomes.</p><p>The study was not without limitations. The number of women who reported continuing to smoke throughout their pregnancy was comparatively low, though not so small as to reduce the validity of the findings.</p><p>The researchers only looked at the number of times a person smoked and not at the potency of the marijuana smoked nor how was consumed per session. They also looked at the effects of taking other illicit substances, but the number of women taking them was low enough to make serious investigation impossible during this study. </p><p>Perhaps most importantly, the study did not investigate what mechanism is at work. It could be simple carbon monoxide production by the act of smoking cutting down on oxygen that is getting to the fetus, as in tobacco smoking, or it could be that the chemicals in marijuana were affecting the <a href="https://theconversation.com/using-cannabis-during-pregnancy-could-be-bad-news-for-your-baby-new-research-140443" target="_blank">fetus</a>. This is an area where further research is needed.</p>
So, what does this mean for me?<div class="rm-shortcode" data-media_id="uOrxqasD" data-player_id="FvQKszTI" data-rm-shortcode-id="5fb1fc085ecf9ca63355b4e0bc632e25"> <div id="botr_uOrxqasD_FvQKszTI_div" class="jwplayer-media" data-jwplayer-video-src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/uOrxqasD-FvQKszTI.js"> <img src="https://cdn.jwplayer.com/thumbs/uOrxqasD-1920.jpg" class="jwplayer-media-preview" /> </div> <script src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/uOrxqasD-FvQKszTI.js"></script> </div> <p>The first take away here is that you shouldn't smoke weed while pregnant. The second take away is that it might not be too late to stop.</p><p>Previous studies have suggested that a lower gestational age at birth is associated with lower <a href="https://fn.bmj.com/content/102/5/F409" target="_blank">literacy later in life</a> and that children in families with lower social standing start behind their wealthier peers in literacy <a href="https://www.apa.org/pi/ses/resources/publications/factsheet-education.pdf" target="_blank">tests</a>. The finding here that lower-income women are more likely to smoke during pregnancy suggests that their children may be subject to particular difficulties.</p><p>The study is yet <a href="https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200204094730.htm" target="_blank">another</a> one suggesting that marijuana isn't as harmless as many people suppose. The drug is known to cause memory trouble, anxiety, and increase the risk of psychotic symptoms. Previous studies similar to this one already hinted at the effects of smoking on the newly born. This one didn't break new ground so much as remove hidden variables in previous experiments on the same subject. <br> <br> Despite this, up to a <a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28252456/" target="_blank">third of women think marijuana can't harm a gestating fetus</a>, and the <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5550346/" target="_blank">popular conception of the drug</a> has yet to incorporate notions of its <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cannabis_(drug)#Adverse_effects" target="_blank">various adverse side effects.</a><u></u></p><p>Perhaps the take away for those who are not or cannot become pregnant is that marijuana isn't completely harmless and should be interacted with as such. <u></u></p>
Why are sitcom dads still so inept?
Yet, the real-world roles and expectations of fathers have changed in recent years.
From Homer Simpson to Phil Dunphy, sitcom dads have long been known for being bumbling and inept.
We need highly formal rituals in order to make life more democratic
Comfort has won, and most formality is gone.
Benedictus, Benedicat, per Jesum Christum, Dominum Nostrum. Amen.
Please be seated. It's dinner time in St Paul's College, Sydney, where I'm dean and head of house at Graduate House.
