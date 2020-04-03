Follow Us
Get your coffee fix while helping the environment
These compostable espresso pods are the eco-friendly way to get your caffeine fix.
- The coffee pod revolution saved us time and effort but has been horrible for the environment.
- The single-use plastics used in most pods sit in landfills for years.
- Fortunately, a new wave of eco-friendly compostable pods is coming to the market.
Between 2005 and 2018, the coffee pod market grew from less than 1 percent of Americans to over 41 percent. The trade-off for a quickly brewed and easy-to-clean espresso is the single-use, non-recyclable plastic each serving comes packaged in. While some companies have tried self-monitoring by offering their own recycling programs, most just languish in landfills.
Enter Woken compostable espresso pods. Coming in three delicious flavors—sweet and spicy Arabica; thick and woody Lungo; and strong, creamy Deciso—the pods completely break down in 90 days after use. Even better, the pods are responsibly sourced and chemical-free, adding an extra layer of guilt-free goodness to your daily java fix.
These pods work with most Nespresso® OriginalLine machines (though they are not affiliated with Nespresso®).
Getting your caffeine fix doesn't have to spell bad news for the environment. Right now you can purchase a 60-capsule mix of Woken compostable pods for only $29.99, a 25% discount off the manufacturer's price. Your taste buds, and the planet, will thank you.
