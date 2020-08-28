Follow Us
You can invest in commercial real estate for as little as $500
DiversyFund allows you to enter a market previously open to only the 1%.
- Real estate investments are a great way to hedge against stock market volatility.
- Unfortunately, commercial real estate has long been available to only the wealthiest Americans.
- DiversyFund allows you to access high-value private real estate.
Getting started in real estate can be daunting, especially if you're trying to invest in commercial real estate. Plenty of capital and connections are needed for such an endeavor, leaving most Americans out of the loop—and missing out on great opportunities. Thankfully, that's changing.
DiversyFund is an alternative investment platform that was founded to help everyday investors invest in the commercial real estate market. Whether you're interested in exploring different investment opportunities, want to hedge against stock market volatility, or trying to diversify your portfolio, DiversyFund breaks down longstanding barriers by allowing access to everyone for as little as $500!
Here's how it works: DiversyFund buys apartment buildings. They renovate them to increase the property's value, thus resulting in higher rents, and maximizing every building's appreciation. Dividends are distributed monthly but re-invested back into the fund to maximize the highest potential earnings. After about five years, the property is sold, with profits divided up between all stakeholders. You get to decide if you want to cash out or reinvest in the next fund.
Once you've made your investment, you can access DiversyFund's investment offerings on their platform via web or mobile app. Your personal investor portal keeps you up to date with every update on the site so that you can track your return on investment in real-time.
DiversyFund is a vertically integrated company: it sources, co-owns, and manages all assets, which aligns its goals with the investors. Cutting out all middlemen allows DiversyFund to operate efficiently and effectively.
Building generational wealth is a challenge for every American family. While the investment focus remains on the stock market, there are other smart and more diverse ways to invest your money. DiversyFund is leading the way, and it's your opportunity to stay ahead of the curve by investing now.
