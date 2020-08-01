All the storage you'll ever need to back up your data for under $100

Knowledge in a time of crisis
01 August, 2020
  • 140,000 hard drives crash in America every week.
  • 93 percent of businesses that suffer data loss for over 10 days file for bankruptcy within 12 months.
  • Four million data records are stolen or lost every single day.

Data loss is an expensive problem. The enormous amount of data that is lost due to hard drive crashes creates financial headaches as well as emotional pain. There's nothing worse than losing years of photos, videos, or music because you forgot to back up your data. But sadly, it happens more often than you think, with 140,000 hard drives crashing in America weekly and four million data records stolen or lost daily.

Degoo offers a world-class cloud storage service to ensure your precious data is always backed up and secure. Founded in Sweden in 2012, Degoo is built with Swedish engineering and entrepreneurship with a global team. Right now, a lifetime 10TB backup plan is on sale for only $99.99.

Degoo allows for high-speed transfers from a database that offers more backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined. Plus, all your data is protected with ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption.

Degoo's automatic file change detection AI means you don't have to worry about updating your connection every time you change a word in a document. And unlike many data storage plans, Degoo backs up all of your devices.

You can also share uploaded photos in real-time with friends and family. Even better, Degoo's unlimited file size guarantees no quality reduction. The average user uploads their first file within three minutes of signing up.

Degoo averages a 4.5 out of 5-star rating based on over 100 reviews. As one fan writes, "Degoo Cloud gives me the freedom to access my data anywhere, which is essential to me. I use it mainly for storing data that I need occasionally. I believe it is more useful than external hard drives, especially when traveling."

Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan is on sale now for just $99.99, a 97% discount from the original price. 1 TB ($49.99), 2 TB ($59.99), and 3 TB ($69.99) plans are also available.

Price subject to change.

When you buy something through a link in this article or from our shop, Big Think earns a small commission. Thank you for supporting our team's work.

Scientists solve the origin of Stonehenge’s sarsen stones

Most of Stonehenge's megaliths, called sarens, came from West Woods, Wiltshire.

(Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
Culture & Religion
  • Researchers have known Stonehenge's smaller bluestones came from Preseli Hills, Wales, but the source of its sarsens has remained a mystery.
  • Using chemical analysis, scientists found at matching source at West Woods, approximately 25 kilometer north of the World Heritage Site.
  • But mysteries remain, such as why that site was chosen.
    Chernobyl fungus could shield astronauts from cosmic radiation

    A recent study tested how well the fungi species Cladosporium sphaerospermum blocked cosmic radiation aboard the International Space Station.

    medmyco
    Surprising Science
    • Radiation is one of the biggest threats to astronauts' safety during long-term missions.
    • C. sphaerospermum is known to thrive in high-radiation environments, through a process called radiosynthesis.
    • The results of the study suggest that a thin layer of the fungus could serve as an effective shield against cosmic radiation for astronauts.
    Why are there so many humans?

    Having lots of kids is great for the success of the species. But there's a hitch.

    Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
    Culture & Religion
    Something curious happened in human population history over the last 1 million years.
