How to keep your brain young and healthy well into old age
Future-proof your brain with this cognitive care package.
- Human memory relies on the coordination of multiple brain regions, each of which is subject to demise as we age.
- A variety of games and actionable methods can help keep our memory strong.
- Learning new skills is an important component of keeping our memory sharp into our later years
Your mind is your most important asset, and it's vital that you keep it sharp well into the future. Whether you find yourself regularly forgetting to grab your wallet before you head out the door or struggling to focus on tasks at work, there are steps you can take to improve your cognitive abilities.
The Ultimate Memory Mastery Bundle is a fantastic means for keeping your brain's memory system in great shape. These seven courses feature 222 lessons that you can take at your own pace. In this bundle, you will learn how to effortlessly memorize and recall information, acquire skills to become a better speaker, train your memory with easy-to-implement methods, understand the limits of focus (and how to expand your own), recognize how to form new habits or change existing ones, and so much more.
The collection features insight from expert instructors, including a psychologist and memory improvement writer.
How to activate the ‘seeking system’ of your brain
Play and experimentation are the keys to creativity and innovation.
- There is a part of the brain called the ventral striatum, aka the "seeking system," that drives humans to explore and learn new things. When activated, the system releases dopamine and makes us feel good.
- There are three main ways that leaders can stimulate the ventral striatums of their team: through experimentation, by finding ways to learn and play to individual strengths, and by making the purpose of the work personal.
- As some major companies have learned, being playful and curious is a pathway to boosted creativity and innovation.
Japanese scientists discover clue to erasing traumatic memories
Researchers make breakthrough in studying traumatic long-term memory in flies.
- Scientists in Japan find that light can affect long-term traumatic memories in flies.
- Keeping male flies in the dark helped them overcome negative mating memories.
- The researchers hope to use the finding to develop new treatments for PTSD and similar disorders.
Tiny area of brain may be 'engine of consciousness', scientists suggest
A recent study on monkeys found that stimulating a certain part of the forebrain wakes monkeys from anesthesia.
- Scientists electrically stimulated the brains of macaque monkeys in an effort to determine which areas are responsible for driving consciousness.
- The monkeys were anesthetized, and the goal was to see whether activating certain parts of the brain would wake up the animals.
- The forebrain's central lateral thalamus seems to be one of the "minimum mechanisms" necessary for consciousness.
