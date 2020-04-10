Follow Us
This tiny wearable helps you better understand your sleep health
To stay healthy and strong, make sure you're getting adequate sleep.
- An estimated 47 million Americans do not get enough sleep every night.
- Proper sleep is one of the most important components of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
- While individuals vary, adults generally need seven to nine hours of sleep.
Sleep plays a role in your everyday health, and not getting enough sleep at night can have negative impacts on your well-being.
Still, an estimated 70 million Americans don't get enough sleep. Beyond the potential cognitive problems this creates, people who don't sleep enough experience higher levels of anxiety and depression. They also perform worse at work and are forced to take more days off.
Sleep is a fundamental aspect of optimal health. If you're not receiving enough each night, an intervention might be necessary—and no, not sleeping pills, which are known to only add an extra 11 minutes of sleep per night alongside the potential negative consequences.
GO2SLEEP was designed to educate you on your nightly sleep patterns and provide the insight needed to help you get a solid night's sleep. Just slip the lightweight device over your fingertip while you snooze. By the morning, you'll have a comprehensive sleep data report on the GO2SLEEP app on your phone. After your assessment, you'll find best practices and tips for achieving optimal sleep.
During the night, GO2SLEEP tracks your sleep stages, sleep debt, body movements, and heart rate. It even tracks your body movements and will send a vibration alert to your fingertip, helping you cut down on the potential for sleep apnea. Best yet, you'll barely notice it on your fingertip.
Purchase GO2SLEEP today for only $99 and save 23% off the list price.
Price subject to change.
When you buy something through a link in this article or from our shop, Big Think earns a small commission. Thank you for supporting our team's work.
Get the sleep you deserve with this top-rated app's soothing melodies
Relax Melodies is the most positively reviewed app in the history of the App Store.
- Blue light negatively impacts the secretion of melatonin, making it harder for smartphone and computer users to sleep.
- Meditation has been shown to have a positive impact on sleep by increasing specific neurochemicals while decreasing stress.
- Relax Melodies can help you get the sleep you need, and it's on sale.
Feeling drowsy? Switch to a melodic alarm clock, study suggests
A new study suggests that the type of alarm clock you use might affect the severity of sleep inertia you experience.
- Sleep inertia is a physiological state that describes the period between waking up and becoming fully alert.
- In a recent study, people who woke up to "melodic" alarms were far more likely to experience little to no sleep inertia.
- Other research suggests that noise can affect our health in subtle yet significant ways.
Does ‘night mode’ shift your brain out of sleep mode?
A new study suggests that a device's night mode may damage sleep hygiene even more.
- The social consensus claims that blue-light emitting devices interrupt sleep by curbing melatonin production.
- However, new research suggests that the ruddy hues of "night mode" may have a more detrimental effect on quality sleep.
- While causal effect remains unknown, the correlation between screen time and poor sleep habits is nonetheless strong.
SMARTER FASTER trademarks owned by The Big Think, Inc. All rights reserved.