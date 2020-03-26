Follow Us
Good grammar is the key to effective communication—and promotions
Stop embarrassing misspellings with this handy grammar checker app.
- Digital communication results in numerous grammar mistakes.
- Learning proper grammar makes you a better and more effective communicator.
- People with fewer grammar mistakes in their online profiles achieve higher positions and receive more promotions at work.
Let's face it: the online world has made grammar take a backseat. Yet, good grammar still matters. One report found that learning better grammar helps your attentional skills, critical thinking, and intellectual aptitude. This matters, as professionals with fewer grammar mistakes in their online profiles achieve more success in the workplace.
If you're tired of confusing "your" with "you're" or "there" with "their" and "they're," the WhiteSmoke Grammar Checker Web Plan is for you. This software, which is available in 50 languages, arms you with all of the grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style correction features you'll need to be a competent communicator. Not only does it help you avoid typos, but it also helps you identify monotony in your writing, avoid improper tense changes, and correct confusing punctuation mistakes, all through the use of Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Statistical Machine Translation (SMT) technologies.
The app itself has received high praise from a number of publications, including CNN and TopTenREVIEWS.
Right now you can get a five-year subscription to the WhiteSmoke Grammar Checker Web Plan for 93 percent off its list price. Secure a better writing future for just $39.99. The people you talk to and work with will thank you.
Prices subject to change.
When you buy something through a link in this article or from our shop, Big Think earns a small commission. Thank you for supporting our team's work.
Write killer sentences with Ludwig, the premium writing tool
This sentence search engine takes an innovative approach to improving your writing skills.
- Ludwig is a search engine that critiques and offers help to improve your sentences.
- Ludwig's database includes 200 million expert English sentences for reference.
- Regularly $299.99, a lifetime of Ludwig access is now only $119.
Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, Toni Morrison, dies at 88
"If there's a book that you want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, then you must write it." — Toni Morrison
Todd Plitt / Contributor
- Morrison was the first African American to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.
- Over her nearly five-decade career, Morrison wrote 11 novels, a libretto and collections of nonfiction, and also worked as an editor who wanted to participate in developing a "canon of black work."
- Morrison's family wrote that they were grateful she had a "long, well lived life."
Jordan Peterson's 10-step process for stronger writing
Though written for his students, the lessons can be applied by any essay writer.
- The best way to improve your thinking is to learn how to write, says Jordan Peterson.
- His 10-step process for writing an essay is time consuming, but the benefits are worth it.
- From the granular to the macro, every facet of writing a solid essay is covered in his template.
SMARTER FASTER trademarks owned by The Big Think, Inc. All rights reserved.