Follow Us
This app uses audiobooks to teach you a new language
Try a new, innovative approach to getting conversant with your chosen language.
- Learning a new language has positive effects on memory and even helps your brain grow in size.
- Beelinguapp uses audiobooks to teach you new languages.
- You can get a lifetime subscription to the app for 60% off, today.
Learning a new language is on many of our bucket lists. The idea of communicating fluently with others or being able to read signs while traveling abroad is highly appealing. The sense of accomplishment that comes with learning new skills is irreplaceable. Yet as we grow older, learning a language becomes harder to accomplish. The Beelinguapp Language Learning App was designed with you in mind.
The #4 Product of the Day on Product Hunt has an average rating of 4.7 in the Google Play store and 4.6 in the Apple App Store, and for good reason, too: Its unique karaoke approach lets you see, hear, and pronounce words in different languages at the same time. The app is diverse, offering 14 different languages for you to learn: Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, and Turkish. And, you have plenty of different audiobook genres and formats to learn from, like fairy tales, news, science papers, and novels, and more audiobooks are added each week.
Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to the Beelinguapp Language Learning App for 60% off the list price. There's no time like now to check off that second (or fifth) language from your bucket list.
Price subject to change.
When you buy something through a link in this article or from our shop, Big Think earns a small commission. Thank you for supporting our team's work.
Now is the time to learn a new language. Here's how to start.
Mondly makes it easy and fun to learn any of the app's 33 languages.
- One of the best ways to ensure cognitive health is by new acquiring skills, such as learning a new language.
- Learning a language may help your mind stay sharp as you age.
- The best way to learn is to constantly practice speaking with others.
The precise meaning of emotion words is different around the world
Is the experience we call "love" felt the same in every language?
When you can't quite put your finger on how you're feeling, don't worry — there may be a non-English word that can help you out.
Google just put real-time language translation in the palm of our hands
Interpreter, Google's language translating tool, is coming to mobile and it's poised to change our everyday conversations.
- Google's real-time language translation tool, Interpreter Mode, is now accessible on mobile devices.
- Through easy, real-time translation, individuals will be able to better immerse themselves in new cultures and connect with others in more intimate, fulfilling ways.
- As the linguistic topography of the U.S. changes, Google is making it easier than ever to embrace new cultures by learning their languages.
SMARTER FASTER trademarks owned by The Big Think, Inc. All rights reserved.