Dinosaurs were doomed even before the asteroid
Climate and ecological changes as well as disruption to the food chain were already killing off the dinosaurs.
- Many believe that, absent the giant asteroid strike, dinosaurs would still dominate the earth.
- But, in the natural history of this planet, there have been five mass extinction events, and most did not require extraterrestrial intervention.
- A new paper argues that dinosaurs were already headed for extinction and that the asteroid impact 66 million years ago was more of a coup de grâce.
There's a standard paleontological story we tell, and it goes like this: When animals first emerged from their watery genesis to walk on land, they found a world of lush, edible vegetation. Over the course of a few hundred million years (and lots of eating), these animals grew larger and larger until they reached their terrible apex — the dinosaur. These gigantic beasts then dominated the globe.
Flying pterodactyls, sometimes up to ten meters in wingspan, swept up whatever they wanted. Stomping tyrannosaurs would gulp down human-sized prey as an appetizer. A single herbivorous diplodocus might strip a tree clean in a day. Needless to say, a world swarming with terrible lizards left little room for mammals, especially Homo sapiens, to come about.
Deus ex machina
So, thank heavens for… the heavens. Our salvation came from outer space: the asteroid. Or maybe it was a meteor. Or a comet. Whatever it was, a magnificent and colossal cosmic gift hit the earth in modern day Mexico, throwing the climate and environment into chaos, leading to the extinction of the dinosaurs. Then, like a phoenix arising from the ashes, warm-blooded critters emerged from the debris, and the Age of Mammals was born.
It's one of the greatest "what if" stories in all of science. What if the asteroid never hit? Would the dinosaurs still be alive? (And, as a consequence, would we be here?) A new paper argues that dinosaurs were headed to the dustbin of history well before the asteroid came.
The long goodbye
Before humans dominated the planet, species were rarely hunted or killed to extinction by other species. What mostly happened is that organisms died out because they couldn't eat enough.
This could happen in one of two ways: (1) the environment in which a species lives becomes so drastically different that it can no longer find sustenance there, or (2) a rival species comes to dominate the environment, forcing them out. Scientists believe that both were happening to the dinosaurs before the fateful asteroid.
Though the asteroid may have served as a deus ex machina for mammals, it is quite likely that the dinosaurs were doomed anyway.
The arrival of the asteroid 66 million years ago triggered the mass extinction of non-avian (non-bird) dinosaurs, ending the Cretaceous period. The conventional wisdom was that dinosaurs were going strong up until that point. Fossil records depicted a rich variety of species and a diversity suited to a complex food chain. But a recent article thinks that this might not be the whole story. Indeed, it argues that dinosaurs were already in decline for 10 million years.
A cooling planet
Before any asteroid hit the earth, the late Cretaceous period witnessed radical change. The earth's climate has always oscillated between cooler and warmer periods, and it appears that in the millions of years before the dinosaurs went extinct, it was cooling rapidly. (Well, rapidly in geologic terms.) Most of this period had been comparatively warm, with volcanic activity creating greenhouse gases that raised temperatures. But then the earth began cooling.
The late-Cretaceous period was great for hadrosaurs, but most other species of dinosaur were likely on the road to extinction already.
This hit dinosaurs pretty hard. Dinosaurs likely had poor thermoregulatory controls (being "mesothermic," a halfway point between cold- and warm-blooded), which meant that they relied in part on external temperatures to keep their bodies warm enough to function properly. If the temperature did drop as scientists now think, the larger dinosaurs especially would have had no way to regulate their temperature and would have gradually weakened and died.
It is even speculated that the late-Cretaceous period might have resembled a prehistoric Children of Men. Dinosaurs may have controlled the sex of their offspring by the use of temperature, just as crocodiles and turtles do today. If global temperature is dropping, such temperature-dependent sex regulation becomes difficult if not impossible.
Credit: Planetseeker via Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
This town ain't big enough
Of course, climate change also would affect vegetation and food availability. The fossil record shows that just before the extinction event, tropical vegetation was giving way to woodland plants. Such a change in flora would mean that a very particular subgroup of dinosaurs would flourish, at the expense of others. And the ones who were predominantly the winners in this were the "hadrosaurs".
Hadrosaurs are basically very large herbivores, and they took to this new environment with gluttonous glee. But, food chains are incredibly complex, and hadrosaurs played a crucial role. Out-eating and out-competing other herbivores, like the triceratops, meant that not only did triceratops die out but so did their carnivorous predators, like tyrannosaurs. No species is an island, and the presence or absence of a keystone species can cause the entire network to break down.
Dinosaurs were doomed anyway
In short, changing climate meant changing vegetation, which in turn caused chaos in the very complicated and sensitive food web. The late-Cretaceous period was great for hadrosaurs, but most other species of dinosaur were likely on the road to extinction already.
None of this is to necessarily say that our familiar paleontological story is nonsense. Geological history is subject to debate and revision. And, even if we accept the dinosaurs were in decline before the asteroid hit, that doesn't detract from the transformative and stark ecological change brought about by a space rock.
The meteorite did cause non-bird dinosaurs to go extinct, but perhaps it wasn't necessary. There have been five major mass extinctions in Earth's history, and the dinosaur-killing asteroid is only one (and it wasn't even the biggest). Many others were caused by geological activity and climate change. Though the asteroid may have served as a deus ex machina for mammals, it is quite likely that the dinosaurs were doomed anyway.
Say goodbye to air conditioning with new roofing material
The guilt-free air conditioning, called "cooling paper," is made from recyclable paper and doesn't use any electricity.
Air conditioning is something you barely notice — until the power goes out, and it no longer works. But what if keeping cool didn't require electricity at all?
A scientist has invented a material that reflects the sun's rays off rooftops, and even absorbs heat from homes and buildings and radiates it away. And — get this — it is made from recyclable paper.
The essential AC: Air conditioners are in 87% of homes in the United States, costing the homeowner $265 per year, on average. Some homes can easily spend twice that.
With global temperatures on the rise, no one is giving up their AC. More people are installing air conditioners than ever before, especially in developing countries where the middle class can finally afford them. 15 years ago, very few people in China's urban regions had air conditioners; now, there are more AC units in China than there are homes.
But AC has drawbacks: it's expensive, and it takes a ton of electricity, which usually comes from fossil fuels, causing air pollution and global warming.
No electricity required: Yi Zheng, an associate professor of mechanical and industrial engineering at Northeastern University, calls his material "cooling paper."
He hopes that people everywhere will wrap their houses in the cooling paper one day, reports Good News Network. In addition to the cooling benefits, the paper doesn't require any electricity, and it is 100% recyclable.
The paper can reduce a room's temperature by up to 10 degrees Fahrenheit, making it a radical but effective alternative to today's air conditioners, which consume a lot of power.
How to make "cooling paper": I remember making paper as a kid by soaking newsprint, shredding it in the blender, and rolling the slurry flat while pressing out the water. Zheng's technique isn't any more advanced than my 4th-grade science fair project. Except instead of pressing flower petals into his pulp, he mixed it with the material that makes up Teflon. The "porous microstructure of the natural fibers" inside the cooling paper absorbs heat and transfers it away from the house.
Zheng even tried recycling his cooling paper to remake a new sheet and found that it didn't lose any cooling power in the process.
"I was surprised when I obtained the same result," Zheng said. "We thought there would be maybe 10 percent, 20 percent of loss, but no."
Conventional wisdom says we shouldn’t date our friends. It’s wrong.
Two-thirds of romances start out as friendships.
- Two-thirds of couples reported dating someone who they knew as a friend first, contrary to cultural expectations.
- These relationships often existed for years and began with no romantic element.
- Most relationship research is based on an incorrect model of how romance develops.
Think of the typical script our society has for meeting a new romantic partner. It typically involves two people who have never met before getting acquainted, specifically for the purpose of determining whether this person would be a good partner. It's sort of like an interview. If a friendship develops between them, it only happens subsequently to the romantic connection.
And there's one big rule: don't date your friends.
But what if this is wrong? A new study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science suggests it is indeed wrong, with the overwhelming majority of relationships in their survey starting off between people who were already friends.
Romantic comedies lied to me?
The study participants were collected from seven studies conducted between 2002 and 2020. Of the 1897 participants (roughly 900 of whom were university students at the time of data collection), 66 percent reported that they were either in or recently out of a romantic relationship that began as a friendship.
This value held for many different groups and showed little variation across educational, gender, and ethnic categories but was somewhat higher for those who married in their twenties or who identified as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
Though data is sparse, relationships that begin between friends seem to differ from those that begin between strangers. For example, friend-based relationships place a lower value on good looks and feature more egalitarian expectations between opposite sex partners.
How do friendships turn into romantic relationships?
The process of "converting" a friend into a romantic partner appears to be a slow process. Most of the university student couples in the survey reported knowing each other for at least a year or two before becoming romantic partners. They further attested that they began their friendship with no explicit goal of moving onto dating later.
The university students surveyed also reported that "a friendship turning romantic" was by far the preferred way of entering into a relationship. Nothing else even came close.
A major challenge to relationship research
The authors note that most relationship research focuses on the "stranger model" rather than the "friendship-to-relationship model." The disparity between these findings and the literature is striking. The friendship-to-relationship model is considered in a measly 18 percent of published articles that were examined by the authors. The results were similar for the material that made it into textbooks.
This disparity might not be caused by researchers running with a false assumption. Human relationships are complicated, and it is possible that relationships that began between strangers are simpler (and hence easier to study) than those that began between friends (which could include hidden variables and are hence harder to study).
By providing evidence that the friendship-to-relationship model is perhaps the most common way that relationships develop, the authors hope to provide researchers with a more accurate picture of the subject, which should lead to a better understanding of modern romance. The authors conclude:
"...studying friends-first initiation may be a fruitful enterprise that not only promises to expand extant theories of relationship initiation, but which also promises to shed light on new aspects of relationship initiation that could shift our understandings of how romantic relationships begin and progress."
Smart technology (probably) isn’t making you dumber
Technology usually has more pros than cons, but every benefit still carries some risk.
- A new paper in Nature Human Behaviour states that technology is not making us dumber.
- The authors believe smart technology changes how we engage our biological cognitive abilities.
- While fears are likely overblown, technology addiction and memory problems still need to be addressed.
It seems that every major scientific or technological advancement is immediately labeled "dangerous" by critics. The printing press was going to destroy our memory. Pasteur's groundbreaking work was followed by an anti-vaccine movement. Radio was going to destroy society; then it was television; then, the internet. Pushback against progress appears inevitable.
Of course, technology is usually morally indifferent. Smartphones can be used to video call your grandparents or order illegal drugs. How we use technology is what matters.
Smart tech, dumb people
The newest fear is that smart technology (smartphones, computers, tablets, the internet of things, etc.) is supposedly making us dumber. But a trio of authors, led by Lorenzo Cecutti, argue in a new paper that smart technology is not turning us into dummies.
According to co-author Anthony Chemero, the idea that smartphones and digital technology damage our biological cognitive abilities is not backed up by science. Instead, he claims that we are developing different relationships to cognition due to smart devices. "What smartphones and digital technology seem to do instead is to change the ways in which we engage our biological cognitive abilities."
The team cites research that found that using digital technology as an external memory system doesn't take into account the fact that short-term effects do not necessarily indicate long-term changes to cognitive functioning. They write, "Relying on external tools when they are available is not the same as losing the ability to engage internal processes when necessary."
Other research disagrees with that conclusion. The famous London cab driver study showed that cabbies had larger hippocampi and better memory than non-drivers. Other research shows that GPS reduces spatial awareness and mental mapping. Studies such as these indicate that — as the cliché goes — if you don't use it, you lose it.
Photo: ikostudio / Adobe Stock
More good than bad
Still, the authors are correct that fear about the dangers of technology is overblown. Technology generally makes life better. In particular, the team considered five ways in which smart technologies are especially useful:
- Complexity. Fields such as data visualization, financial accounting, and statistical analysis all benefited from the speed and accuracy of technology.
- Reliance and skill. Advances in computational ability free up cognitive resources so that coders and data scientists can focus on understanding data and building better programs.
- External access --> Freed capacity. The internet offers far greater access to information than any previous technology. Because we don't need to memorize, our mental resources are free to be used for creativity or learning other things.
- Flexibility. People can freely choose what information to memorize and what to offload.
- Self-insights and self-control. With so much information at our fingertips, we can choose what to focus our attention on. (However, this assumes that smart tech isn't addictive.)
There's always some risk
While the team ably counters the fear-mongering around the "dumbing down" of humanity through technology, they also seem a bit too enthusiastic about championing its advancements. Chemero concludes:
"You put all this technology together with a naked human brain and you get something that's smarter...and the result is that we, supplemented by our technology, are actually capable of accomplishing much more complex tasks than we could with our un-supplemented biological abilities."
That is certainly true, to a degree. But we should also be aware that every benefit comes with a cost.
Here's another thing to consider: what happens if your smartphone or the internet stops working?
How evolution shifts from unicellular to multicellular life
When facing a predator, single cells sometimes unite to defend themselves, paving the way for more complex multicellular life forms to evolve.