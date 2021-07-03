Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Nazis created an anti-Semitic Bible and Aryan Jesus
A Nazi institute produced a Bible without the Old Testament that portrayed Jesus as an Aryan hero fighting Jewish people.
- Nazis created a special institute to erase Jewish presence in Christianity.
- The institute produced a Bible that omitted the Old Testament and completely rewrote the New Testament.
- Jesus was portrayed as an Aryan hero of human origin who fought Jewish people.
The rise of the Nazis in the 20th century was a horrific byproduct of political, economic, and social tensions of the day. It was also rooted in often esoteric and devious spiritual influences and practices, with Nazi philosophers actively attempting to rewrite history and the world's established moral order.
As Jews were being scapegoated and obsessively pursued across the Third Reich, an effort was made by Nazi leaders and theologians to turn the story of Jesus into anti-Semitic propaganda. An organization was set up for the express purpose of inventing an Aryan Jesus and writing a Nazi Bible.
Inventing an Aryan Jesus
Operating from 1939 until 1945, the so-called "Institute for the Study and Elimination of Jewish Influence on German Church Life" was founded with the purpose of "defense against all the covert Jewry and Jewish being, which has oozed into the Occidental Culture in the course of centuries," as written by one of its directors, George Bertram. According to him, the institute was dedicated not only to "the study and elimination of the Jewish influence" but also had "the positive task of understanding the own Christian German being and the organization of a pious German life based on this knowledge."
The institute, based in Eisenach, was organized with the participation of eleven German Protestant churches. It was an outgrowth of the German Christian movement, which sought to turn German Protestantism toward Nazi ideals. The visionary behind the institute, Walter Grundmann, collaborated with the Nazi regime and later the East German Democratic Republic (GDR), spying for the infamous state security apparatus known as the Stasi.
The Cross Was Not Heavy Enough. Poster artwork by John Heartfield, 1934.
An anti-Semitic theology
As detailed in Susannah Heschel's The Aryan Jesus: Christian Theologians and the Bible in Nazi Germany, Nazis aimed to create the theological basis for the elimination of Jews. One mechanism of accomplishing this was the creation of the institute, which taught to erase Jews from the Christian story and to turn Jesus into the world's most prominent anti-Semite.
As Heschel wrote, for the Nazis involved, "Jesus had to be drained of Jewishness if the German fight against the Jews was to be successful."
Following this logic, the "dejudification" institute created the narrative of an anti-Jewish Jesus, bizarrely making him the follower of an Indian religion that was opposed to Judaism, as Heschel explains. Nazi theologians invented a narrative that Galilee, the region in which much of Jesus' ministry took place, was populated by Assyrians, Iranians, or Indians, many of whom were forcibly converted to Judaism. Jesus, therefore, was actually a secret Aryan, who was opposed and killed by the Jews.
In the version of the Bible produced by the institute, the Old Testament was omitted and a thoroughly revised New Testament featured a whole new genealogy for Jesus, denying his Jewish roots. Jewish names and places were removed, while any Old Testament references were changed to negatively portray Jews. Jesus was depicted as a military-like Aryan hero who fought Jews while sounding like a Nazi.
"The Aryan Jesus in Nazi Germany: The Bible and the Holocaust" www.youtube.com
"By manipulating the theological and moral teachings of Christianity, Institute theologians legitimated the Nazi conscience through Jesus," explained Heschel. In the revisions of Christian rituals that were also part of this Nazi effort, miracles, the virgin birth, resurrection, and other aspects of Jesus' story were deemphasized. Instead, he was portrayed as a human being who fought for God and died as a victim of the Jews.
"The Institute shifted Christian attention from the humanity of God to the divinity of man: Hitler as an individual Christ, the German Volk as a collective Christ, and Christ as Judaism's deadly opponent," elaborated Heschel.
Beside the spread of outright lies, one of the most disturbing facts about the institute is that some of the most prominent German theologians ultimately embraced the Nazi vision and contributed to the Holocaust of the Jews. And once it was all over, many of the theologians involved went back to their church life without much retribution.
How Pfizer and BioNTech made history with their vaccine
How were mRNA vaccines developed? Pfizer's Dr Bill Gruber explains the science behind this record-breaking achievement and how it was developed without compromising safety.
- Wondering how Pfizer and partner BioNTech developed a COVID-19 vaccine in record time without compromising safety? Dr Bill Gruber, SVP of Pfizer Vaccine Clinical Research and Development, explains the process from start to finish.
- "I told my team, at first we were inspired by hope and now we're inspired by reality," Dr Gruber said. "If you bring critical science together, talented team members together, government, academia, industry, public health officials—you can achieve what was previously the unachievable."
- The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to prevent COVID-19 for use in individuals 12 years of age and older. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the emergency declaration unless ended sooner. See Fact Sheet: cvdvaccine-us.com/recipients.
For the first time ever, a study finds out what CEOs actually do
CEO time has never been studied in this kind of detail.
I’ve heard folks say that CEOs deserve what they make because of the time they put in.
While some CEOs probably put in many more than the average, that average is about 60 hours per week, according to a new study by the Harvard Business Review.
The study included only two women and 25 men—which is the current nature of the business world, unfortunately—and it logged their activities in 15-minute intervals, 24 hours per day, over three months.
The study showed that CEOs worked:
- On average, 9.7 hours per weekday, which is 48.5 hours a week
- Around 4 hours per weekend day
- 2.4 hours per vacation day
Which adds up to 62.5 hours a week.
What did they do during that time? About 75% of CEO time is scheduled in advance, with 25% spontaneous.
The breakdown of hours spent working is interesting:
- 25% on people and relationships
- 25% on functional and business unit reviews
- 16% on organization and culture
- 21% on strategy
- 3% on professional development
- 4% on mergers and acquisitions
- 4% on operating plans
- Surprisingly, 1% on crisis management
Here’s a sample, provided by the Harvard Business Review, of just one day for one CEO.
Image from What do CEOs Actually do?
In an intriguing finding, 61% of CEO communication? It's face-to-face. 24% is electronic, and 15% good old-fashioned phone and letters.
According to Michael Porter, University Professor at the Harvard Business school, “We were able to look at 27 different CEOs across a wide range of industries, the average size about $13 billion, so these are big, complex, in some cases international companies. We tracked them for 13 weeks, or 3 months, 24/7. There’s never been data like this before—we’ve never known what CEOs do.”
He continued, “Time is indeed the scarcest resource.”
Time is the scarcest resource for CEOs: Harvard Business School study from CNBC.
What is not illustrated in a study such as this? The fact that CEO pay has risen much more quickly since the Great Recession of 2008 than for anybody else. Indeed, regular workers’ pay has fallen flat, and CEOs now make an average of 271 times regular workers’ pay. (It’s worth noting that this ratio is not as high as it was in years leading up to the Great Recession, but it’s the highest since then.)
This number was 20-to-1 in 1965, and 59-to-1 in 1989. And at some companies such as Honeywell, it’s 333-to-1. That means for every $1 a regular average employee makes there, the CEO makes $333.
I’ll leave it to you to decide if that’s good or bad.
Why do big creatures live longer?
Humans could, in theory, one day use scaling laws to extend our lifespans.
- Scientists have observed that in nature, all things scale with size in a way that is mathematically predictable.
- Similar scaling laws hold for things like growth and lifespan. As theoretical physicist Geoffrey West explains, larger mammals generally live longer because of the inverse relationship between body size and the rate at which cells are damaged.
- By having this theory of scaling laws, "you can determine what the parameters are, the knobs that you could conceivably turn to change that lifespan," says West. Instead of living to be 100 years old, humans could someday hack our cells to last for two centuries.
Penn scientists correct genetic blindness with single injection into the eye
Antisense oligonucleotide therapy uses small molecules to alter RNA. Researchers have now used those molecules to alleviate a genetic form of blindness.
This article was originally published on our sister site, Freethink.
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have reversed a genetic form of blindness in a patient using just one course of antisense oligonucleotide therapy, Clinical OMICS reports.
The therapy, which takes aim at mutant RNA, was injected into the patient's eyes a year ago, in a trial treating Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA). LCA predominantly affects the retina, leaving people with severely impaired vision from birth, according to the NIH.
The trial, held at the Scheie Eye Institute at Penn's Perelman School of Medicine, focused on using antisense oligonucleotide therapy to treat LCA patients with one of the disease's most common mutations.
Augmenting RNA
Antisense oligonucleotide therapy works by altering the RNA, the messenger that carries instructions from your DNA to crank out proteins.
An article in Nature Reviews Neurology describes antisense oligonucleotides as "short, synthetic, single-strand" molecules, which can alter RNA to cause protein creation to be reduced, enhanced, or modified.
In the Penn study, the targeted protein was created by the mutated LCA gene.
The team, led by professors Artur V. Cideciyan and Samuel G. Jacobson, injected an antisense oligonucleotide (called sepofarsen) into the eyes of 11 patients.
In a previous study, according to Clinical OMICS, the team had shown that administering the therapy every three months increased the amount of the proper protein levels in 10 patient's eyes, improving their sight in daytime conditions.
But it's the experience of the eleventh patient that's the subject of their new paper, published in Nature Medicine.
One Shot
That eleventh patient chose to receive only one course of sepofarsen and turned down the additional doses.
The patient had suffered from poor visual acuity, reduced fields of view, and zero night vision, Clinical OMICS reports, but after one shot, the patient showed remarkable improvement over the course of the next 15 months — similar to people who got multiple, regular injections.
"Our results set a new standard of what biological improvements are possible with antisense oligonucleotide therapy in LCA caused by CEP290 mutations," Cideciyan told Clinical OMICS.
Interestingly, the effects of the shot had a delayed onset; while improvement was shown after one month, the gains peaked around three months later, the authors write. That slow uptake was unexpected, and it may hold insights into treating other diseases that impact retinal cell's cilia (aka, those little vibrating hairs), the physical cause of LCA.
Antisense oligonucleotide therapy may be effective because the tiny molecules can slip inside the cell's nucleus, but don't get swept out too quickly, so they can stick around until the job's done.
The therapy's success, and the unexpected success of a single injection, is inspiring other clinical trials.
"This work represents a really exciting direction for RNA antisense therapy."
SAMUEL G. JACOBSON
"There are now, at least in the eye field, a series of clinical trials using antisense oligonucleotides for different genetic defects spawned by the success of the work in CEP290-associated LCA from Drs. Cideciyan and Jacobson," Joan O'Brien, chair of ophthalmology and director of the Scheie Eye Institute, told Clinical OMICS.
Multiple antisense therapies have already been approved by the FDA, particularly for neurological conditions, and have shown success in treating spinal muscular atrophy and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Per Neurology Genetics, antisense oligonucleotide therapy trials are currently being developed for Huntington's, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's disease, among others.
And now add genetic blindness to that list.
"This work represents a really exciting direction for RNA antisense therapy. It's been 30 years since there were new drugs using RNA antisense oligonucleotides," Jacobson told Clinical OMICS, "even though everybody realized that there was great promise for these treatments."
Baby beasts: Love and evolution in the animal kingdom
Evolutionary success is not about the number of one's children, but one's grandchildren: the children need to survive and pass on their genes.