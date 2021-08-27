Follow Us
Gray zone: when is it best not to save a life?
Medical science can save lives, but should it do so at the cost of quality of life?
- A new paper examines the various ways premature babies are given life-saving care when their viability is in doubt.
- The authors propose a new system to help parents and hospitals make life-or-death decisions.
- The ethical or moral choice is not always obvious.
Modern medicine has worked miracles unimaginable even a few generations ago. Where it has not managed to create universal cures, it has often given those previously condemned to death a chance at life.
It has not, however, delivered us certainty. In cases where death is no longer assured, its specter may still lurk. It also offers us nothing in terms of deciding how to deal with "gray areas" where the outcome of medical treatment is extremely uncertain.
One part of medicine particularly rife with these gray zones is the care of extremely premature newborns. While the outlook for children born earlier and earlier is improving all the time, there remain serious questions about how to proceed when dealing with complicated cases where the goals of "do no harm" and "do everything possible" clash.
So, in a new paper published in The American Journal of Bioethics, a team of Norwegian doctors and bioethicists proposes a new route for navigating these heart-wrenching gray areas.
"Do no harm" vs. "do everything possible"
In the care of premature infants, there is considerable debate over how many gestational weeks is sufficient for a child to have a high chance of surviving. While there have been reports of children born at 21 weeks surviving, their odds are low. Various countries try to define at what gestational week the gray zone starts, with the trend being around week 23. Others try to avoid dates and focus more on the prognosis.
Keeping an extremely premature child on life support is a tricky thing. As explained in a study lead by Dr. Hannah Glass of UCSF and others:
"Despite technological advances and efforts of child health experts during the last generation, the extremely premature infant (less than 28 weeks gestation) and extremely low birth weight infant (ELBW) (< 1000 grams) remain at high risk for death and disability with 30–50% mortality and, in survivors, at least 20–50% risk of morbidity.
In many of those cases, keeping a child on life support is merely delaying the inevitable. In others, it is merely the prelude to a lifetime of medical procedures. Even in better cases, life support may be necessary for months and the outcome of the effort uncertain for years. When facing odds like this, you can understand why the grey area is a moral minefield where decision-making is never easy.
In this study, most of the countries the authors considered are increasingly inclined to give parents a great deal of authority over decision-making when dealing with infant life support. However, many studies suggest a lack of information and communication can lead to a disconnect between the desires of parents and what healthcare professionals believe is in the infant's best interest — which might not include life support. To make matters worse, parents are forced into life-or-death decisions during an extremely stressful period.
A new model: "postponed withholding"
To better account for the moral and medical concerns of everyone involved, the authors propose a system of "postponed withholding" as a new standard of care. In this situation, a newborn in need of life support automatically would be placed in intensive care for the span of one week. During that week, the parents can meet their child, discuss the facts of their situation with medical professionals, and determine a course of action as the picture becomes clearer.
After that week, the continued use of life support would be discussed by the parents and healthcare professionals. If it is decided that life support is no longer in the best interest of the child, it is then — and only then — withheld.
While this may resemble the traditional approach, it differs in a few key ways. Importantly, the implementation of life-saving procedures is a non-choice; that is, parents do not have to decide in the middle of what may be a hectic situation whether to put their child on life support. It is automatic. Additionally, it codifies the sharing of information, desires, medical data, and assessments of likely outcomes between parents and medical professionals in ways that current systems sometimes fail to do.
Lastly, it allows parents of a child who will not survive the chance to spend time with them. In a case study considered by the authors, the family of an ill child was able to hold a baptism before life support was withheld.
While these differences may not seem like much, they can mean the world to parents who need autonomy, support, and time to make an extremely difficult decision. In some tragic, heartbreaking cases, saving a life might actually be the wrong thing to do.
The world's watersheds, mapped in gorgeous detail
Hungarian cartographer travels the world while mapping its treasures.
- Simple idea, stunning result: the world's watersheds in glorious colors.
- The maps are the work of Hungarian cartographer Robert Szucs.
- His job: to travel and map the world, one good cause at a time.
These maps are both data-rich and absolutely gorgeous. You're looking at watershed maps, showing the flow of tributary streams into main rivers, and of those water courses into the sea (or final destinations inland). The streams are shown in the Strahler Stream Order Classification, which uses width to indicate the hierarchy of streams. Watersheds (a.k.a. drainage basins or catchment areas) are grouped together by color.
The maps are the work of Hungarian cartographer Robert Szucs, 33, who combines expertise in GIS with a passion for beautiful maps. "GIS is short for Geographic Information Systems. It's a collective word for anything using spatial or geographic data — from monitoring changes in forest cover with satellite data to creating crime density maps for the police," Szucs explains. "In this case, I've used GIS to create artistic maps, which is a beautiful hybrid of the artsy and geeky sides of my personality."
The world
Can you spot the world's ten largest drainage basins? In order of magnitude: Amazon, Congo, Nile, Mississippi, Ob, Parana, Yenisei, Lena, Niger, Amur.
Image source: Grasshopper Geography
Africa
Africa is home to the rivers with the world's second- and third-largest catchment areas: the Congo (in blue), with a basin of 1.44 million square miles (3.73 million km2), and the Nile (in red), with basin area of 1.26 million square miles (3.25 million km2). The Nile is the longest river in Africa, though (4,130 miles; 6,650 km), followed by the Congo: 2,900 miles (4,700 km). The Congo River's alternative name, Zaire, comes from the Kikongo nzadi o nzere ('river swallowing rivers'). Image source: Grasshopper Geography
Europe
The Volga (in yellow) is the river with the biggest catchment area in Europe (just under 545,000 square miles; 1.41 million km2). It flows exclusively through Russia, and the catchment area is entirely within Russia as well. Europe's number two is the Danube (in orange), which flows through 10 countries — more than any other river in the world. Its drainage basin (just over 307,000 square miles; almost 796,000 km2) includes nine more countries. Image: Grasshopper Geography
Germany
The hydrographic map of Germany is dominated by just four major drainage systems: the Danube (in orange) in the south, the Rhine (in blue) in the west, the Elbe (in purple) in the east and the Weser (in green) between the latter two. In Antiquity, the Rhine was the border between the Roman Empire and the Germans. Rome once attempted to shift the border to the Elbe, which would have radically altered the course of history, but it suffered a massive defeat in 9 CE at the Teutoburger Wald (roughly between both rivers). Image: Grasshopper Geography
Great Britain and Ireland
Both Ireland and Great Britain are islands, as a result of which neither boasts a continental-class river. Twenty of the 30 longest British rivers are less than 100 miles (160 km) long. The longest river in Britain is the Severn (220 miles, 354 km), its catchment area shown in blue in the southwest. Ireland's longest river is the Shannon (224 miles, 360 km). Even combined they're not as long as France's Seine (483 miles, 777 km). Image: Grasshopper Geography
United States
Spread-eagled across the central part of the United States, the Mississippi's drainage basin covers all or parts of 32 U.S. states (and two Canadian provinces). The easternmost point of Ol' Man River's catchment area is really far east: Cobb Hill in northern Pennsylvania. Here rises the Allegheny, tributary of the Ohio, which in turn flows into the Mississippi at Cairo, Illinois. Image: Grasshopper Geography
Washington State
Even leaving out the Mississippi, there's enough going on in the rest of North America to keep the eye occupied. Here's a drainage map of Washington State. The big fish in this much smaller pond is the Columbia River (drainage area in blue), the largest river in the Pacific Northwest. Only in the western third of the state is there a colourful counterpoint, in the multitude of smaller river basins that are draining into the Pacific or into Puget Sound. Image: Grasshopper Geography
Australia
At 1,558 miles (2,508 km), the Murray is Australia's longest river. It is often considered in conjunction with the Darling (915 miles, 1,472 km), the country's third-longest river, which flows into the Murray. The Murray-Darling basin (in blue, in the southeast) covers just under 410,000 square miles (1.06 million km2), or 14 percent of Australia's total territory. Don't let that spidery network of river courses in the interior fool you: Australia is the world's driest inhabited continent (Antarctica, bizarrely, is drier). Image: Grasshopper Geography
Russia
Four of the world's largest drainage basins are in Russia: the Ob, Yenisei and Lena (origin of Vladimir I. Ulyanov's nom de guerre, Lenin) entirely and the Amur, shared with China. The Volga may be Europe's longest river, but 84 percent or Russia's surface water is east of the Urals, in Siberia. The sparsely-populated region is traversed by 40 rivers longer than 1,000 km. Combined, the Ob, Yenisey and Lena rivers cover a drainage area of about 8 million km2, discharging nearly 50,000 m3 of water per second in the Arctic. Image: Grasshopper Geography
Szucs has managed to parlay his love for beautiful maps into a job designing them:
"I made a huge elevation map of Eurasia which was used in a documentary about horses and their migrations. There's also a 12-foot wide mural in the making at Louisiana State University, based on one of my maps. And I made some maps for the BBC after they reached out, saying my work inspired a show on rivers. I'm not saying I was jumping on my bed from excitement after any of those requests, but maybe I was."
Szucs is not just a theoretical map enthusiast, but also a practical one. He tries to move to a different country every few months, "donating" his mapmaking skills to worthy causes. He's worked with archeologists on St. Eustatius, an island in the Caribbean, with marine biologists in Alaska, and for an orangutan conservation programme on Borneo, among other destinations.
"My moves are always temporary, linked with volunteering for an NGO. It's a way of developing my skills, but also of seeing the world and experiencing new cultures," Szucs said. Meanwhile, new map ideas bubble up. "My current favourite map as yet only exists in my head as an idea. I might have to learn a few new software applications to make it. Let's hope I can find a way to make it happen. After that, I hope to be back in Alaska for a few months, working with whales again."
Many thanks to Mr. Szucs for sending in these maps. See more at Grasshopper Geography.
Strange Maps #959
Got a strange map? Let me know at strangemaps@gmail.com.
Here’s how early school begins – and why it is bad for students
In Louisiana, high school starts at 7:30 am. Research shows that is at least an hour too early.
- This map shows when school starts across America — way too early according to specialists.
- Due to early school starts, America's students are "chronologically sleep-deprived."
- California is spearheading a change, which should result in improved academic results.
A student napping in a lecture hall. American adolescents are "chronically sleep-deprived and pathologically sleepy."Credit: Sean Gallup / Getty Images
Louisiana's state bird is the brown pelican. It should be the early bird. High school students in the Bayou State start school on average at 7:30 am. That is much earlier than anywhere else in the United States.
But it is doubtful those Louisiana students will catch the worm. Studies show that early school starts contribute to sleep debt in adolescents, which is detrimental to their health, both physical and mental.
No earlier than 8:30 am
That is why the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommended in 2014 that school for middle and high school students should start no earlier than 8:30 am. It is good advice that largely goes unheeded. The AAP found that fully 93 percent of American high school bells ring before that time. This map, compiled from data provided by the National Center for Education Statistics for the years 2017 and 2018, supports that finding.
In only three places — Washington DC, Alaska, and South Carolina — did a student's day start at or after the recommended earliest time of 8:30 (on average, aggregating the starting times from the various school districts). Here is an overview, enough to make all but the most hardcore morning-persons shudder:
- 7:30 am — Louisiana's sleepy-eyed students shuffle into class.
- 7:36-7:45 am — lessons start at public high schools in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Hampshire.
- 7:46-7:55 am — it is not even 8:00 am yet, but high school students are already taking classes in Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
- 7:56-8:05 am — now it is the turn of high schoolers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Indiana, Kansas, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, and Washington.
- 8:06-8:15 am — well past the hour, students file into class in Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, and Vermont.
- 8:16-8:25 am — Just two states start school this late: Iowa and Minnesota. But they are not the latest.
- 8:26-8:35 am — that is how late high school starts in Alaska and South Carolina. But wait…
- Only in Washington DC, Alaska, and South Carolina does the school day start at or after the recommended earliest time of 8:30 am.
Only in Washington DC, Alaska, and South Carolina does the school day start at or after the recommended earliest time of 8:30 am.Credit: u/1ew via Data is Beautiful
Overall, about 40 percent of American high schools start before 8 am and more than 20 percent start at 7:45 am or earlier. Only 15 percent start at or after the recommended earliest starting time of 8:30 am.
The school bus problem
Why do American high schools generally start so early? One large part of the answer: school buses. A lot of school districts re-use the same buses to pick up students from different schools: first the high schoolers, then the middle schoolers, and finally the elementary schoolers. In South Carolina, the order is generally reversed, which is why it is among the "latest" states on this map.
Early school starts are not the only cause of teenage drowsiness, but they are a crucial factor — especially because natural sleep cycles make it difficult for post-puberty teenagers to fall asleep before 11 pm.
A poll by the National Sleep Foundation found that 59 percent of 6th through 8th graders and 87 percent of high school students got less than the recommended amount of sleep (8.5 to 9.5 hours) on school nights. In the words of America's leading soporific publication Sleep Review, the average American adolescent is "chronically sleep-deprived and pathologically sleepy".
Chronic sleep loss in adolescents has been linked to a host of negative consequences:
- Adolescents with sleep debt and/or disrupted sleep-wake cycles may suffer from poor judgment, lack of motivation, and overall reduced alertness, leading to poor academic performance.
- There is a bidirectional relationship between sleep disturbances and mood disorders, especially depression.
- Irregular and insufficient sleep in high school students has been found to predict certain types of risky behavior such as drunk driving, smoking, taking drugs, and delinquency.
- Adolescents with insufficient sleep have an increased risk of suicidal ideation.
- Several studies found links between sleep deprivation and obesity. One study estimates that for each hour of sleep lost (over a long period of time), the odds of being obese increased by 80 percent.
- Sleep deprivation leads to metabolic perturbations that increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.
- Sleepiness increases the risk of traffic accidents. Young people are particularly affected. A 1995 study found that 55 percent of crashes due to drowsiness were caused by drivers 25 years or younger.
Because of all those reasons, not just the AAP but also the CDC recommends later school start times and urges parents to advocate for them. Fortunately, this has met some success. In 2019, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Bill 328, which requires middle schools to begin no earlier than 8:00 am and high schools no earlier than 8:30 am. It will go into effect in 2022.
If the measure proves successful, other states may consider similar moves. And there is some evidence that starting school later is beneficial. Around 400 school districts around the country have already moved their start time to 8:30 or later, often resulting in dramatically improved test scores, attendance rates, and graduation rates. (One Texas school district reported an 11 percent increase in its graduation rate.)
The map by u/1ew is found here on the Data is Beautiful subreddit.
Strange Maps #1103
Got a strange map? Let me know at strangemaps@gmail.com.
Barnacles inspire a blood-repelling tissue glue for sealing wounds faster
MIT researchers design glue that mimics the sticky substance barnacles use to cling to rocks.
Inspired by the sticky substance that barnacles use to cling to rocks, MIT engineers have designed a strong, biocompatible glue that can seal injured tissues and stop bleeding.
The new paste can adhere to surfaces even when they are covered with blood, and can form a tight seal within about 15 seconds of application. Such a glue could offer a much more effective way to treat traumatic injuries and to help control bleeding during surgery, the researchers say.
"We are solving an adhesion problem in a challenging environment, which is this wet, dynamic environment of human tissues. At the same time, we are trying to translate this fundamental knowledge into real products that can save lives," says Xuanhe Zhao, a professor of mechanical engineering and civil and environmental engineering at MIT and one of the senior authors of the study.
Christoph Nabzdyk, a cardiac anesthesiologist and critical care physician at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, is also a senior author of the paper, which appears today in Nature Biomedical Engineering. MIT Research Scientist Hyunwoo Yuk and postdoc Jingjing Wu are the lead authors of the study.
Natural inspiration
Finding ways to stop bleeding is a longstanding problem that has not been adequately solved, Zhao says. Sutures are commonly used to seal wounds, but putting stitches in place is a time-consuming process that usually isn't possible for first responders to perform during an emergency situation. Among members of the military, blood loss is the leading cause of death following a traumatic injury, and among the general population, it is the second leading cause of death following a traumatic injury.
In recent years, some materials that can halt bleeding, also called hemostatic agents, have become commercially available. Many of these consist of patches that contain clotting factors, which help blood to clot on its own. However, these require several minutes to form a seal and don't always work on wounds that are bleeding profusely.
Zhao's lab has been working to address this problem for several years. In 2019, his team developed a double-sided tissue tape and showed that it could be used to close surgical incisions. This tape, inspired by the sticky material that spiders use to capture their prey in wet conditions, includes charged polysaccharides that can absorb water from a surface almost instantaneously, clearing off a small dry patch that the glue can adhere to.
For their new tissue glue, the researchers once again drew inspiration from the natural world. This time, they focused their attention on the barnacle, a small crustacean that attaches itself to rocks, ship hulls, and even other animals such as whales. These surfaces are wet and often dirty — conditions that make adhesion difficult.
"This caught our eye," Yuk says. "It's very interesting because to seal bleeding tissues, you have to fight with not only wetness but also the contamination from this outcoming blood. We found that this creature living in a marine environment is doing exactly the same thing that we have to do to deal with complicated bleeding issues."
The researchers' analysis of barnacle glue revealed that it has a unique composition. The sticky protein molecules that help barnacles attach to surfaces are suspended in an oil that repels water and any contaminants found on the surface, allowing the adhesive proteins to attach firmly to the surface.
The MIT team decided to try to mimic this glue by adapting an adhesive they had previously developed. This sticky material consists of a polymer called poly(acrylic acid) embedded with an organic compound called an NHS ester, which provides adhesion, and chitosan, a sugar that strengthens the material. The researchers froze sheets of this material, ground it into microparticles, and then suspended those particles in medical grade silicone oil.
When the resulting paste is applied to a wet surface such as blood-covered tissue, the oil repels the blood and other substances that may be present, allowing the adhesive microparticles to crosslink and form a tight seal over the wound. Within 15 to 30 seconds of applying the glue, with gentle pressure applied, the glue sets and bleeding stops, the researchers showed in tests in rats.
One advantage of this new material over the double-sided tape the researchers designed in 2019 is that the paste can be molded to fit irregular wounds, while tape could be better suited to sealing surgical incisions or attaching medical devices to tissues, the researchers say. "The moldable paste can flow in and fit any irregular shape and seal it," Wu says. "This gives freedom to the users to adapt it to irregular-shaped bleeding wounds of all kinds."
Better bleeding control
In tests in pigs, Nabzdyk and his colleagues at the Mayo Clinic found that the glue was able to rapidly stop bleeding in the liver, and it worked much faster and more effectively than the commercially available hemostatic agents that they compared it to. It even worked when strong blood thinners (heparin) were given to the pigs so that the blood did not form clots spontaneously.
Their studies showed that the seal remains intact for several weeks, giving the tissue below time to heal itself, and that the glue induced little inflammation, similar to that produced by currently used hemostatic agents. The glue is slowly resorbed within the body over months, and it can also be removed earlier by applying a solution that dissolves it, if surgeons need to go in after the initial application to repair the wound.
The researchers now plan to test the glue on larger wounds, which they hope will demonstrate that the glue would be useful to treat traumatic injuries. They also envision that it could be useful during surgical procedures, which often require surgeons to spend a great deal of time controlling bleeding.
"We're technically capable of carrying out a lot of complicated surgeries, but we haven't really advanced as fast in the ability to control especially severe bleeding expeditiously," Nabzdyk says.
Another possible application would be to help stop bleeding that occurs in patients who have plastic tubes inserted into their blood vessels, such as those used for arterial or central venous catheters or for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). During ECMO, a machine is used to pump the patient's blood outside of the body to oxygenate it. It is used to treat people with profound heart or lung failure. Tubes often remain inserted for weeks or months, and bleeding at the sites of insertion can lead to infection.
The researchers have received funding from the MIT Deshpande Center to help them work toward commercializing their glue, which they hope to do after performing additional preclinical studies in animal models. The research was also funded by the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Army Research Office through MIT's Institute for Soldier Nanotechnologies, and the Zoll Foundation.
Reprinted with permission of MIT News. Read the original article.
Pharaoh's groupies: why are we obsessed with ancient Egypt?
