Knowledge in a time of crisis
Big Think Live
Coronavirus coverage
Big Think Edge
Self-Motivation
David Goggins
Former Navy Seal
Career Development
Bryan Cranston
Actor
Critical Thinking
Liv Boeree
International Poker Champion
Emotional Intelligence
Amaryllis Fox
Former CIA Clandestine Operative
Management
Chris Hadfield
Retired Canadian Astronaut & Author
Learn
from the world's big
thinkers
Start Learning

What 11 emerging countries think about increased diversity

Pew Research Center data shows that most people think diversity improves lives in their countries.

 Kevin Dickinson
23 June, 2020

Multicultural commuters in Kingston Upon Thames town center, London.

(Photo: Cate Gillon/Getty Images)
  • Pew Research Center surveyed more than 28,000 people across 11 emerging countries.
  • Their data shows that most people believe different racial, national, and religious groups have improved the lives of people in their country.
  • Young people were more likely to see diversity in a positive light, as well as those with higher levels of education.

      • A glance at news headlines could lead one to believe our world has lost to tribalism and hate. In just the last few years, we've seen white supremacists march openly in American streets, extremist forces target cultural sites serving as reminders of humanity's shared heritage, places of worship terrorized, minorities blamed and assaulted over myths about novel coronavirus's origins, and leaders propose a myriad of attempts to reject refugees and migrants.

      This is a part of today's reality, but it's worth remembering that news headlines aren't a trend analysis. They are a collection of reports and instances that tell only one side of our story—often the scariest and most extreme part.

      Far from being pushed to the fringes, cosmopolitanism and the ethics of diversity may be enjoying a heyday according to Pew Research Center data from 11 emerging countries.

      Does diversity improve lives?

      The center surveyed more than 28,000 peoples across Columbia, India, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Mexico, Tunisia, Venezuela, Vietnam, South African, and the Philippines on their opinions of diversity within their borders. These countries were chosen based on their middle-income status, differing degrees of technology ownership, and high levels of migration (internal or external).

      The survey asked respondents how they viewed increasing numbers of other races, religions, and nationalities and what effect that had on the quality of life in their countries. Additional questions were tailored to a country's unique demographics and circumstances.

      For example, respondents in the Philippines were asked how favorably they viewed Muslims and Christians, while Tunisians were asked about Sunnis and Shiites. Others, such as Mexico and Lebanon, were asked about asylum seekers fleeing to their countries.

      Pew found that "[a]cross the 11 countries surveyed, more said their countries are better off thanks to the increasing number of people of different races, ethnic groups, and nationalities who live there." A minority said the increase made no difference, and an even smaller minority said their country was worse off.

      Testing tribalism

      crowd of Syrian refugees

      Lebanon and Jordan took in millions of Syrian refugees during the civil war, helping to explain their complex relationship with diversity in their borders.

      (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

      When looking at results from individual countries, the picture becomes much more nuanced. A majority of respondents from India, Columbia, the Philippines, Kenya, and Venezuela agreed with the statement that increased diversity made their countries better places to live. Conversely, a minority agreed with the same statement in Tunisia, Mexico, Jordan, and Lebanon.

      The reasons for these divergences seem to stem not only from deep historical divides but also current events. Lebanon, which held the most negative views of diversity among the eleven, took in an estimated 1.5 million Syrian refugees, a massive influx for a country of around 7 million. Jordan too saw a massive wave of asylum seekers from the civil war; likewise, its respondents held that increasing numbers of different peoples made life in their country worse.

      Mexico has also seen a surge of asylum seekers from Central American countries, yet its overall view wasn't as unfavorable as either Jordan or Lebanon. However, it was the only country in the set to have a majority hold that increasing ethnic and religious diversity made no difference to the quality of life. And about half those surveyed did hold negative views toward refugees.



      But while current unrest in some regions has strained relations, it's not the whole story that refugees and migrants generate negativity toward others. Views differ widely.

      Kenya, for example, maintains large refugee camps housing asylum seekers from Somalia and South Sudan, yet half of the country's respondents believed this multicultural status improved life in their country. And a majority held approving opinions of refugees.

      Similarly, about half of respondents from Venezuela, Vietnam, and Jordan rated migrant and refugee groups favorably. Yes, Jordan.

      Though a majority of Jordanians believe increasingly diverse peoples make their country worse, they nonetheless hold agreeable views of refugees. The researchers speculate this divergence may stem from the fact that Jordan hosts two large refugee groups—recent Syrian refugees and Palestinian refugees who have been in the country since the conflicts of the mid-20th century. They found that Jordanians who self-identified as Palestinians viewed refugees more favorably.

      Getting used to each other

      So, what leads to improved views of multiculturalism? According to Pew's data, those with the most positive views on racial, ethnic, and religious diversity were those who interacted most with these groups. More contact equaled more positive views.

      In all of the countries, younger adults were more likely to interact with people of different backgrounds, and except for Jordan, they also held more favorable views of others. The same held true for those who attained higher levels of education.

      This data mirrors another Pew survey in which researchers asked Americans their views on increased racial and ethnic diversity.

      Around 58 percent of Americans said increasing numbers of diverse people would make the United States a better place to live. Only 9 percent said it would make the country worse, while 31 percent said it didn't make a difference. Opinions were split along partisan lines, with more Democrats viewing the statement favorably than Republicans.

      But like the 11 emerging countries, Americans varied by age and education, too. Fifteen percent of respondents 65 and older believed growing multiculturalism made the U.S. worse—the highest of any age group. And 70 percent of college graduates saw diversity in a positive light, compared to 45 percent of those with a high school diploma or less school.

      The survey's complete results can be found here, while the survey on American attitudes on diversity is here.

      A future toward acceptance

      These data suggest that the world hasn't succumbed to a new era of tribalism and hate. Far from it. The beliefs of cosmopolitanism and ethics of diversity are, in fact, spreading across many of the world's emerging countries and will likely increase as subsequent generations become more educated and integrated. That progress may be uneven, but it's real and measurable.

      An appreciation of, even desire for, diversity won't end the tragic events that generate eye-catching headlines, but it can make our shared futures more manageable. As Kwame Anthony Apiah wrote in his book "Cosmopolitanism: Ethics in a World of Strangers": "I am urging that we should learn about people in other places, take an interest in their civilizations, their arguments, their errors, their achievements, not because that will bring us to agreement, but because it will help us get used to one another."

      Cosmopolitanism: Ethics in a World of Strangers (Issues of Our Time)
      List Price: $1.99
      New From: $9.99 in Stock
      Used From: $1.99 in Stock
      From Your Site Articles
      Related Articles Around the Web
      africa asia global issues middle east population refugees social change society youth
      Badge
      Charles Koch Foundation
      Charles Koch Foundation

      Our schools are built differently. That’s how we’re weathering this pandemic.

      'Know thy students' is the principle that can change the form of education, worldwide.

      Photo: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images
      Sponsored by Charles Koch Foundation
      • During the coronavirus pandemic, students in close to 200 Big Picture Learning (BPL) schools worldwide have continued their education, thanks to BPL's unique school design.
      • At BPL, each student is part of a small learning community of 15-20 students called an Advisory, led by a teacher called an Advisor. Students have community mentors, do off-campus internships, and even tackle college courses.
      • Each Advisor truly knows the students in their Advisory. These close ties have allowed learning at BPL to respond and adapt to the challenges presented by coronavirus.
      Keep reading Show less
      education coronavirus innovation learning children

      China grew a plant on the moon — it sprouted two leaves, data indicates

      It marks the first time a plant has been grown on the moon.

      3D reconstruction of a cotton plant

      Image source: Chongqing University
      Surprising Science
      • In January, China became the first nation to land a spacecraft on the far side of the moon.
      • Chang'e-4 lunar rover carried among its payload a small biosphere that housed six lifeforms, including cotton seeds.
      • Using data from that biosphere experiment, researchers constructed a digital image of the cotton plant that reveals it grew two leaves before dying from the cold.
      Keep reading Show less
      astrobiology biology space nasa china moon

      Experiment proves old theory how aliens might use black holes

      Researchers create a device to test a 50-year-old physics theory from the famed Roger Penrose.

      Cygnus X-1 black hole.

      Credit: NASA/CXC/M.Weiss
      Surprising Science
      • Scientists prove a 50-year-old physics theory by Roger Penrose.
      • The theory explains how energy could be harvested from black holes by advanced aliens.
      • Researchers from the University of Glasgow twisted sound waves to show that the effect Penrose described is real.
      Keep reading Show less
      physics space cosmos universe black hole planets astronomy energy

      Weight gain affects the efficacy of antidepressants, new study finds

      Weight gain is a side effect of antidepressants, adding another layer of problems.

      A woman helps an overweight person on April 12, 2016 in Berck-sur-Mer, northern France.

      Photo: Philippe Huguen/AFP via Getty Images
      Surprising Science
      • A comprehensive scoping review of 12 studies found that being overweight negatively affects the efficacy of antidepressants.
      • McGill University researchers investigated SSRIs, SNRIs, tricyclic antidepressants, and tetracyclic antidepressants.
      • A double-edged sword: obesity impacts antidepressants, yet a side effect of these drugs is weight gain.
      Keep reading Show less
      medical research biology psychology Psychiatry mental health depression
      Scroll down to load more…
      Quantcast