Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Are we born evil? St. Augustine and "original sin"
Augustine's theology came to define Christianity, but there was a rival theology.
- St. Augustine is considered one of the main "Church Fathers," but his life was surprisingly salacious before his turn to Christianity.
- He was one of the major proponents of "original sin" — the idea that we are born with a natural inclination toward sin and evil.
- Augustine also was largely responsible for the "Neoplatonism" that infused so much early Christian theology, namely, the notion that the further something is from God (as perfection) the lesser it becomes.
A lot of secular and religious morality hinges on just one question: are humans, by nature, good or bad? How you answer this will change how you see the world. If you believe we are good, as Thomas Paine and Jean-Jacque Rousseau did, then you will be inclined to give humans more freedom, unrestrained by rules or laws. If, though, you believe we have an evil streak, then you will think that we need some external power to guide us. Put another way, if we are crooked, we think we will need some straightening.
This is exactly how the Church Father, St. Augustine, came to view human nature, and the ideas in his Confessions became Christian orthodoxy and remain dominant. They also form the basis of so much of the Western mindset, even today.
Augustine: pear thief and ladies' man
In his autobiographical book, Augustine tells a story about stealing pears. He was part of a gang who took them, not because they were hungry or poor, but simply for the pure pleasure of doing wrong. This led Augustine to conclude that there is a part of our nature that enjoys the thrill of wrongdoing, just for the sake of its own badness. We delight in sin, from a tiny pointless lie or a nasty put-down all the way up to adultery and betrayal.
Augustine's work is laced with racy stories (by the standards of the time). He describes his teenage years as a "bubbling cauldron of vice" and would pray, "Lord, make me pure — but not yet!" He fathered an illegitimate child with his mistress of many years. (It was only after his mother forced the issue did he leave her, and he is deeply apologetic about the matter in his Confessions.)
Augustine spent nine years in Carthage, which he makes sound like a seething den of iniquity, what with its "dance-girls," "sea monsters," "captured gorillas," and…philosophy! As scholar John Boswell said, Augustine "abandoned himself to urban pleasures with… enthusiasm." Quite the start for the man who would become a saint and Church Father.
Original sin
Once Augustine saw his wayward ways for what they were, he sat down to do some serious thinking. Why did humans tend to be so evil? Why do we delight in sex, excess, gluttony, and drunkenness?
There is a Shakespearan tragic element to all this: free will is what makes us the beloved of God, but it is also our downfall. It is what makes us brilliant, but it is also that which causes all our suffering and misery.
He reasoned that all this vice was because, after The Fall, humans had placed their pride and vanity above the laws of God. We had been expressly told not to eat that fruit. It was a simple enough instruction from a God who had given us all we could ever need. But there is something inside of us that cannot leave it at that. It is a bit like telling someone today not to press a button. We are naturally inclined to disobedience. We have to press it. So, with an arrogant, proud swagger, humanity thought we were better than God.
Original sin is not built into the fabric of our nature but is the unhappy result of our having free will. Humanity was given autonomy and free will, and one of the first things we chose to do with it was walk away from the Father and Creator. Yet, there is a Shakespearan tragic element to all this: free will is what makes us the beloved of God, but it is also our downfall. It is what makes us brilliant, but it is also that which causes all our suffering and misery.
Pelagius offered a theological rival to original sin
Underlying Augustine's thought is a "Neoplatonism" that views God as supremely perfect, the summum bonum, the greatest of all things. Under Neoplatonism, the further everything gets from the Godhead (by the misuse of our free will), the more it becomes corrupted. It is a bit like imagining God as being the brightest of lights. The further you walk away from this, the fainter the light becomes, until it is just a tiny speck of a star. Every sin is a step away from this light. In Eden, man had decided to wrench away from God's will to become autonomous beings. The result is that we must suffer the evil that comes from evil choices. The only way back from this is by the grace of God.
His major rival, a theologian called Pelagius, argued that humans were far from inherently evil and that our free will was in no way corrupted or destined to do wrong.
While this story might seem incredibly familiar to us today, it was by no means the only way Christian theology could have gone. His major rival, a theologian called Pelagius, argued that humans were far from inherently evil and that our free will was in no way corrupted or destined to do wrong. For Pelagius, sin was highly likely and sinfulness most common, but it was theoretically possible to be perfectly good and to live a sinless life. For Augustine, who won the argument, neither of these things were possible.
And so, we live with Augustine's legacy — the idea that only by commitment to God's will and the laws of the Bible can humanity's waywardness be kept straight. There is a proud, selfish, and destructive element written at the center of our psyche that needs constant reigning in. For Augustine, we need guidance to keep us true, and God being God, he's the only place to get help.
Jonny Thomson teaches philosophy in Oxford. He runs a popular Instagram account called Mini Philosophy (@philosophyminis). His first book is Mini Philosophy: A Small Book of Big Ideas.
10 new things we’ve learned about death
If you don't want to know anything about your death, consider this your spoiler warning.
- For centuries cultures have personified death to give this terrifying mystery a familiar face.
- Modern science has demystified death by divulging its biological processes, yet many questions remain.
- Studying death is not meant to be a morbid reminder of a cruel fate, but a way to improve the lives of the living.
Black cloak. Scythe. Skeletal grin. The Grim Reaper is the classic visage of death in Western society, but it's far from the only one. Ancient societies personified death in a myriad of ways. Greek mythology has the winged nipper Thanatos. Norse mythology the gloomy and reclusive Hel, while Hindu traditions sport the wildly ornate King Yama.
Modern science has de-personified death, pulling back its cloak to discover a complex pattern of biological and physical processes that separate the living from the dead. But with the advent of these discoveries, in some ways, death has become more alien.
1) You are conscious after death
Many of us imagine death will be like drifting to sleep. Your head gets heavy. Your eyes flutter and gently close. A final breath and then… lights out. It sounds perversely pleasant. Too bad it may not be that quick.
Dr. Sam Parnia, the director of critical care and resuscitation research at NYU Langone Medical Center, researches death and has proposed that our consciousness sticks around while we die. This is due to brainwaves firing in the cerebral cortex — the conscious, thinking part of the brain — for roughly 20 seconds after clinical death.
Studies on lab rats have shown their brains surge with activity in the moments after death, resulting in an aroused and hyper-alert state. If such states occur in humans, it may be evidence that the brain maintains a lucid consciousness during death's early stages. It may also explain how patients brought back from the brink can remember events that took place while they were technically dead.
But why study the experience of death if there's no coming back from it?
"In the same way that a group of researchers might be studying the qualitative nature of the human experience of 'love,' for instance, we're trying to understand the exact features that people experience when they go through death, because we understand that this is going to reflect the universal experience we're all going to have when we die," he told LiveScience.
2) Zombie brains are a thing (kind of)
There is life after death if you're a pig...sorta. Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
Recently at the Yale School of Medicine, researchers received 32 dead pig brains from a nearby slaughterhouse. No, it wasn't some Mafia-style intimidation tactic. They'd placed the order in the hopes of giving the brains a physiological resurrection.
The researchers connected the brains to an artificial perfusion system called BrainEx. It pumped a solution through them that mimicked blood flow, bringing oxygen and nutrients to the inert tissues.
This system revitalized the brains and kept some of their cells "alive" for as long as 36 hours postmortem. The cells consumed and metabolized sugars. The brains' immune systems even kicked back in. And some samples were even able to carry electrical signals.
Because the researchers weren't aiming for Animal Farm with Zombies, they included chemicals in the solution that prevented neural activity representative of consciousness from taking place.
Their actual goal was to design a technology that will help us study the brain and its cellular functions longer and more thoroughly. With it, we may be able to develop new treatments for brain injuries and neurodegenerative conditions.
3) Death is not the end for part of you
Researchers used zebrafish to gain insights into postmortem gene expression. Image source: ICHD / Flickr
There is life after death. No, science hasn't discovered proof of an afterlife or how much the soul weighs. But our genes keep going after our demise.
A study published in the Royal Society's Open Biology looked at gene expression in dead mice and zebrafish. The researchers were unsure if gene expression diminished gradually or stopped altogether. What they found surprised them. Over a thousand genes became more active after death. In some cases, these spiked expressions lasted for up to four days.
"We didn't anticipate that," Peter Noble, study author and microbiology professor at the University of Washington, told Newsweek. "Can you imagine, 24 hours after [time of death] you take a sample and the transcripts of the genes are actually increasing in abundance? That was a surprise."
Gene expression was shown for stress and immunity responses but also developmental genes. Noble and his co-authors suggest this shows that the body undergoes a "step-wise shutdown," meaning vertebrates die gradually and not all at once.
4) Your energy lives on
Even our genes will eventually fade, and all that we are will become clay. Do you find such oblivion disheartening? You're not alone, but you may take solace in the fact that part of you will continue on long after your death. Your energy.
According to the first law of thermodynamics, the energy that powers all life continues on and can never be destroyed. It is transformed. As comedian and physicist Aaron Freeman explains in his "Eulogy from a Physicist":
"You want the physicist to remind your sobbing mother about the first law of thermodynamics; that no energy gets created in the universe, and none is destroyed. You want your mother to know that all your energy, every vibration, every Btu of heat, every wave of every particle that was her beloved child remains with her in this world. You want the physicist to tell your weeping father that amid energies of the cosmos, you gave as good as you got."
5) Near-death experiences may be extreme dreams
Near-death experiences come in a variety of styles. Some people float above their bodies. Some go to a supernatural realm and meet passed-on relatives. Others enjoy the classic dark-tunnel-bright-light scenario. One thing they all have in common: We don't know what's going on.
A study published in Neurology suggests near-death experiences stem from a type of sleep-wake state. It compared survivors who had near-death experiences with those who did not. The researchers found that people with near-death experiences were more likely to also undergo REM intrusions, states in which sleep intrudes upon wakeful consciousness.
"People who have near-death experiences may have an arousal system that predisposes them to REM intrusion," Kevin Nelson, professor at the University of Kentucky and the study's lead author, told the BBC.
It's worth noting that the study does have its limitations. Only 55 participants were interviewed in each group, and the results relied on anecdotal evidence. These highlight key difficulties in studying near-death experiences. Such experiences are rare and cannot be induced in a controlled setting. (Such a proposal would be a huge red flag for any ethics board.)
The result is sparse data opened to a lot of interpretation, but it is unlikely that the soul enjoys a postmortem romp. One experiment installed pictures on high shelves in 1,000 hospital rooms. These images would only be visible to people whose souls departed the body and returned.
No cardiac arrest survivor reported seeing the images. Then again, if they did manage to sever their fleshy fetters, they may have had more pressing matters to attend to.
6) Animals may mourn the dead too
Elephants form strong familial bonds, and some eye witness accounts suggest they may mourn the dead, too. Image source: Cocoparisienne / Pixabay
We're still not sure, but eye witness accounts suggest the answer may be yes.
Field researchers have witnessed elephants staying with the dead — even if the deceased is not from the same family herd. This observation led the researchers to conclude the elephants had a "generalized response" to death. Dolphins too have been seen guarding deceased members of their species. And chimpanzees maintain social routines with the dead, such as grooming.
No other species has been observed performing human-like memorial rituals, which requires abstract thought, but these events suggest animals possess a unique understanding of and response to death.
As Jason Goldman writes for BBC, "[F]or every facet of life that is unique to our species, there are hundreds that are shared with other animals. As important as it is to avoid projecting our own feelings onto animals, we also need to remember that we are, in an inescapable way, animals ourselves."
7) Who first buried the dead?
Anthropologist Donald Brown has studied human cultures and discovered hundreds of features shared by each and every one. Among them, every culture has its own way to honor and mourn the dead.
But who was the first? Humans or another hominin in our ancestral lineage? That answer is difficult because it is shrouded in the fog of our prehistorical past. However, we do have a candidate: Homo naledi.
Several fossils of this extinct hominin were discovered in a cave chamber at the Rising Star Cave system, Cradle of Humankind, South Africa. To access the chamber required a vertical climb, a few tight fits, and much crawling.
This led researchers to believe it unlikely so many individuals ended up there by accident. They also ruled out geological traps like cave-ins. Given the seemingly deliberate placement, some have concluded the chamber served as a Homo naledi graveyard. Others aren't so sure, and more evidence is needed before we can definitively answer this question.
8) Walking corpse syndrome
The medieval Danse Macabre fresco at the Holy Trinity Church in Hrastovlje, Solvenia. (Photo: Marco Almbauer/Wikimedia Commons)
For most of us, the line between life and death is stark. We are alive; therefore, we are not dead. It's a notion many take for granted, and we should be thankful we can manage it so effortlessly.
People afflicted with Cotard's syndrome don't see the divide so cleanly. This rare condition was first described by Dr. Jules Cotard in 1882 and describes people who believe they are dead, missing body parts, or have lost their soul. This nihilistic delusion manifests in a prevailing sense of hopelessness, neglect of health, and difficulty dealing with external reality.
In one case, a 53-year-old Filipino woman with Cotard's syndrome believed herself to smell like rotting fish and wished to be brought to the morgue so she could be with her kind. Thankfully, a regimen of antipsychotics and antidepressants improved her condition. Others with this debilitating mental disorder have also been known to improve with proper treatment.
9) Do hair and fingernails grow after death?
Nope. This is a myth, but one that does have a biological origin.
The reason hair and fingernails don't grow after death is because new cells can't be produced. Glucose fuels cell division, and cells require oxygen to break down glucose into cellular energy. Death puts an end to the body's ability to intake either one.
It also ends the intaking of water, leading to dehydration. As a corpse's skin desiccates, it pulls away from the fingernails (making them look longer) and retracts around the face (giving a dead man's chin a five-o'clock shadow). Anyone unlucky enough to exhume a corpse could easily mistake these changes as signs of growth.
Interestingly, postmortem hair and fingernail growth provoked lore about vampires and other creatures of the night. When our ancestors dug up fresh corpses and found hair growth and blood spots around mouths (the result of natural blood pooling), their minds naturally wandered to undeath.
Not that becoming undead is anything we need to worry about today. (Unless, of course, you donate your brain to the Yale School of Medicine.)
10) Why we die?
People who live to be 110 years old, called super-centenarians, are a rare breed. Those who live to be 120 rarer still. The longest-living human on record was Jeanne Calment, a Frenchwoman who lived an astounding 122 years.
But why do we die in the first place? Setting spiritual and existential responses aside, the simple answer is that nature is done with us after a certain point.
Success in life, evolutionarily speaking, is passing on one's genes to offspring. As such, most species die soon after their fecund days end. Salmon die soon after making their upriver trek to fertilize their eggs. For them, reproduction is a one-way trip.
Humans are a bit different. We invest heavily in our young, so we require a longer lifespan to continue parental care. But human lives outpace their fecundity by many years. This extended lifespan allows us to invest time, care, and resources in grandchildren (who share our genes). This is known as the grandmother effect.
But if grandparents are so useful, why is cap set at 100-some-odd years? Because our evolution did not invest in longevity beyond that. Nerve cells do not replicate, brains shrink, hearts weaken, and we die. If evolution needed us to hang around longer, maybe these kill switches would have been weeded out, but evolution as we know it requires death to promote adaptive life.
At this age, however, it is likely that our children may be entering their grandparent years themselves, and our genes will continue to be cared for in subsequent generations.
To the moon? Five microeconomic lessons from Bitcoin
Bitcoin is often derided as volatile, but a new report suggests there is a method to the madness.
- Bitcoin can be complex and confusing, and not much academic work has been done on it.
- While the tech is still new, Bitcoin can be understood in traditional economic terms.
- Ironically, the report suggests that the currency is a poor store of value
Cryptocurrency has existed for twelve years, and despite continued reports of its impending demise, it has seen increasingly widespread use. El Salvador is preparing to accept Bitcoin as a legal tender (and plans to mine it using power from the country's volcanoes). Many major companies accept some kind of cryptocurrency as payment, and even communist Cuba is preparing to recognize and regulate the coins.
However, the technology and systems within which these coins operate are still quite new. Most of the discussions about the economics of the coins have been unacademic in nature and often featured on blogs. Now, more rigorous analyses are becoming available.
In an article soon to be published in the Journal of Economic Literature that summarizes the research of the last decade, an international team of researchers examines the microeconomics of Bitcoin and lays the foundation for future research. At the same time, they help make sense of something often regarded as arcane.
What is Bitcoin, exactly?
Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency, is an entirely digital form of cash. Devised by Satoshi Nakamoto, a pseudonym for an unknown person or persons, it is based on technology that dates back to at least the 1990s. Those who hold Bitcoins can engage in business transactions with people all over the world with no third party involvement and with a high degree of anonymity.
Bitcoin relies on blockchain technology. When a person engages in a transaction using Bitcoins, they are really sending instructions concerning that transaction to a decentralized network of ledgers. The people in charge of these ledgers, called miners, are in constant communication to keep the records consistent. As new information is added in blocks to the old records — also known as the chain — the records get longer and provide a complete view of all the transactions that have occurred across the network since it began.
For their trouble, miners are paid with transaction fees and with freshly minted Bitcoins, though only the ones who are able to do the job fastest and most accurately get the new coins. The supply of Bitcoins is capped at 21 million, the last of which is expected to be minted in 2140. This value is dictated by the code itself and not decided by coin holders.
Five microeconomic lessons from Bitcoin
The paper offers a few notes on how the traditional elements of economics — supply, demand, competition, and the like — all interact in this strange new market.
Lesson #1: Supply. The supply of bitcoins in the world is capped at 21 million and, currently, about 18.7 million have been mined. The production of new coins is slowed every four years or so, with the number of coins minted upon completion of a block cut in half each time.
The limited supply is one of the things that makes Bitcoin attractive to many people. Decentralization means it is unlikely that any one person or group could gain control of the ledgers or enough of the currency to manipulate its value (although this has been challenged by University of Pennsylvania professor Giovanna Massarotto).
The fixed supply and the way it is created may cause issues later, however. The authors point out that the incentive for miners to continue to process and record transactions will be extremely limited by future reductions in minting, as the profits from transaction fees alone will be much lower than those possible from both getting new coins and transaction fees. However, this is not predicted to occur for some time.
Lesson #2: Demand. On the other side of the equation is demand, and the demand for Bitcoins has shifted dramatically over the years. While early adoption was limited by technical difficulties and legal gray areas, the increasing number of uses and public awareness has increased demand.
Additionally, a growing number of items, from cars to hamburgers, can be purchased using Bitcoin. The number of places accepting them has spiked in recent years and is likely to increase alongside institutional acceptance of the currency. As the usefulness of Bitcoin increases, so does demand for them, especially when access to banking is limited.
On the downside, a large amount of the demand for the coin continues to come from speculators who buy the coin in hopes of it increasing in value. Also, a fair amount of the demand is for questionable activity. While the notion that only criminals are using Bitcoin or cryptocurrency in general is greatly exaggerated, it is real. A fifth of all transactions in Bitcoin are thought to be related to criminal activities and gambling, though these only amount to a paltry four percent of the value of all transactions.As an overall share of transcactions, the trend for illegal activity has been downward.
Lesson #3: Competition. Bitcoin is not the only game in town. Countless other cryptocurrencies have entered the market. While it remains the dominant coin, Bitcoin's market share has fallen from 94 percent in 2013 to 64 percent in March 2020. Other major cryptocurrencies have different uses, but they often do overlap with the possible uses of Bitcoin.
Overall, Bitcoin benefits from network effects — that is, it becomes more valuable as more people use it. Bitcoin still remains the foundation of much of the crypto market, which moves in tandem with it. So, Bitcoin is unlikely to disappear.
Lesson #4: On putting eggs in one basket. One of the more popular uses of Bitcoin is as a gold-like store of value over the long-run. Many fans of cryptocurrencies are passionate about protecting their wealth from inflation and see the controlled supply and decentralized nature of Bitcoin as a reason to place their money there for later.
Claims that Bitcoin may someday be valued as high as $100,000 per coin are based on this idea of the coin as "digital gold." The authors point out that this would be the value of the coin if all the money currently invested in gold was suddenly used to purchase Bitcoin. This also means that the current price reflects the confidence people have in the coin replacing gold at some point in the future.
However, a number of studies have suggested that Bitcoin is a rather poor store of value, being subject to a fair amount of speculation and volatility and lacking the insurance other commodities have against theft or system failure. Despite this, the authors argue that the primary use of Bitcoin is speculative in nature, suggesting that some faith in the ability of the coin to hold and gain value exists.
Lesson #5: Volatility has causes, maybe. Many of the studies on the early years of Bitcoin, which concluded that the currency is a bubble, were based on the idea that the market was already mature and that all participants had the required information to make rational decisions. This is now known not to be the case.
A chart showing the overall volitility of bitcoin per year over time. As you can see, while volitility remains high, it has fallen drastically since its introduction. By Ladislav Mecir - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=83137319
While Bitcoin is still subject to swings that would be eye-popping in other markets, the authors conclude that it is an asset that does not behave quite like other, more traditional ones. As a result, the volatility of its price, which has dropped over the last few years, may not be a sign of the impending collapse of the coin's value but rather a feature of digital currencies.
Or, it may be something else entirely. It is still too new to even find much agreement on how to study the stuff. The authors say it is unclear how Bitcoin will engage with the rest of the economy, though it can be understood in traditional terms within its own markets.
Now if somebody could just explain how to get rich off of it, that would be great.
Hycean worlds: a new class of habitable exoplanet
Researchers hypothesize that these exoplanets could support the development of alien life.
- A study from Cambridge proposes a new type of exoplanet that may support life.
- These oceanic planets, called Hycean worlds, are covered by thick hydrogen-rich atmospheres.
- Hycean worlds are relatively common, sparking hope in the detection of extraterrestrial life.
When planetary scientists started looking for places outside our solar system that could possibly support life, they kept an eye out for worlds that resembled Earth in density, temperature, and atmosphere. Unfortunately, these worlds are hard to come by. Of the 4,000 exoplanets we have discovered so far, only 24 could rival our own in terms of habitability.
Instead of scouring the edges of the known universe for mirror images of Earth, researchers have tried to figure out the conditions for life to develop on other types of exoplanets. In recent years, studies found some likely candidates in "ocean worlds," planets with terrestrial-like atmospheres covered in liquid water, as well as rocky exoplanets with atmospheres consisting mostly of hydrogen.
Motivated by the knowledge that some species of microorganisms have been known to survive — and even thrive — in hydrogen-rich environments on Earth, astrophysicist Nikku Madhusudhan drummed up a team of researchers from Cambridge University to explore a whole new type of potentially habitable exoplanet, one covered with water and enveloped by a thick layer of hydrogen.
The authors call these planets "Hycean" worlds, a portmanteau of their two most telling characteristics: oceans and an abundance of hydrogen in the atmosphere. Contrary to Earth-like planets, Hycean worlds can be found throughout the galaxy, meaning Madhusudhan's assumptions — if correct — would not only influence how we look for life in space but change the way we think of our own place in it.
Determining a planet's habitability
Assessing an exoplanet's habitability is difficult for a number of reasons. Because virtually all of them are as of yet unreachable by spacecraft, their properties have to be inferred from spectroscopic studies and mathematical models. Aside from a lack of reliable data, our search for life is further complicated by the fact that we do not know how it developed here on Earth.
To qualify as habitable, exoplanets must meet a number of requirements. First and foremost, they have to be located inside a habitable zone: a stretch of space where the distance between exoplanets and the stars they orbit is large enough to prevent water from evaporating but short enough to keep it from freezing, allowing for liquid water and potentially a primordial soup similar to that from which our ancestors emerged.
That said, just because a planet happens to be located inside a habitable zone does not mean it can actually support life. To ascertain if it can, we look for biomarkers — that is, compounds associated with living things, like oxygen, ozone, methane, and nitrous oxide.
Determining a planet's habitability will only become easier as new technologies are introduced. In his article, Madhusudhan reminds us that both the James Webb Space Telescope and the Extremely Large Telescope — which are, as of August 2021, still under construction — will have "the capability to detect potential atmospheric biosignatures with significant investment of observing time."
Types of Hycean worlds
Credit: Nikku Madhusudhan et al., arXiv, 2021.
Characteristics of Hycean planets include massive oceans, unfathomably hot temperatures (440° F), and atmospheric pressures up to a thousand times stronger than Earth's. The authors of the study, citing the laws of thermodynamics, claim that, in order for Hycean worlds to support life, average temperatures should not exceed roughly 250° F.
Because biomarkers like oxygen and ozone are tricky if not outright impossible to identify in atmospheres that are rich in hydrogen, the authors propose submitting their Hycean worlds to a new check list of life-related compounds, focusing on potential gases released by microbes during metabolic processes, such as chloromethane and dimethyl sulfide.
What makes Hycean worlds so exciting are not their properties but the many different ways in which these properties might be able to support life. According to the authors, Hycean worlds should be "significantly larger compared to previous considerations for habitable planets." Similarly, their habitable zone may be "significantly wider" than those of terrestrial planets, broadening our options.
Hycean worlds seem so promising that the authors decided to create two sub-categories: "Cold Hycean" worlds are located at the outer edges of their habitable zones and receive such little light that they grow cool (but not too cool); "Dark Hycean" worlds are found slightly beyond the inner edges where the side of the planet facing away from the sun could be "habitable even if the dayside is too hot."
Hope for life in the universe?
Most studies treat liquid water as the single most important requirement for habitability, but there are other, equally significant factors worth taking into account. For example, a planet without geochemical cycles to regulate the chemical composition of its atmosphere — like the carbonate-silicate cycle does for our world — would quickly become inhospitable. Then there are outside influences like sudden coronal mass ejections and powerful stellar winds, both of which represent a barrier for life on the surface of any exoplanet. Additionally, Hycean worlds must maintain their enormous bodies of water over extended periods of time. The closer a planet is located to the inner edge of a star's habitable zone, the harder this task becomes.
Despite these many obstacles, Madhusudhan insists that Hycean worlds are "optimal targets" for future habitability studies. They are relatively abundant compared to Earth-like, terrestrial worlds, comprising a large portion of all known exoplanets. On top of that, the atmospheres of Hycean worlds are comprised of lighter molecules which are easier to detect using the equipment at our disposal.
Even if we never actually find any living organisms, the optimism with which these researchers lay out the habitability models of Hycean worlds raises important questions about life in the universe. Up until now, many thought it could only survive against impossibly small odds. Now, it seems as if those odds are about to get a little bit bigger.
Earth’s first puff of oxygen may be thanks to volcanoes
Scientists track down a puzzling early burst of oxygen on Earth.