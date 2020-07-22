Knowledge in a time of crisis
Big Think Live
Coronavirus coverage
Big Think Edge
Self-Motivation
David Goggins
Former Navy Seal
Career Development
Bryan Cranston
Actor
Critical Thinking
Liv Boeree
International Poker Champion
Emotional Intelligence
Amaryllis Fox
Former CIA Clandestine Operative
Management
Chris Hadfield
Retired Canadian Astronaut & Author
Learn
from the world's big
thinkers
Start Learning

The sun is setting on unsustainable long-haul, short-stay tourism — regional travel bubbles are the future

The trans-Tasman and Pacific bubbles will likely be among the first safe international travel zones in the world.

 James Higham
22 July, 2020
Photo by Bambi Corro on Unsplash
Unprecedented border closures and the domestic lockdown have paralysed New Zealand's $40.9 billion a year tourism industry.

In the process, the vulnerability of the sector to external shocks and the tenuous nature of tourism employment have been exposed.

While New Zealand's handling of the pandemic has been hailed as a global masterclass, and the prospect of travel bubbles promoted as a way to restart the tourism economy and save jobs, it is clear there is no quick fix.

The inherent dangers of reinfection from travel to and from countries with uncontrolled community transition, and the challenge of protecting New Zealand's borders, mean international tourism is grounded for the time being.

Nevertheless, planning for recovery is underway. The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) wants to restore confidence and restart tourism without delay. The European Union recently opened its borders to travellers from certain countries, including New Zealand.

But the proposed trans-Tasman and Pacific bubbles will likely be among the first safe international travel zones in the world.

A Tasman-Pacific bubble is good for the planet

The economic benefits are obvious. A recent study using UNWTO data identified Australian tourists, who spend on average $7,490 on holidays, as the top spending tourists in the world. Of the 3.8 million international tourists who visited New Zealand in 2018, nearly 40% were from Australia.

By the end of 2019, Australian tourists had spent $NZ 2.5 billion in the New Zealand economy. Of course, that figure is offset by the $NZ 1.6 billion spent by Kiwis visiting Australia in 2019.

Simply wishing for a return to normal, however, is not enough. The tourism rebuild must negotiate a delicate balance between immediate recovery and long term sustainability. A new steady-state equilibrium that generates employment and income while driving down tourism carbon emissions is required.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic it was widely recognised that the global tourism system is economically and environmentally flawed. Our research has highlighted three main structural failures:

  1. low value (caused by growth in arrivals combined with declining spending)
  2. economic "leakage" (due to outbound tourism and the concentration of profit flowing to a few global players)
  3. high carbon emissions (from high-carbon transport dependence, increasing distance of travel and falling average length of stay).

Reducing travel distances is key

In the case of a geographically distant destination like New Zealand, there is no ignoring the last of those problems, as a report by the New Zealand Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment highlighted in late 2019.

The fact is, high carbon emissions are embedded in New Zealand's tourism GDP. In the rebuild we must commit to measuring the carbon footprint of tourism, and actively manage forms of tourism that come with a disproportionately high carbon cost.

In practice, this will mean more tourism from the regional medium-haul markets that fall within the proposed Australia-New Zealand-Pacific travel bubble. Increasing reliance on Australian states rather than long-haul markets will result in a dramatic reduction in carbon emissions per dollar of tourism GDP.

Research published in 2010 showed that while Australian tourists made up 37% of international visitors to New Zealand they were responsible for 13% of air travel emissions. By contrast, visitors from Europe made up 18% of total visitors but 43% of emissions.

Fewer long haul arrivals, more Australian tourists, more domestic tourism and less outbound travel will dramatically reduce tourism carbon emissions.

COVID-19 has already kickstarted the domestic part of this equation. New Zealand hasn't targeted local tourists since 1984's iconic "Don't leave town till you've seen the country" campaign. But the regions are now competing for the roughly 60% of all tourist dollars that New Zealanders spend in their own country each year.

The closure of international borders has also, for now, stopped the significant economic drain caused by outbound travel. In 2019 Kiwis spent nearly $5 billion travelling overseas.

Time to stop marketing long-haul tourism

Most trade (including tourism exports) comes from markets closest to us. It is much cheaper to trade with neighbours, and it is far more sustainable to have tourists arrive from closer rather than distant countries.

New tourism models have to be found that can reduce the sector's emissions while maintaining as much as possible its income and employment benefits.

Tourism carbon analysis is likely to point towards the growing importance of long-stay visitors, such as international students, who already provide 23% of total international tourist spending in New Zealand.

Equally it will be necessary to "de-market" and reduce long-haul, high-carbon, short-duration, and low economic yield tourist arrivals. Passengers who arrive on enormous carbon intensive cruise ships – 9% of visitors but only 3% of tourism earnings – fall firmly into the least desirable category.

An Australia-New Zealand-Pacific travel bubble clearly fits the new model. The tourism rebuild must involve all measures being taken to create a high-value, low-leakage and low-emissions tourism future.

James Higham, Professor of Tourism, University of Otago

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
travel pandemic public health health global issues coronavirus
Badge
Charles Koch Foundation
Charles Koch Foundation

Now, more than ever, student-focused education is critical

The coronavirus pandemic is highlighting the innovations that have been desperately needed in higher education all along.

Photo: Courtesy of Western Governors University
Sponsored by Charles Koch Foundation
  • Regardless of the means of delivery—in person or remote learning during coronavirus—effective, high-quality education must focus on the student, writes Scott D. Pulsipher, president of online university Western Governors University (WGU).
  • Among other innovations, WGU differs from most higher education institutions in two important ways: Progress is based on competency, not credits or course hours; and students are supported by dedicated mentors and course experts.
  • WGU, and institutions like it, are emerging as examples of innovation ahead of the curve during this coronavirus wake-up call.
Keep reading Show less
education learning technology innovation

New York Public Library's 10 most checked-out books of all time

The most popular books of the past 125 years, and where to get them.

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash
Gear
  • New York Public library is celebrating its 125th birthday in 2020. With over 90 locations across New York City's boroughs, it is the nation's largest public library system.
  • Based on circulation data, popularity, trends, and other criteria dating back to 1895, these books are considered the library's most checked-out titles of all time.
  • "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats was checked out 485,583 times and takes the top spot, but one librarian's hatred of another book may have robbed it of the crown.
Keep reading Show less
books new york libraries reading best sellers illustration

Hummingbirds see lots of colors we can’t

A study uses fairly straightforward experiments to show that hummingbirds can see colors invisible to us.

"Oh wow, the colors!"

Image source: Bonnie Taylor Barry/Shutterstock
popular
  • Hummingbirds can see colors in the ultraviolet range. We cannot.
  • The tiny powerhouse derive hues from four types of photoreceptors, as opposed to our three.
  • Beautiful as the world already is, let's talk about what what hummers see.

Do you know what the first three nonspectral colors are? Nope. Neither do we or any other humans. Maybe you should ask a hummingbird. The colors we know are part of the visible spectrum, a series of electromagnetic waves whose lengths are between 380 and 700 nanometers. (Electromagnetic waves repeat, and a wavelength is the distance between one repeat and the next.)

There are electromagnetic waves whose length is shorter or longer, but we lack the ability to see them. There is some evidence that other species can see these wavelengths — mostly famously the mantis shrimp — and a new study affirms that hummingbirds can indeed detect non-spectral wavelengths, and thus colors. As if these little creatures weren't already amazing enough.

Incredible already

People all over the world exhibit a fascination with the tiny, beautiful avians that are birds unlike any other. Minute yet powerful, these incredible little energy bombs annually migrate mind-boggling distances, living only on nectar and sugar water during visits to our gardens — anyone who's ever annoyed a hummer by changing their food at feeding time can attest that these little buzzing creatures are not shy. Before getting into hummingbirds' remarkable color perception, here are a few other jaw-dropping stats:

  • Hummingbirds can beat their wings from 20 to 200 times per second.
  • If a human were to burn as many calories as a hummingbird, that human would have to consume 155,000 calories per day.
  • Hummingbirds have larger hearts per size than any other bird, which is good because it can beat 12,000 times per minute.
  • The dazzling, iridescent red throat of a male ruby-throated hummingbird is an optical illusion — their chest is actually black, brown, and reddish brown.

Tricky ruby throat

Image source: Steve Byland/Shutterstock

So many colors

The new study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America explains why its authors believe hummingbirds can see non-spectral colors.

First, the researchers recruited some volunteers: wild broad-tailed hummingbirds (Selasphorus platycercus). The experiments took place at the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory (RMBL) in Colorado, an environment researchers took pains to keep as natural as possible during the three-year study. Scientists from Princeton, the University of British Columbia (UBC), Harvard University, University of Maryland, and RMBL were involved in the experiments.

Before dawn each day, the researchers set up a pair of feeders for the birds — one with a rewarding drink of sugar water, the other with unsweetened plain water. Next to each feeder was an LED tube capable of emitting a broad range of colors, including nonspectral colors. Over the course of several hours, the hummingbirds learned that one color — sometimes a nonspectral color — signified the rewarding tube, and another color the plain water. When the feeders' positions were swapped, the hummingbirds simply followed the color, even if it was one the researchers themselves couldn't discern.

Study co-author Harold Eyster recalls, ""It was amazing to watch. The ultraviolet+green light and green light looked identical to us, but the hummingbirds kept correctly choosing the ultraviolet+green light associated with sugar water. Our experiments enabled us to get a sneak peek into what the world looks like to a hummingbird."

The tests were run with various spectral and nonspectral color parings for the two feeders and the hummingbirds apparently couldn't have cared less which kind of color was employed — they quickly learned where the sugar-water feeder was. The researchers also ran control experiments to make sure the birds weren't being tipped off by smell or some other cue.

Though the experiment was fundamentally pretty simple, the results are stunning. Lead author Mary Caswell Stoddard of Princeton says, "To imagine an extra dimension of color vision — that is the thrill and challenge of studying how avian perception works."

How hummingbirds do this

Human eyes have three types of color receptors, or cones, each of which responds most strongly to a specific range of wavelengths — S-cones specialize in blue, M-cones green, and L-cones red. From combinations of those three basic hues our eyes and brains present us the millions of colors we perceive.

Though hummingbirds come nowhere near the mantis shrimp's twelve-plus collection of cone types, they do have four, which endows them with tetrachromacy, as opposed to our trichromacy. If we can construct so many colors from just our three basic hues, imagine what adding a fourth might do. In the hummingbirds' case, the fourth cone type perceives ultraviolet light that can be added to the other three hues for unimaginable (to us) combinations.

"Humans are color-blind compared to birds and many other animals," points out Stoddard. We can only wonder what these colors actually look like to hummingbirds. As RMBL's David Inouye says, "The colors that we see in the fields of wildflowers at our study site, the wildflower capital of Colorado, are stunning to us, but just imagine what those flowers look like to birds with that extra sensory dimension."

animals biology colors hummingbirds senses sight

Dogs take shortcuts based on Earth’s magnetic fields

New research sees dogs checking a North-South axis on their way home.

Image source: BIGANDT.COM/Shutterstock
Surprising Science
  • As dogs navigate, they appear to be using the Earth's magnetic fields.
  • 170 dogs orient themselves to north and south as they plot shortcuts back to their people.
  • Dogs join the growing number of magnetism-sensitive animals.

Keep reading Show less
animal navigation canine navigation compass dogs magnetic fields magnetism animals
Future of Learning

How learning journals can help students grow

Even non-academic experiences can inspire meaningful moments of learning and self-reflection.

Scroll down to load more…
Quantcast