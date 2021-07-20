Follow Us
Big ideas.
Once a week.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Not just COVID: mortality rates are up from homicides, drug overdoses, accidents
Some of these trends may be due, in part, to the lockdown.
- Mortality rates from drug overdoses, homicides, and unintentional injuries increased since the pandemic began.
- Surprisingly, the suicide rate was below expectations.
- Cancer deaths may increase in coming years due to delayed diagnosis and reduced treatment.
In the U.S. the COVID pandemic cost hundreds of thousands of lives. Most deaths were directly attributable to the virus, but a substantial number were caused through the exacerbation of chronic social problems.
A catastrophic increase in drug overdoses
For instance, the CDC recently announced that drug overdose deaths last year jumped 30 percent from 2019, the worst single-year increase ever recorded. In 2020, there were roughly 93,000 overdose deaths, with 48 out of 50 states experiencing an increase. The New York Times reported:
"Several grim records were set: the most drug overdose deaths in a year; the most deaths from opioid overdoses; the most overdose deaths from stimulants like methamphetamine; the most deaths from the deadly class of synthetic opioids known as fentanyls."
While drug overdose deaths — particularly from fentanyl — have been a problem for several years, the lockdown worsened drug use nationwide.
Photo: Igor Normann / Adobe Stock
Homicides and accidents
Unfortunately, there was a notable increase in other causes of death, as well. A new paper in JAMA shows that from March to August 2020, homicides and unintentional injuries were higher than expected. The only good news is that deaths by suicide were lower than expected, a particularly surprising finding given that mental health issues skyrocketed during the pandemic.
To arrive at their conclusions, the authors investigated cause-specific mortality rates from January 2015 to February 2020. This allowed them to calculate an "expected" number of deaths from March to August 2020, which were then compared to the observed number of deaths during the first six months of the pandemic.
If the COVID pandemic had not occurred, the authors expected 1,404,634 Americans to die in the six months from March to August 2020. In reality, 1,661,271 died, an excess of 256,637 deaths. Of these, 174,334 were due to COVID-19, leaving 82,303 excess deaths in need of an explanation. Drug overdoses, homicides, and unintentional injuries accounted for many of them.
The authors speculated that drug overdose deaths and homicides may have increased due to economic stress. Also, treatment programs for substance abuse may have been disrupted.
Blame COVID for cancer, too
The pandemic will continue to shape cause-specific mortality in unexpected ways. According to new research in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, there will be 2,487 excess breast cancer deaths by 2030 due to decreased screening, delayed diagnosis, and reduced treatment, representing a 0.52 percent cumulative increase over the number of expected breast cancer deaths.
Hospitals have also reported an increase in admissions for alcohol-related liver disease. USC has experienced a 30 percent uptick since March 2020.
Society will be dealing with the fallout of COVID for years to come.
--
Stay in touch with Derek on Twitter. His most recent book is "Hero's Dose: The Case For Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy."
Massive 'Darth Vader' isopod found lurking in the Indian Ocean
The father of all giant sea bugs was recently discovered off the coast of Java.
- A new species of isopod with a resemblance to a certain Sith lord was just discovered.
- It is the first known giant isopod from the Indian Ocean.
- The finding extends the list of giant isopods even further.
Humanity knows surprisingly little about the ocean depths. An often-repeated bit of evidence for this is the fact that humanity has done a better job mapping the surface of Mars than the bottom of the sea. The creatures we find lurking in the watery abyss often surprise even the most dedicated researchers with their unique features and bizarre behavior.
A recent expedition off the coast of Java discovered a new isopod species remarkable for its size and resemblance to Darth Vader.
The ocean depths are home to many creatures that some consider to be unnatural.
Bathynomus raksasa specimen (left) next to a closely related supergiant isopod, B. giganteus (right)
Sidabalok CM, Wong HP-S, Ng PKL (ZooKeys 2020)
According to LiveScience, the Bathynomus genus is sometimes referred to as "Darth Vader of the Seas" because the crustaceans are shaped like the character's menacing helmet. Deemed Bathynomus raksasa ("raksasa" meaning "giant" in Indonesian), this cockroach-like creature can grow to over 30 cm (12 inches). It is one of several known species of giant ocean-going isopod. Like the other members of its order, it has compound eyes, seven body segments, two pairs of antennae, and four sets of jaws.
The incredible size of this species is likely a result of deep-sea gigantism. This is the tendency for creatures that inhabit deeper parts of the ocean to be much larger than closely related species that live in shallower waters. B. raksasa appears to make its home between 950 and 1,260 meters (3,117 and 4,134 ft) below sea level.
Perhaps fittingly for a creature so creepy looking, that is the lower sections of what is commonly called The Twilight Zone, named for the lack of light available at such depths.
It isn't the only giant isopod, far from it. Other species of ocean-going isopod can get up to 50 cm long (20 inches) and also look like they came out of a nightmare. These are the unusual ones, though. Most of the time, isopods stay at much more reasonable sizes.
The discovery of this new species was published in ZooKeys. The remainder of the specimens from the trip are still being analyzed. The full report will be published shortly.
View this post on Instagram
During an expedition, there are some animals which you find unexpectedly, while there are others that you hope to find. One of the animal that we hoped to find was a deep sea cockroach affectionately known as Darth Vader Isopod. The staff on our expedition team could not contain their excitement when they finally saw one, holding it triumphantly in the air! #SJADES2018
A post shared by LKCNHM (@lkcnhm) on
What benefit does this find have for science? And is it as evil as it looks?
The discovery of a new species is always a cause for celebration in zoology. That this is the discovery of an animal that inhabits the deeps of the sea, one of the least explored areas humans can get to, is the icing on the cake.
Helen Wong of the National University of Singapore, who co-authored the species' description, explained the importance of the discovery:
"The identification of this new species is an indication of just how little we know about the oceans. There is certainly more for us to explore in terms of biodiversity in the deep sea of our region."
The animal's visual similarity to Darth Vader is a result of its compound eyes and the curious shape of its head. However, given the location of its discovery, the bottom of the remote seas, it may be associated with all manner of horrifically evil Elder Things and Great Old Ones.
Imagine an AI with an imagination
Understanding "why" may be the key to unlocking an AI's imagination.
- Humans are really good at imagining things based on the mixing and matching of existing elements.
- One of the holy grails of computer science is the development of an AI that can extrapolate from data, and USC researchers have a model for how that could happen.
- Rather than focusing on the tiny details of individual samples, the model uses groups of related samples to encourage AI to figure out broader principles.
One explanation of human imagination — and of creativity — is that it's the process of creating something new by combining existing elements in a novel way. It could be a daydream built on "what ifs," such as familiar rhythms and motifs turned into a new song, or seemingly unrelated bits of knowledge brought together for the first time as the building blocks of a breakthrough insight.
Using our imaginations comes naturally to us. We do it all the time in ways big and small. For artificial intelligence, however, recombining elements of different things is the opposite of what comes "naturally" to it. Machines learn by breaking things down and cataloguing the existing attributes of objects in order to identify them. These traits are not treated as free-floating characteristics available for mixing and matching in new ways.
Now, a team of researchers from the University of Southern California has announced the development of something profoundly new: a model for an AI with imagination.
"Humans can separate their learned knowledge by attributes — for instance, shape, pose, position, color," the study's lead author Yunhao Ge tells USC Viterbi, "and then recombine them to imagine a new object. Our paper attempts to simulate this process using neural networks."
Disentanglement
They're all machines that flyCredit: yganko / Adobe Stock/Big Think
Machine learning typically occurs through the close examination of images and the recording of up-close attributes, such as the colors of pixels. The goal is for an algorithm to correctly identify a new image of the same (or a similar) object. AI makes no attempt to understand what the object is or how it works. Machine learning is mostly pattern recognition.
Scientists have long dreamed, however, of an AI that can extrapolate from what it has learned by inferring from small details an object's broader themes, including how it operates. Identifying a picture of an airplane is good; identifying why and how it's a "flying machine" is much better.
The key to endowing an AI with imagination, the USC researchers said, is "disentanglement," the idea that attributes can be unbundled, or separated, from the objects that exhibit those traits.
Indeed, disentanglement is the concept behind the increasingly amazing "deep fakes" proliferating on the internet. For instance, in a deep fake video, a face's movement is disentangled from its identity. This allows deep fake creators to, as Ge says, "synthesize new images and videos that substitute the original person's identity with another person, but keep the original movement."
Teaching AI
Credit: khuruzero / Adobe Stock/Big Think
"Controllable disentangled representation learning" is the term USC's researchers have bestowed on the way their algorithm learns. Instead of being fed individual objects to catalogue, the AI is given a sample group of related images with the goal of analyzing them until it ultimately discovers the broader themes that unify them. The individual attributes can then be disentangled from the basic characteristics that identify an object.
"For instance," says Ge, "take the Transformer movie as an example. It can take the shape of Megatron car, the color and pose of a yellow Bumblebee car, and the background of New York's Times Square. The result will be a Bumblebee-colored Megatron car driving in Times Square, even if this sample was not witnessed during the training session."
The team has developed a dataset of 1.56 million images for training their AI.
From mimicking to understanding
According to the study's senior author Laurent Itti, "Deep learning has already demonstrated unsurpassed performance and promise in many domains, but all too often this has happened through shallow mimicry, and without a deeper understanding of the separate attributes that make each object unique."
Noting that their model can be applied to many different types of data, the researchers foresee AI being able to overcome its current myopia. For instance, it may help scientists discover new combinations of existing compounds based on an analysis of their disentangled properties. Autonomous driving AI could be that much more useful and safe if it can imagine, and thus anticipate, hazardous scenarios.
Itti concludes, "This new disentanglement approach, for the first time, truly unleashes a new sense of imagination in AI systems, bringing them closer to humans' understanding of the world."
Thanks to Iceland, the four-day workweek is coming
A new study from Iceland confirms that a shorter workweek improves productivity.
- A study in Icelandic government offices again shows the benefits of a shorter workweek.
- Productivity rose enough to ensure that all services were still provided as needed.
- Because of the study's success, 86 percent of Icelanders now or soon will have the right to a shorter workweek.
In 1886, the standard workweek in the United States consisted of six, ten-hour days. On May 4th of that year, a riot took place in Chicago after an unknown person threw a bomb at officers trying to break up a peaceful rally in favor of the then-radical notion of an eight-hour work day. While it took a few more decades to get there, today, the eight-hour workday seems quite natural.
Today, the discussion centers around the possibility of a further cut in the workweek, from five days to four days. Joining the pile of studies on this topic is a new report out of Iceland documenting the recent success of one of the largest experiments to date on a reduced workweek. Carried out by the Icelandic government and published by Autonomy, a UK think tank, the report suggests that a substantial portion of the economy could switch over to a short workweek tomorrow with little in the way of negative effects.
An experiment in Iceland
Icelandic workers spend more hours per year in the office than do those of several other European nations and can be less productive during that time than some of those other workers. The experiment was designed in hopes of meeting the work-life balance of Icelanders, improving productivity in the workplace, and providing a route for bringing hours in line with their neighbors.
The first of the trials was carried out by Reykjavík's city government between 2014 and 2019 at a few government offices and service centers. The trials eventually expanded to include more than 2,500 workers at "playschools, city maintenance facilities, care-homes for people with various disabilities and special-needs, and beyond."
Workers in the experimental locations saw their hours reduced from 40 to 36 or 35 hours per week with no loss in pay. The exact way these hours were organized was determined by the individual workplace involved. Many opted to split the hours among four days, while others worked a five-day week with one workday being shorter.
A second trial was carried out by the Icelandic national government at about the same time, starting in 2017 and ending in 2021. This involved 17 workplaces across the country.
Iceland, home of the four-day workweek
Both studies produced similar results. The reduction in hours caused either no change or an increase in productivity and improvements in the reported work-life balance of employees. While many employees were concerned that more work would be crammed into less time, the data show that the workers were actually working less.
Improvements in efficiency were found in every workplace. Employees worked faster. Time-wasting events, like unnecessary meetings, were curtailed. Routines were changed to be more efficient, and shifts and schedules were restructured. Overtime was needed in some offices, but only sparingly.
Importantly, services were provided at the same levels as they were before the reduction in work hours. The well-being of workers dramatically improved, with many reporting increased time with their families, lower stress levels, and a better ability to balance their work and home lives.
The two trials included more than 1 percent of Iceland's workforce. Thanks to its success, 86 percent of Icelandic workers are on contracts that either reduce their workweek or grant them the right to reduce their workweek in the future.
Work smarter, not harder
The idea of a four-day workweek or reduced hours with no cut in pay is being discussed and tested in many places. The six-hour day has been tried in Sweden to great fanfare. Offices in New Zealand saw dramatic gains in productivity after switching to a shorter week. Microsoft tried a four-day week in Japan and got similar results.
Indeed, the results from Iceland are typical. Anna Coote, principal fellow at the New Economics Foundation, explained in an email to BigThink how the report was well in line with previous studies:
"It confirms other evidence that reduced working time is popular with employees, provided there is no loss of pay. It also confirms the importance of combating low pay at the same time as moving towards shorter working hours. A four-day week (or its equivalent in hours) must benefit lower income groups, not just those on higher pay. No one should have to work long hours just to keep a roof over their head and food on the table."
A four-day workweek is coming
In the book The Case for a Four Day Week, Coote and her co-authors examine the impact of a four-day workweek on society. They foresee a number of changes for society at large.
For example, it is still the case that women do more housework than men. However, the Iceland experiments showed that men in the study performed a larger share of household duties due to spending less time at the office. A four-day week could also benefit the environment through wasting less energy and fewer commutes.
In an email to Big Think, Coote reminds us that a "new normal" may be coming:
"What is 'normal' is not natural or heaven sent — it is constructed over time by human-made structures and systems. Yesterday's 'normal' was a 10-hour day. Working people won the right to an eight hour day through a protracted struggle over many years of social and economic change. Tomorrow's 'normal' is likely to be a 4-day week or its equivalent in hours across a week, month, year or lifetime."
If the four-day workweek indeed becomes the norm, we all owe a debt of gratitude to Iceland.
The science of ‘herd mentality’
Why your brain wants you to follow the crowd.