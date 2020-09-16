Almost 300,000 guns sold without background checks as pandemic overwhelmed system

The 'Charleston Loophole' has likely allowed thousands of guns to end up in the hands of people who would have failed a federal background check.

 Stephen Johnson
16 September, 2020
man in a gun shop

Guns built by DSA Inc and other manufacturers are displayed inside the DSA Inc. store on June 17, 2016 in Lake Barrington, Illinois. Earlier in the day the facility was the target of an anti gun protest. DSA Inc. manufactures FAL, AR-15 and RPD rifles.

Credit: Scott Olson / Getty
  • In 2020, both gun sales and gun violence have increased on a year-over-year basis.
  • Amid surging demand for guns, a recent report from the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety suggests that the nation's background-check system has been overwhelmed.
  • One likely consequence: nearly 300,000 people were able to buy guns without passing a background check.

As U.S. gun sales continue to surge amid the pandemic, how is the nation's background-check system keeping up?

Not so well, suggests a recent report from Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit gun-control advocacy group.

The report, which was based on FOIA-retrieved F.B.I data, stated that the "National Instant Criminal Background Check system (NICS) is falling behind due to surging gun sales during the pandemic," and that there's been "a 54% increase in the number of background checks that were delayed past three days in the March through July period, as compared with the same time last year."

Why is the three-day mark important? Federal law currently requires people to pass a background check when buying a gun from a licensed dealer. Most background checks go through in minutes. But some take longer, and the F.B.I. has a total of three business days to pass or deny the check. However, if the bureau gives no answer after three days, the person can buy the gun legally.

Firearms store noticeCoronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

Credit: Mario Tama / Getty

This is often called the "Charleston Loophole," named after the infamous South Carolina shooting where 21-year-old Dylan Roof killed nine people with a gun he bought after the F.B.I. took longer than three days to clear his background check. The shooter, who had admitted to drug possession, would've failed the background check without the loophole.

Typically, the F.B.I. only takes extra processing time on about 11 percent of background checks, while about 3 percent of checks take longer than three days. However, from March to July, more than 5 percent of all background checks took longer than three days.

Pistol saleImmigration And Border Security Issues Loom Heavy In Upcoming U.S. Elections

John Moore/Getty Images

Considering there were 5.86 million background checks during that period, that means some 294,683 people may have bought a gun without passing a background check.

Is the U.S. already suffering consequences from surging gun sales? It's hard to say. Crime, in general, has mostly fallen across the nation during the pandemic. Gun violence in many major American cities has spiked. A recent Wall Street Journal report found that, among the nation's 50 largest cities, reported homicides were up 24 percent, on a year-over-year basis.

A 'perfect storm'

Some researchers have linked the uptick in violence to more guns in the hands of Americans. On the other hand, the increase could stem not only from more guns, but also from fewer gun arrests.

For example, an analysis recently published by The New York Times found that the increase in shootings in New York City is likely linked to the fact that police have been arresting far fewer people for firearms violations, potentially because they're deterred or distracted by the protests and pandemic.

Still, the exact causal factors remain unclear, given the strange confluence of stressors present in 2020: pandemic anxiety, political turmoil, national protests over the killing of George Floyd. In any case, it seems safe to expect the national background-check system, as is, to become dangerously overwhelmed when the demand for guns skyrockets.

"Surges in gun buying, coupled with dangerous loopholes that put guns in the hands of those who shouldn't have them, create a perfect storm to worsen our already dire public health crisis," reads a recent Everytown report.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
united states health coronavirus gun control
Badge
Charles Koch Foundation
Charles Koch Foundation

Better reskilling can future-proof jobs in the age of automation. Enter SkillUp's new coalition.

Coronavirus layoffs are a glimpse into our automated future. We need to build better education opportunities now so Americans can find work in the economy of tomorrow.

Image: metamorworks / Shutterstock
Sponsored by Charles Koch Foundation
  • Outplacement is an underperforming $5 billion dollar industry. A new non-profit coalition by SkillUp intends to disrupt it.
  • More and more Americans will be laid off in years to come due to automation. Those people need to reorient their career paths and reskill in a way that protects their long-term livelihood.
  • SkillUp brings together technology and service providers, education and training providers, hiring employers, worker outreach, and philanthropies to help people land in-demand jobs in high-growth industries.
Keep reading Show less
education future robots ai work innovation

Astronomer calculates the odds of intelligent alien life emerging

A new study discovers the likelihood of extraterrestrial life in the universe.

Image by IgorZh
Surprising Science
  • A Columbia University astronomer calculates the odds of extraterrestrial life emerging.
  • The probability comes out in favor of aliens existing.
  • The search for life in space should be encouraged, concludes the scientist.
    • Keep reading Show less
    astronomy extraterrestrial life nasa physics space alien cosmos universe

    New invention promises quantum internet that can't be hacked

    Breakthrough technology uses multiplexing entanglement to make an ultra-secure quantum internet.

    Quantum communications technlogy.

    Credit: Copyright ÖAW/Klaus Pichler
    Surprising Science
    • Scientists devise the largest-ever quantum communications network.
    • The technology is much cheaper than previous attempts and promises to be hacker-proof.
    • The 'multiplexing' system devised by the researchers splits light particles that carry information.
    Keep reading Show less
    internet quantum physics quantum mechanics computers communication

    For starlet sea anemones, more food means more arms

    A new study finds that starlet sea anemones have the unique ability to grow more tentacles when they've got more to eat.

    Credit: Smithsonian Environmental Research Center/Wikimedia
    Surprising Science
    • These anemones belong to the Cnidaria phylum that continues developing through its lifespan.
    • The starlet sea anemone may grow as many as 24 tentacles, providing there's enough food.
    • When deprived of the chance to reproduce, they also grow more tentacles.
    Keep reading Show less
    anemones biology biomechanics food nature ocean marine biology
    Personal Growth

    Five weird thought experiments to break your brain

    Thought expriments are great tools, but do they always do what we want them to?

    Scroll down to load more…
    Quantcast