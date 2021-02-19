Follow Us
Get smarter, faster. Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
New study identifies 126 species that could host coronavirus
The study suggests scientists are underestimating the number of animal species that could generate the next novel coronavirus.
- The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is a product of different coronaviruses recombining in animal species.
- A new study suggests that hundreds of animal species may harbor multiple types of coronaviruses, meaning recombination events could be more likely than previously thought.
- The authors noted that their results could help improve surveillance programs to mitigate the risks associated with a future novel coronavirus.
A new study highlights hundreds of mammal species that could contract multiple coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, and therefore become sources of new coronaviruses. Published in Nature Communications, the research suggests that novel coronaviruses could emerge from many more animal species than scientists have so far observed.
Coronaviruses comprise a large family of viruses. Humans are known to contract only seven coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, all of which can cause severe disease or death. But coronaviruses can circulate more widely in the animal kingdom, and within it scientists have identified hundreds of unique strains.
Some animals can become infected with multiple coronaviruses at the same time. When this occurs, genes from the different viruses can combine and replicate, creating a novel coronavirus. This natural process is called recombination, and it's what produced SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
So, in which animal species might the next novel coronavirus originate through recombination?
Wardeh et al.
The model predicted that each coronavirus species can infect, on average, more than 12 types of mammalian hosts. Meanwhile, the results suggested that each mammalian host can contract roughly five different types of coronavirus.
In terms of recombination, some mammalian species pose outsized threats. The study noted that the domestic pig presents a high risk because it is known to harbor many diverse coronaviruses.
"Given the large number of predicted viral associations presented here, the pig's close association to humans, its known reservoir status for many other zoonotic viruses, and its involvement in genetic recombination of some of these viruses, the pig is predicted to be one of the foremost candidates an important recombination host," the authors wrote.
Credit: Pixabay
The study also identified species in which SARS-CoV-2 might combine with other coronaviruses. These included the lesser Asiatic yellow bat, the common hedgehog, the European rabbit, chimpanzees, the African green monkey and domestic cats (which are already known to contract SARS-CoV-2, though there's no evidence that cats or other pets can spread the novel coronavirus to humans).
Also on that list was the dromedary camel, a "known host of multiple coronaviruses and the primary route of transmission of MERS-CoV to humans." It'd be especially concerning if MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 recombined, considering the former is highly deadly and the latter is highly contagious.
Improved surveillance programs
Still, many factors must align for coronaviruses to merge and generate a novel coronavirus, and just because an animal is vulnerable to multiple viruses doesn't mean those viruses will recombine. But the team behind the study noted that scientists are likely underestimating the number of animals that could generate novel coronaviruses, and that the results can help inform surveillance programs for at-risk species.
"Such information could help inform prevention and mitigation strategies and provide a vital early warning system for future novel coronaviruses," the authors wrote.
- Why public health officials sound more worried about the ... ›
- Many animals may be vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2, study finds - Big ... ›
- How did coronavirus happen? We've known the answer for decades ... ›
How leaders influence people to believe
Being a leader is about more than the job title. You have to earn respect.
- What does it take to be a leader? For Northwell Health president and CEO Michael Dowling, having an Ivy League degree and a large office is not what makes a leader. Leadership requires something much less tangible: influence.
- True leaders inspire people to follow and believe in them and the organization's mission by being passionate, having humility, and being a real part of the team. This is especially important in a field like health care, where guidance and teamwork save lives.
- Authenticity is also key. "Don't pretend, be real," says Dowling. "Accept your vulnerabilities, accept your weaknesses, know where your strengths are, and get people to belong."
Mini ice age? Why the Sun will lose 7% of its power in about 30 years
Brrrrrrr.
A new scientific study has just been published that illustrates a phenomenon known as the solar "grand minimum."
Astrophysicists find rare star spinning backwards
A unique star system where exoplanets orbit their star backwards located by researchers.
- Astrophysicists find a very rare system with two exoplanets orbiting their star backwards.
- The star system K2-290 is 897 light years away.
- In our Solar System, all the planets revolve in the same direction as the rotation of the Sun.
A protoplanetary disc was twisted almost 180° before planet formation.
Illustration: Christoffer Grønne.
Texas snowstorms are due to rapid heating of the Arctic, say scientists
A warming Arctic Circle could be responsible for bursts of cold weather in the south.
- Winter Storm Uri brought snow and freezing temperatures to Texas this week, causing multiple deaths and damage to infrastructure.
- Climate scientists have spent years exploring the relationship between extreme winter weather and warming temperatures in the Arctic Circle.
- Some studies suggest that the warming Arctic disrupts a natural phenomenon known as the polar vortex, which normally contains cold air in the north.
Credit: NOAA/Weather.gov<p>Although <a href="https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-018-02992-9?ftag=YHF4eb9d17&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=commission_junction&utm_campaign=3_nsn6445_deeplink_PID100045715&utm_content=deeplink#Sec9" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">some studies</a> suggest relationships between the warming Arctic and increased winter storms, scientists still aren't exactly sure how Arctic climate change might be reshaping winters around the world. For example, the polar vortex is a natural phenomenon, and so some of its fluctuations could be attributed to natural variability. What's more, other factors, like changes to Arctic atmosphere and sea ice, might also play a role.</p>
Credit: NOAA<p>Given the complexity of climate systems, it's difficult for scientists to determine how changing temperatures in one region may affect weather patterns in another. But that's not to say they're all in complete disagreement. A 2020 paper published in <a href="https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-019-0662-y.epdf?author_access_token=eLgfI7iZmZLsMW775QthR9RgN0jAjWel9jnR3ZoTv0MYzE9Z0SoI_C-IWctwpzcpJoMtrmTeySa6t6ounUhExER4H2IzZbQRlhcKP0j1EKTcnJMsJOaPFkUmhXTiRXfQTD2jBRU5Z1oLGfp65qXkXA%3D%3D" target="_blank">Nature</a>, for example, commented on the "divergent consensuses" between various observational and model studies on the topic of Arctic warming and severe winter weather.</p><p style="margin-left: 20px;">"The divide on the influence of Arctic change has contributed to the impression that this research topic is controversial and lacking consensus," the authors wrote. "An alternative interpretation is that the wide range of results should be expected, owing to the varying approaches to studying the problem and the complexity and intermittency of Arctic/midlatitude connection."</p><p>While scientists continue to study the relationship between the Arctic and weather patterns across the globe, other climate trends are relatively clear. </p><p>The average surface temperature of the planet has risen about 2.12 degrees Fahrenheit since the late 19th century, warming at a rate nearly 10 times faster than the planet did after the Ice Age, according to <a href="https://climate.nasa.gov/evidence/" target="_blank">NASA</a>. And despite warmer temperatures, the <a href="https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/news/climate-change-and-extreme-snow-us" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">NOAA reports</a> that the U.S. was hit by nearly twice the amount of extreme winter storms during the later half of the 20th century than the first. </p>
4 tips for college students to avoid procrastinating with their online work
More than 70% of college students procrastinate