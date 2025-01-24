Mini Philosophy
Mini Philosophy
Mini Philosophy is a space to explore ideas. It’s where we pause the busyness of life to reflect on ourselves, our relationships, and the Universe. Subscribe to the Mini Philosophy newsletter for exclusive access to interviews with the greatest philosophers in the world and to join a vibrant and supportive Mini Community.
An interview with renowned mythologist Martin Shaw about persona, presence, and how to spend life’s finite time.
Jonny Thomson taught philosophy in Oxford for more than a decade before turning to writing full-time. He’s a columnist at Big Think and is the award-winning, bestselling author of three[…]
“I think it’s about time we stop allowing every male generation bang their frontal lobe through its most developmental stages.”
Jonny Thomson taught philosophy in Oxford for more than a decade before turning to writing full-time. He’s a columnist at Big Think and is the award-winning, bestselling author of three[…]
How black and white is your thinking?
Just because you can’t experience it doesn’t mean it’s not real.
Everyday Philosophy: If beauty is subjective, is “Shawshank Redemption” no better than “Sausage Party”?
Will “Sausage Party” survive the test of time?
How many scientists does it take to ruin a good conspiracy?
If you’re an atheist with a vocation, who laid that path for you?
“I have a friend who thinks vaccines cause autism,” writes Nina. “What can I do?”
There’s little more infuriating in the world than being told to “calm down” when you’re in the midst of a simmering grump.
How can “you” move on when the old “you” is gone?
Reading this article would be such a millennial thing to do.
Would you be upset if I called you an eggplant?