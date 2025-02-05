Leadership masterclass: Nike, Jordan, and James Baldwin

Sign up for the Big Think Business newsletter Learn from the world’s biggest business thinkers Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

In the foreword to George Raveling’s 2025 book, What You’re Made For, Michael Jordan writes: “I’m proud to call George a mentor and a friend … We can all learn from him.” It’s a testimonial that speaks volumes to anyone interested in leadership, success, and — frankly — the game of life.

Raveling was born in Washington, D.C., in 1937, won a scholarship to Villanova in 1956, and worked as a marketing analyst for Sun Oil Company (now Sunoco) before joining the sports staff at the University of Maryland as the first African-American coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

He was an assistant coach on the US Men’s Olympic Basketball team that won gold in 1984 and featured a 21-year-old Jordan — who would be persuaded to sign with Nike in a game-changing deal later that year. Raveling was instrumental in those negotiations (he explains his strategy below) and went on to become Director of International Basketball at Nike, at the age of 63. Big Think asked Raveling about his longevity, legacy, and success, and discovered exactly why his experience in sports and business carries such weight. Coach, over to you.

Big Think: Michael Jordan writes in the foreword to your book: “If not for George there would be no Air Jordan.” What was the crucial element or skill that enabled you to bring Jordan to Nike?

Coach Raveling: Moments that withstand the test of time often gain their true meaning when placed in the right historical context. Back in those days, it took longer to learn about extraordinary players and remarkable human beings. It wasn’t a culture of instant connectivity and information like it is today. When I first met MJ as an assistant coach for the 1984 United States Men’s Olympic Basketball Team, led by Coach Bob Knight, I didn’t know much about him. But by the third week of training camp, it was clear that MJ was special and different.

The service mindset is not about hierarchy; it’s about humanity.

Understand, this was a time when there was no such thing as a signature shoe or a Black man being the face of a Fortune 500 company. While I teased MJ during training camp for not wearing Nikes, bringing him to Nike wasn’t my focus. My focus was on serving MJ and every athlete on that Olympic team — on being of service in a way that helped them succeed. MJ and I developed a unique bond during that time, a connection rooted in relationship-building, trust, and loyalty forged through shared moments, experiences, and a partnership. As great of a player as MJ was, he was an even greater human being.

The truth is, none of us are simply in the business of our respective sectors — be it shoes, sports, or technology. At the core, we’re all in the people business. And the relationship I’ve built with MJ over the years is one I deeply admire and cherish. It’s a sacred bond, and I hold it in the highest regard.

Big Think: Are great leaders born or made?

Coach Raveling: The answer lies in knowing that we are all born to lead. What makes us great is the courage to step into that role and the willingness to nurture it through our journey. Too often, we fail to trust ourselves and our own story, which limits our ability to trust others and to lead effectively. But the truth is this: every one of us is a leader. The first step is to believe it — to embrace the fact that we are born with the ability to guide, inspire, and serve others. Leadership begins with self-belief, and from there, it can evolve into something transformative. True leadership starts with empowering others to see their own potential and pursue their dreams with greater conviction. Belief isn’t just a slogan on the wall or a phrase in a mission statement — it’s the driving force behind human progress, mental breakthroughs, and extraordinary performance. Belief fuels everything.

Big Think: You say that the “service mindset” is key to effective leadership: what are the key principles behind this mindset?

Coach Raveling: The service mindset is not about hierarchy; it’s about humanity. It’s about focusing on creating a culture where others can thrive and grow, where their voices are heard, and where their contributions matter. Ultimately, it’s about leading with the belief that leadership is not about personal gain but about collective progress. When we embody this, we empower not only those we lead but also ourselves to achieve something far greater than we could alone. The key principles behind this mindset begin with a deep and consistent investment in the hearts, minds, and souls of the people we lead. Leadership is about elevating others, showing up with empathy, and fostering trust. It requires awareness, a relentless pursuit of truth, and the courage to be honest — even when it’s difficult.

Big Think: What are the other cornerstones of your brand of leadership?

Coach Raveling: Self-leadership and self-discipline have been foundational cornerstones of my leadership journey. Too often, leadership discussions center on teams and groups, overlooking the critical importance of self-leadership and the inward journey of self-discovery. True leadership begins within — with our willingness to reflect, evolve, and grow from our own experiences. At its heart, leadership is about positively transforming the lives of others. That transformation starts when we choose to lead ourselves with intention, authenticity, and self-awareness. By leaning into our inner work, we become better equipped to show up as leaders who are genuine, vulnerable, and courageously transparent. When we lead from this place of authenticity, we unlock the power to connect deeply with those we serve.

Big Think: You mention that Phil Knight — co-founder and Chairman Emeritus of Nike, Inc. — is a master of the art of filtering the signal from the noise. What other exceptional business/leadership qualities did you pick up from Knight?

Coach Raveling: Mr. Knight stands as one of the greatest visionaries and most dynamic leaders our society has ever known. Joining Nike after my coaching career and brief stint in sports commentary was nothing short of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — a masterclass in life, leadership, human behavior, and the relentless pursuit of greatness. Leading Nike’s global basketball division allowed me to witness firsthand the art of vision-driven leadership and what it means to shape the future before others even imagine it.

The lessons Mr. Knight imparted continue to resonate with me to this day. From his iconic philosophy that “There is no finish line” to his unwavering belief that settling for the status quo stifles growth, his words have shaped my approach to both leadership and life. “Life is growth. You grow, or you die,” he would say. And perhaps most profoundly, he reminded us that, “Sometimes, knowing when to give up — when to try something else — is genius. Giving up doesn’t mean stopping. Don’t ever stop.”

Coach Raveling (left) holds the attention of Michael Jordan.

Big Think: Which lessons from sport are most applicable to business?

Coach Raveling: Regardless of your age or ability, the beauty of sports lies in its ability to showcase some of the most profoundly human qualities — discipline, courage, strategy, and teamwork. These themes transcend the playing field, offering lessons that are just as applicable to business as they are to the game of life. As Nelson Mandela once said: “Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does.” The lessons are everywhere, if only we are present enough to see them.

Big Think: Were there instances in your career where trying to apply sporting lessons to the business arena proved disastrous?

Coach Raveling: Leadership, like life and sports, is a journey filled with triumphs and trials. Along the way, I’ve made my fair share of mistakes — some that proved disastrous. Moments where I didn’t trust my intuition, myself, or the situations I was tasked with leading. In those moments, we take the “L.” But here’s the thing: the “L” can stand for a Loss, or it can stand for a Lesson.

There’s incredible beauty in the losses we experience in life and leadership. Yet, we live in a society that often stigmatizes failure, defeat, and setbacks — urging us to fear them rather than embrace their potential. The truth is, these moments of adversity are chapters in our story, not the conclusion. When things fall apart, we’re left with a choice: Will we use the obstacle to find a way forward, or will we let it become an excuse? Our response is always within our control. And that, in itself, is the essence of what makes both leading and living so profoundly beautiful.

Big Think: As a young man you “devoured biographies of great leaders” — which writers had a lasting impact on you?

Coach Raveling: My grandmother once shared a powerful story with me: “George,” she said, “back in the days of slavery, plantation owners would hide their money in books and place them on the shelves. Their banking system wasn’t like it is today, and they knew the slaves wouldn’t take the money because they couldn’t read the books.” I asked her, “Why couldn’t they read, Grandma?” She replied, “Because they weren’t allowed to. If someone controls your mind, they can control your body. That’s why.”

Her words struck me deeply. From that moment on, I made a vow: I would never allow ignorance to become a chain. I would never be in a position where someone could control my mind — or my body — because of what I didn’t know. I committed myself to a lifelong pursuit of knowledge, understanding that intellectual freedom is a form of power, and that respect is often earned through the depth of your mind.

James Baldwin nurtured my love for reading and for the flow of words that breathe life into existence. He taught me the beauty of stories — the kind that don’t just sit quietly on a shelf but demand to be read, felt, and lived. Through his work, I found the courage to embrace the complexity of my own story and the conviction to honor the stories of others. Baldwin’s legacy is a reminder that books hold more than just words — they hold liberation, transformation, and the keys to worlds waiting to be explored.

Big Think: Is there one leader in particular who you would have followed to the end of the earth?

Coach Raveling: Without a doubt, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He embodied the true essence of courage. Every morning, he kissed his wife and children goodbye, fully aware that each farewell could be his last. This daily act reflected a profound bravery — a willingness to face danger in pursuit of a higher calling. Dr. King was more than a leader; he was a master of words, a visionary, and arguably one of the most trusted figures of the 20th century. His voice inspired multitudes to risk everything for a shared dream. When he spoke, people didn’t just hear him — they felt him. His words resonated in their hearts, minds, and very souls. His unwavering courage and integrity were a beacon for all who sought justice and equality.

Honoring Dr. King’s life and legacy reminds us that the dream doesn’t end with him; it continues with us to live boldly, lead with integrity, and embrace the work of building a better future — for ourselves and for generations to come.