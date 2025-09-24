Are you an effective trailblazer?

Sign up for the Big Think Business newsletter Learn from the world’s biggest business thinkers. Subscribe

Excerpted from Disrupt Everything—and Win by James Patterson and Patrick Leddin, PhD., with permission from Little, Brown and Company. Copyright © 2025 by James Patterson and Patrick Leddin, PhD.

Trailblazers are especially sensitive to indicators — always powerful, yet often subtle — that signal it’s time for a change.

Imagine waking up to a persistent signal. Your intuition acknowledges your many achievements but senses the potential for different experiences.

Perhaps while working your current job or engaged in daily activities, you find yourself frequently lost in thoughts of a life more in tune with your deepest passions. When the endeavors that once sparked joy and excitement in you no longer fuel the fire inside but deplete it, it’s a clear sign that a new path awaits.

At night, as the world quiets down, do you find yourself wide‑awake, your mind filled with visions that refuse to be ignored? Problems to be solved, or opportunities that have somehow chosen you, whispering relentlessly, “If not you, then who?” An idea that feels uniquely yours, a mission that seems to have been waiting for you to bring it to life. As nights blend into days, this disruptive thought becomes your constant companion, an obsession that won’t let you go. It’s more than just a fleeting idea — it’s a calling. The realization haunts you with the weight and clarity of dawn breaking: making a difference in this specific way, addressing this particular issue, might very well be the path you’ve been seeking, one that only you can tread.

Whether the change is a subtle ache that grows over time or a sudden shock that stops you in your tracks, it is a powerful catalyst that awakens the positive disrupter in you. These pivotal moments, though daunting, can thrust you into the role of a Trailblazer, one in which you feel compelled to forge a new path not just for survival but also to ignite the fire inside.

Consider Josie, who listened attentively to the call that her Wall Street career was only the beginning of her professional achievements. As she explored avenues where she could make her mark, she discovered a gap in the fashion industry that blended her business aspirations with her Filipina background, a cause close to her heart. It was a calling for her to step up and blaze a trail, to make a difference by honoring her heritage through fashion. This turn of events epitomizes the essence of a Trailblazer: identifying where the fire inside you and the needs of the world intersect and discerning how to best step into that space and make an impact.

Being a Trailblazer involves asking yourself tough questions as well as seeking guidance and wisdom from those who’ve navigated similar paths.

Embracing change and venturing out on your own can occur in many ways. Being a Trailblazer isn’t reserved solely for big, bold changes. The work of Trailblazers can show up in minor shifts in daily habits. Yes, some Trailblazers quit their jobs and climb Mount Everest, but the vast majority choose to take smaller steps, such as changing their eating habits, going back to school, starting a side hustle, investing more time and energy into their families, or leading the next project at work. Or maybe you are faced with a sudden and unexpected disruption that has stopped you in your tracks and caused you to realize that the life you are living isn’t steering you to the life you envision.

Effective Trailblazers aren’t playing a comparison game, caught in a loop of benchmarking themselves against others. They are making moves moment by moment, fueled by the fire inside.

Being a Trailblazer involves asking yourself tough questions as well as seeking guidance and wisdom from those who’ve navigated similar paths. Whether it’s adopting a more healthful lifestyle, initiating a community project, launching a start‑up business, changing jobs, or simply choosing to live in a way that feels authentic to you, embracing the role of a Trailblazer means you’re not only ready to explore uncharted territory but also prepared to confront any resistance or skepticism that might come your way.

The journey into the unknown can be both exciting and isolating. There’s also the risk of tunnel vision, in which you become so focused on your goals that you ignore new trends or critical feedback. Plus, the burden of carrying all the responsibility for success or failure can be overwhelming and lead to burnout. If you try to go it alone, you might miss out on valuable insights and support, which can lead to overlooking important details or better solutions.

Let’s make the concept of a Trailblazer real by looking at how it shows up at different levels in an organization.

At the executive level, a senior leader might blaze the trail by leading a research effort to explore a brand‑new market that fits the company’s future. They are not just managing today’s business. They are looking ahead, spotting new opportunities, and helping the organization move toward them.

But trailblazing isn’t limited to the executive suite.

In fact, cultures of positive disruption happen when people at every level step up to lead change. A team leader might take on the Trailblazer role by testing a new sales approach with their team. They are willing to try something new, learn from it, and show others a better way forward.

And a team member can be a Trailblazer, too. Maybe they notice a recurring customer problem and take the initiative to fix it. They are not waiting for permission. They see something that needs to change and step up to make it better.

No matter where you are in the organization, Trailblazers are the ones who spot opportunities and take action to move things forward.

