AI will never be a shortcut to wisdom

Sign up for the Big Think Business newsletter Learn from the world’s biggest business thinkers. Subscribe

Once upon a time — not so long ago — the internet opened like a library with no closing hours. It offered us Google, and then Wikipedia, and with them a curious kind of magic: everything we ever wanted to know, right there, blinking in front of us. It was harmless enough, even liberating. We no longer had to argue about who directed Casablanca or the difference between a quark and a lepton. Answers flowed like tap water.

But something happened in that flood. We began mistaking the map for the terrain.

Not long after came the shortcuts — CliffsNotes for Shakespeare, then for Kant, then for life itself. Everything abstract or difficult was carved into quick summaries, punchy headlines, 30-second reels. Learning became a buffet of “life hacks,” each one promising to make you smarter, faster, richer, or more “optimized.” We began slicing reality into slivers, assuming that each fragment bore the same shimmering reflection as the whole. It was as if a single puzzle piece, held aloft and scrutinized, could reveal the full picture.

Try Big Think+ for your business Engaging content on the skills that matter, taught by world-class experts. Request a Demo

But ask anyone who actually knows something — really knows it. A scientist who’s spent decades in a lab, an artist whose hands are stained with pigment, a leader who’s failed forward more times than they can count. They’ll tell you: a fact out of context is just a shard of glass. It cuts. It glints. But it doesn’t build a window. That’s why we ask contestants in a spelling bee to “use the word in a sentence.” It’s not about rote recall. It’s about anchoring meaning in context — about knowing when, why, and how a thing matters.

Then came AI.

At first, it was dazzling. It finished your sentence, cleaned your prose, did your homework. The answers got longer, smoother, more convincing. It stopped being a search engine and became an oracle. A velvet voice in your ear. An expert on demand.

But there’s a catch to all this knowing. Nothing is earned. Nothing is practiced. It just is. And anything that is instantly known — like the answer to a Trivial Pursuit card — has no real value. It’s not applied. It’s not integrated. It’s just data, sitting in a sterile little bubble, whispering its useless perfection.

Now, I’ll admit I’m a bit prone to oldtimeritus. After nearly forty years teaching graduate students and advising some of the most inventive companies on the planet, I’ve earned the right to sigh a bit. But this isn’t about “kids these days.” In fact, it’s not about youth at all. The shift I’m seeing — this collapse of intellectual agility — is striking all generations. All cultures. All walks of life.

Studies on cognitive flexibility, coupled with anecdotal observations about the death of long-form journalism and the slow drift of reader attention, suggest something dire: We are growing unable to sit still with ambiguity. We no longer walk through the fog of a complex question — we skip across it, like stones. Our thoughts sprint, but the world is a marathon. And so, we are left with answers to the wrong questions.

The answer is only simple if you don’t understand the question. This is the danger of living in a world where thinking is outsourced. Where cognition becomes project management.

What happens when we can no longer think through contradiction, paradox, tension? When climate change, homelessness, political division, and regional conflict are seen as disconnected problems with easy answers — when, in truth, they are tangled systems that resist simplicity?

The answer is only simple if you don’t understand the question.

This is the danger of living in a world where thinking is outsourced. Where cognition becomes project management. Where uncertainty is eliminated, not explored. Where truth is boxed and shelved, not wrestled with. If the world is a box of nails — individual facts, sharp and ready — then our minds become hammers. Tools of force and certainty. Banging out conclusions. Flattening nuance. And who builds a cathedral with a hammer? Who composes a symphony with a hammer?

This is no way to live. Because if you see the world as nails, you’ll mistake noise for knowledge. You’ll assume volume means validity. And when you no longer know how to recognize true expertise — because you yourself have never gained any — you will fall for the confident fool. The YouTube doctor. The Instagram monk. The LinkedIn philosopher.

They will tell you there’s a miracle diet, a shortcut to riches, a way to find your purpose before breakfast. They will sell you answers, already boxed and branded. But don’t mistake the packaging for the product. The machines don’t have your answers. Not the real ones. Not the complete ones. Because real understanding doesn’t come from outputs — it comes from practice. From doing the work. From trying, failing, adapting, and trying again. From making your own map.

This is not to say AI has no place. I use it. I respect it. It can amplify intelligence. But it cannot replace wisdom. And wisdom is forged in friction — in living, in suffering, in waiting, in seeing how a thing fits with another thing, and another, until the world begins to reveal not only what it is, but what it means.

If you want to reclaim your mind — not as a hammer, but as a compass, or a loom, or a garden — start here:

Ask better questions. Be suspicious of certainty. Practice long-form attention. Sit with something confusing until it teaches you something.

We are not meant to be hammerheads in a world of nails. We are meant to wonder, to wander, to build. The true mind does not pound — it inquires, connects, reshapes. It listens to contradiction without collapsing. It plays. And most of all, it remembers that the world was never simple. It was just, for a while, flattened by search engines.

So, take it back. Make your own sentence. Put the fact in its place. And live into the question.