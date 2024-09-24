5 ways for leaders to evolve with the modern workforce

Sign up for the Big Think Business newsletter Learn from the world’s biggest business thinkers Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

The American workforce has changed dramatically in the past few years. From workplace attitudes to demographics, the values and makeup of today’s employees present a whole new set of challenges (and opportunities) for today’s leaders.

Just a few examples:

Gen Z is poised to outnumber boomers in the full-time workforce

58% of white-collar workers prefer to work remotely at least three days a week

47% of workers are not focused on career progression at all

The number of women in the U.S. workforce continues to reach historic levels

Whether you’re a seasoned or new leader, managing this changing workforce requires a pivot in leadership style. Even coming in fresh doesn’t stop you from picking up mindsets and communication tactics from your predecessors that will not serve you in this new era.

Take it from me — I’ve spent the last two years learning how to best lead in a work environment notably different from that in my early career, and seeing firsthand the shifting dynamics of the modern workforce.

These are the insights I have found to be most valuable in adjusting to the modern workforce and dissolving obstacles to successful leadership.

#1. When the call comes, it’s OK to question

When I was first asked to step into the CEO role, I didn’t know if I wanted it. I actually think that’s a good thing. With a healthy dose of imposter syndrome and respect for the responsibility of that kind of position, my introspection and deliberation around accepting the role was key to building my vision of how I wanted to lead.

I am never going to be a “command and control”-style leader. It might come across as less assertive, but pretending I was that kind of leader would be inauthentic, to say the least. Instead, my leadership style favors an ensemble approach. Building a team of complementary strengths can result in a more multidimensional leadership team. I’m accountable and I drive decisions, but I get there through listening and collaboration. This approach, coupled with radical transparency, has offered optimal ways to motivate my team to do their best work.

That doesn’t mean that this style is for everyone. Sometimes you need a hard-line leader. But all those who are called to the CEO position should take the chance to reflect on both their best attributes, and the unique needs and styles of their teams.

#2. Don’t be afraid to ruthlessly prioritize

There are limited hours in the day. And with today’s workforce increasingly seeking work-life balance, we all should be more realistic with what we think we can actually accomplish. But if the first step is to prioritize, the second step is to over-communicate these priorities and the reasoning behind them. As the Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw noted, “The single biggest problem with communication is the illusion that it has taken place.”

Be overly communicative to familiarize your team with your preferences on assigning priority. Ensuring everyone understands what is important, why it’s important, and the order in which tasks need to be completed helps keep teams aligned with the mission and vision of the organization.

Some people might disagree with the process or why certain tasks are prioritized above others, but at least the plan will be clear. And in fact, being open to fielding — and overcoming — objections should add confidence to your vision and help demonstrate the reasoning behind your approach if it is indeed the correct course of action.

#3. Keep your vision 20/20

In my observations, younger workers are frequently more concerned with short-term goals, while older workers better understand the long-term pursuits. This doesn’t mean that younger workers are wrong — you need to have accomplishments that keep people motivated and engage in activities that pay off today.

I balance these tendencies by setting goals and priorities within shorter time frames and driving accountability for these small stepping stones. I then remind my team of our most immediate priorities and how they relate to our long-term mission. Pulling that thread through from short term to long term, and keeping up consistent communication, is key to ensuring younger generations feel satisfied and fulfilled while protecting a cohesive long-term vision.

#4. Foster accountability from afar

It’s more and more likely that as a leader, you’ll be overseeing a dispersed, remote workforce — at least part of the week. With this shift come fears of productivity — specifically, how much are employees working? This is just my personal opinion, but I would much rather focus on the quality of work over the number of hours it took to produce.

Given the increasing importance of work-life balance, fewer employers are demanding 70- or 80-hour workweeks because employees are refusing to work them. And that’s a great thing! The average number of working hours a week has significantly changed since I started my career, and ensuring that employees are satisfied with their workload is critical to retaining top talent.

People don’t like to be policed, and the reality is that people have different flavors of “productivity” — particularly in a creative organization.

Remembering that we’re all adults goes a long way. People don’t like to be policed, and the reality is that people have different flavors of “productivity” — particularly in a creative organization. Some people work their best in short, high-energy bursts. Others are reflective and take time to come to a creative breakthrough. The more reflective style isn’t automatically better because it’s more hours. Recognizing this and giving people autonomy — while still making them accountable for quality — is the balance we’ve found works best. We also have to remind people that as much as we respect work-life balance, we are still in a service industry. So there are times when we need to work late or work a weekend, but we try to make that the exception rather than the rule.

And lastly, you’ll need to again over-communicate. Be clear with your teams about what success looks like — defining it and properly awarding it.

#5. You can’t please everyone

Women in particular tend to be people pleasers. But you will burn out and be paralyzed with indecision if you try to ensure that everyone is happy. Leaders have a duty to do right by their people. They also have a duty to do right by the business so that they can continue to do right by their people.

If you’re leading through hard times, you’re going to let people down. Taking the reins during a turnaround or transformation is really different from leading during hockey stick growth. The only way to move forward — that I’ve found — is to square that disappointment with optimism both in yourself and in the future.

But being optimistic doesn’t mean you’re hiding business challenges from your employees. You can be transparent about the situation and the choices you’re making, and why. But you can also show them how the tough calls you’re making today ensure that the business can get through the current environment, and how those who stick it out now will be rewarded in the future.

You might have some employees who decide they don’t want to wait it out, and that’s OK. Being a great leader means creating an environment where everyone is there because they feel a part of something and are committed to its success. And that kind of environment can only be founded on honesty and a shared vision of the future.

Leading for tomorrow

Overall, I see the changes in the workforce as a wonderful thing. Parents have more time to parent, artists have more time to make art and we’re all building the next iteration of best business practices together.

It is equal parts exciting and challenging to be a leader right now. But I believe that by leading with empathy, transparency and accountability, we can welcome and foster diverse perspectives and new ways of working, and contribute to a better way of doing business for the coming generations.