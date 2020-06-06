LIVE ON MONDAY: The 'inspiration gap' kills innovation. How can we do better?

Shane Battier is a retired American professional basketball player who played for various teams in the NBA including the Memphis Grizzlies, the Houston Rockets, and the Miami Heat. Known for his otherworldly defensive skills, Battier won an NCAA championships at Duke in 2001, two NBA Titles in 2011 & 2012, and was a member of the U.S. men's national basketball team. He retired from the NBA in 2014 and is now working as a commentator for ESPN.