LIVE EVENT | Radical innovation: Unlocking the future of human invention

Dr. Matthew Putman is the co-founder and CEO of Nanotronics, a science technology company that has redefined factory control through the invention of a platform that combines AI, automation, and sophisticated imagining to assist human ingenuity in detecting flaws and anomalies in manufacturing. Matthew and his team at Nanotronics are building New York’s first High-Tech Manufacturing Hub in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Matthew resides on the board of directors of New York Live Arts and Pioneer Works. He is also an accomplished jazz pianist, published poet, and has served as executive producer on several films and plays.