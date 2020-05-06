Follow Us
LIVE AT 1 PM ET: MIT Research Fellow Michael Schrage
Ask your questions for Michael Schrage during the live Q&A!
Michael Schrage examines the various roles of models, prototypes, and simulations as collaborative media for innovation risk management. He has served as an advisor on innovation issues and investments to major firms, including Mars, Procter & Gamble, Google, Intel, BT, Siemens, NASDAQ, IBM, and Alcoa. In addition, Schrage has advised segments of the national security community on cyber conflict and cybersecurity issues. He has presented workshops on design experimentation and innovation risk for businesses, organizations, and executive education programs worldwide. Along with running summer workshops on future technologies for the Pentagon's Office of Net Assessment, he has served on the technical advisory committee of MIT's Lincoln Laboratory. In collaboration with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Schrage helped launch a series of workshops sponsored by the Department of Defense on federal complex systems procurement. In 2007, he served as a judge for the Industrial Designers Society of America's global International Design Excellence Awards.
How do you know you're bringing value to your team when all your interactions take place online? How can you use new tools, techniques, and technologies to rethink your personal productivity and enhance your future self?
In this Big Think Live session, MIT research fellow Michael Schrage dives into how we can all make fast, simple, scalable changes to make ourselves more effective and influential in the post-COVID world. From self-awareness vs. situational awareness, to understanding the Pareto principle as a springboard for change, this live session is a valuable moment to check in with yourself and remap the future.
Ask your questions for Michael Schrage in the comments section on Big Think Edge (exclusive to subscribers), YouTube, or Facebook!
Michael Schrage is the author of several books. His new book will be released in September 2020.
- Working From Home Increases Productivity, Job Satisfaction - Big ... ›
- 3 Ways Empathy Can Make You More Productive at Work ›
- Is Social Media Killing Your Workplace's Productivity? ›
COVID surprise: Kids are doing all the stuff their helicopter parents used to do for them
Young people could even end up less anxiety-ridden, thanks to newfound confidence
- The coronavirus pandemic may have a silver lining: It shows how insanely resourceful kids really are.
- Let Grow, a non-profit promoting independence as a critical part of childhood, ran an "Independence Challenge" essay contest for kids. Here are a few of the amazing essays that came in.
- Download Let Grow's free Independence Kit with ideas for kids.
How old would you want to be in heaven?
Is the cult of youth what we really want trailing us into the afterlife?
Many religious faiths propose different versions of heaven as a location: There are walled gardens with streams, flowers, pleasing scents, pretty angels, rapturous music or delicious accessible food.
America needs faster and cheaper pathways to good jobs
Colleges and universities can continue to ignore what the market wants, or they can get in the game and differentiate with new on-ground and online pathways to employment-centric education.
- Since the COVID-19 crisis, Google has seen an explosion in searches for online courses. Yet it has not seen any uptick in searches for degree programs. Why is that?
- When it comes to time, cost, and employment opportunities, traditional university degree programs are not paying attention to product-market fit.
- More and more students are searching for faster and cheaper pathways to good first digital jobs such as apprenticeships and programs that hire candidates on day one with a promise to upskill and ultimately place them at a client.
Tom Cruise is going to space to film an action movie
The 57-year-old is teaming up with NASA and SpaceX for the film project, which is to be set aboard the International Space Station.
- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed the project on Tuesday via Twitter.
- The project — an action-adventure movie — would be the first narrative film shot in space.
- It's unclear how Cruise will get to the space station. Later this May, SpaceX and NASA plan to send American astronauts to the ISS aboard a SpaceX vehicle.
Why a V-shaped plane may make a whole lot of sense
When it comes to climate change, today's airplane pollution is a real problem.
- A new partnership between the Delft University of Technology and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has been announced along with a plan for a striking new plane.
- The Flying-V is a plane that's all wing, and promises a 20% reduction in fuel use.
- Riding in the Flying-V as it banks may not be for the faint of heart.
What kind of government will exist on Mars?
The lessons we've learned here on Earth will affect how we govern a new world.
- The colonization of Mars is a real possibility for the not-too-distant future. A big question that author Michael Shermer and others are considering is how what we know about government on Earth will shape the politics of a new planet.
- Favored by Elon Musk, Shermer shoots down the suggestion of a direct democracy because he says that historically it does not work. Direct democracy can lead to a "mob mentality" where hysterics overtake logic, leading to witch hunts and other bad consequences.
- Shermer explains why he thinks the government on Mars will, in many ways, mirror what we know as a representative democracy. There will be constitutional republic and a Bill of Rights that determines what people can and can't do.