LIVE AT 2 PM TODAY | Personal finance in the coronavirus era
Got money on your mind? Learn the best strategies for action against an uncertain future.
Sallie Krawcheck is a financial feminist, CEO and Co-Founder of Ellevest, a recently launched innovative digital investment platform for women. She is the Chair of Ellevate Network, the global professional women's network, and of the Pax Ellevate Global Women's Index Fund, which invests in the top-rated companies in the world for advancing women. She is also the best-selling author of Own It: The Power of Women at Work.
Before becoming an entrepreneur, she was CEO of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, of Smith Barney and of Sanford Bernstein. Krawcheck has also been named among the top ten of Fast Company's "100 Most Creative People" in business list, as well as one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneurs to Watch. and she has also been referred to as one of the most successful and influential executives in financial services.
What should you be doing with your money during the coronavirus financial crisis? In this Big Think Live session, Sallie Krawcheck, CEO and co-founder of Ellevest, a financial advisory and investment platform for women, will discuss personal finance and wealth-building career strategies, moderated by Bob Kulhan, improv comedian and founder of Business Improv. Specifically, Krawcheck will zero in on how the pandemic will disproportionately affect the financial future of women. What steps can we take to protect ourselves from an uncertain financial future? Find out today at 2 PM ET.
Ask your questions during the Q&A!
