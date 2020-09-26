Live on Monday: Does the US need one billion people?

Matthew Yglesias co-founded Vox.com with Ezra Klein and Melissa Bell in 2014. He's currently a senior correspondent focused on politics and economic policy, and co-hosts The Weeds podcast twice a week. Before launching Vox, he wrote the Moneybox column for Slate and blogged for Think Progress, The Atlantic, TPM, and The American Prospect. Yglesias is the author of two books: The Rent Is Too Damn High about the policy origins of the middle class housing affordability crisis in America, and his new book One Billion Americans: The Case for Bigger Thinking. Yglesias was born and raised in New York City, but has lived in Washington DC since 2003.