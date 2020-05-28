Knowledge in a time of crisis
Big Think Live
Coronavirus coverage
Big Think Edge

STARTS 11 AM ET | The 'Great Midlife Edit': How to master your middle years

Did you know that shifting to a positive perspective on aging can add 7.5 years to your life? Or that there is a provable U-curve of happiness that shows people get happier after age 50?

Chip Conley
Chip Conley is the hospitality maverick who helped Airbnb's founders turn their fast-growing tech start-up into a global hospitality brand. In Wisdom@Work: The Making of a Modern Elder he shares his unexpected journey at midlife—from CEO to intern—learning about technology as Airbnb’s Head of Global Hospitality and Strategy, while also mentoring CEO Brian Chesky. Chip is the founder of the Modern Elder Academy, where a new roadmap for midlife is offered at a beautiful oceanfront campus in Baja California Sur, Mexico. He serves on the board of Encore.org and the advisory board for the Stanford Center for Longevity.
28 May, 2020

Add event to calendar


Aging is inevitable, but it doesn't have to be so taboo.

After helping turn AirBnB into a multi-billion-dollar business, rebel hotelier Chip Conley founded the Modern Elder Academy, the world's first midlife wisdom school to help people navigate their midlives and tune into the advantages of their life experiences. In conversation with executive recruiter James Citrin, Conley will explain why the term 'elder' must be reclaimed, how to make the absolute best of your career at this time, and how to conduct a 'midlife edit' for greater happiness.

Ask your questions during the live Q&A! Streaming via YouTube and Facebook at 11am ET today.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
aging life success career happiness health identity personal growth
Badge
Charles Koch Foundation
Charles Koch Foundation

American education: It’s colleges, not college students, that are failing

Who is to blame for the U.S.'s dismal college graduation rate? "Radical" educator Dennis Littky has a hunch.

Image: educationdata.org
Sponsored by Charles Koch Foundation
  • COVID-19 has magnified the challenges that underserved communities face with regard to higher education, such as widening social inequality and sky-high tuition.
  • At College Unbound, where I am president, we get to know students individually to understand what motivates them, so they can build a curriculum based on goals they want to achieve.
  • My teaching mantra: Everything is permitted during COVID-19. Everything is permitted during COVID-19. Everything is permitted during COVID-19.
Keep reading Show less

These countries are leading the transition to sustainable energy

Sweden tops the ranking for the third year in a row.

AXEL SCHMIDT/DDP/AFP via Getty Images
Technology & Innovation

What does COVID-19 mean for the energy transition? While lockdowns have caused a temporary fall in CO2 emissions, the pandemic risks derailing recent progress in addressing the world's energy challenges.

Keep reading Show less
alternative energy energy climate change wind energy Solar energy sustainability

What does the red pill really show you?

Neo's superhuman powers were only inside of The Matrix. The outside world offered a different reality.

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Culture & Religion
  • The "red pill" came into prominence as a way to break free of mental slavery in the 1999 movie, "The Matrix."
  • In a new essay, Julian Walker points out Neo's powers only worked inside of the simulation—reality is a different story.
  • The red vs blue pill question is a pop culture phenomenon, often used in questionable circumstances.
Keep reading Show less
social media psychology social change science fiction trust Philosophy

The mystery of the Bermuda Triangle may finally be solved

Meteorologists propose a stunning new explanation for the mysterious events in the Bermuda Triangle.

Surprising Science

One of life's great mysteries, the Bermuda Triangle might have finally found an explanation. This strange region, that lies in the North Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda, Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico, has been the presumed cause of dozens and dozens of mind-boggling disappearances of ships and planes.

Keep reading Show less
bermuda triangle mystery solved explanation hexagonal clouds

Lead your team toward collaborative problem solving

What does it mean to "lead without authority"?

Big Think LIVE

In this Big Think Live session with Keith Ferrazzi, moderated by Bob Kulhan, Ferrazzi will dive into management and leadership methods, explaining what it means to "lead without authority."

Keep reading Show less
business teamwork collaboration problem solving personal growth success work learning education leadership