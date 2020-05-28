Follow Us
STARTS 11 AM ET | The 'Great Midlife Edit': How to master your middle years
Did you know that shifting to a positive perspective on aging can add 7.5 years to your life? Or that there is a provable U-curve of happiness that shows people get happier after age 50?
Aging is inevitable, but it doesn't have to be so taboo.
After helping turn AirBnB into a multi-billion-dollar business, rebel hotelier Chip Conley founded the Modern Elder Academy, the world's first midlife wisdom school to help people navigate their midlives and tune into the advantages of their life experiences. In conversation with executive recruiter James Citrin, Conley will explain why the term 'elder' must be reclaimed, how to make the absolute best of your career at this time, and how to conduct a 'midlife edit' for greater happiness.
Ask your questions during the live Q&A! Streaming via YouTube and Facebook at 11am ET today.
American education: It’s colleges, not college students, that are failing
Who is to blame for the U.S.'s dismal college graduation rate? "Radical" educator Dennis Littky has a hunch.
- COVID-19 has magnified the challenges that underserved communities face with regard to higher education, such as widening social inequality and sky-high tuition.
- At College Unbound, where I am president, we get to know students individually to understand what motivates them, so they can build a curriculum based on goals they want to achieve.
- My teaching mantra: Everything is permitted during COVID-19. Everything is permitted during COVID-19. Everything is permitted during COVID-19.
These countries are leading the transition to sustainable energy
Sweden tops the ranking for the third year in a row.
What does COVID-19 mean for the energy transition? While lockdowns have caused a temporary fall in CO2 emissions, the pandemic risks derailing recent progress in addressing the world's energy challenges.
What does the red pill really show you?
Neo's superhuman powers were only inside of The Matrix. The outside world offered a different reality.
- The "red pill" came into prominence as a way to break free of mental slavery in the 1999 movie, "The Matrix."
- In a new essay, Julian Walker points out Neo's powers only worked inside of the simulation—reality is a different story.
- The red vs blue pill question is a pop culture phenomenon, often used in questionable circumstances.
The mystery of the Bermuda Triangle may finally be solved
Meteorologists propose a stunning new explanation for the mysterious events in the Bermuda Triangle.
One of life's great mysteries, the Bermuda Triangle might have finally found an explanation. This strange region, that lies in the North Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda, Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico, has been the presumed cause of dozens and dozens of mind-boggling disappearances of ships and planes.
Lead your team toward collaborative problem solving
What does it mean to "lead without authority"?
In this Big Think Live session with Keith Ferrazzi, moderated by Bob Kulhan, Ferrazzi will dive into management and leadership methods, explaining what it means to "lead without authority."