Meditation: Prioritize your mental health and happiness in self-isolation
Sharon Salzberg is a meditation teacher and author. She is the cofounder of the Insight Meditation Society (IMS) in Barre, Massachusetts, and has played a crucial role in bringing Asian meditation practices to the West. The ancient Buddhist practices of vipassana(mindfulness) and metta (lovingkindness) are the foundations of her work.
Our lives have been transformed by the coronavirus pandemic. How can we successfully adapt to the new demands and rules of a society that is sheltering in place? What can we do to nurture our minds and keep our moods in check during a time of unprecedented stress? In this interactive live session, Sharon Salzberg, meditation teacher and co-founder of the Insight Meditation Society (IMS), shares her expertise on meditation and mindfulness practices that can help you thrive in isolation; the best strategies for coping with confined cohabitation, remote work and boredom; and ways we can prioritize and protect our mental health and happiness.
Explore Sharon Salzberg's COVID-19 meditation resources at sharonsalzberg.com.
This Big Think LIVE session is moderated by Big Think staff writer Derek Beres. Derek is a multi-faceted author, media expert, and fitness instructor based in Los Angeles. He is currently working on his next book, Hero's Dose: The Case for Psychedelics in Ritual and Therapy. Learn more at derekberes.com.
Report: Just 6% of world's coronavirus infections detected
Researchers argue that most coronavirus infections around the world go undetected.
- A new paper contends that only 6% of actual coronavirus infections have been detected.
- Delayed and inadequate testing as well as differences in reporting are to blame.
- The researchers argue that better testing needs to be set up before social distancing is eased.
How intermittent fasting changes your brain
A new study from Singapore found that intermittent fasting increases neurogenesis.
- Rats that fasted for 16 hours a day showed the greatest increase in hippocampal neurogenesis.
- If true in humans, intermittent fasting could be a method for fighting off dementia as you age.
- Intermittent fasting has previously been shown to have positive effects on your liver, immune system, heart, and brain, as well as your body's ability to fight cancer.
Workout from home: 12 products to help you stay active during self isolation
Gyms and fitness centers are closed, but your living room is always open.
- Global lockdowns and business closures due to the coronavirus outbreak have left many searching for alternative ways to exercise.
- Beyond physical fitness, studies have shown that exercising also enhances creativity, relieves depression, and is overall great for the brain.
- These products will help you establish a personal workout center in your home and hopefully make self-isolation a little more bearable.