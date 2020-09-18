Malcolm Gladwell live | How to re-examine everything you know

Join Radiolab's Latif Nasser at 1pm ET on Monday as he chats with Malcolm Gladwell live on Big Think.

 Malcolm Gladwell

Malcolm Gladwell is the author of five New York Times bestsellers: The Tipping Point, Blink, Outliers, What the Dog Saw, and David and Goliath. His newest book, Talking to Strangers (2019), is a darker-than-usual look at the miscommunications and assumptions that occur when we interact with people we don't know, told through historical case studies like Sandra Bland, Bernie Madoff, and Adolf Hitler. Gladwell is also the co-founder of Pushkin Industries, an audio content company that produces the podcasts Revisionist History, which reconsiders things both overlooked and misunderstood, and Broken Record, where he, Rick Rubin, and Bruce Headlam interview musicians across a wide range of genres. Gladwell has been included in the TIME 100 Most Influential People list and touted as one of Foreign Policy's Top Global Thinkers.

18 September, 2020

In a time when we're all forced to be distant, we are directed into mind states of introspection, examination, and, too often, confusion. Malcolm Gladwell joins Big Think Live to discuss this unique moment in time with Radiolab's Latif Nasser.

Together, they'll dive into Gladwell's latest season of Revisionist History, as well as the choices journalists and media figures make in recounting current events, social and political movements, history, and the ever-elusive concept of the truth.

Ask your questions for Malcolm Gladwell during the audience Q&A!

Join the live stream at 1pm ET on Monday, September 21.

STREAMING LINKS

Big Think Edge | YouTube | Facebook

--

storytelling politics history society mind brain psychology media

The art of asking the right questions

What exactly does "questions are the new answers" mean?

Videos
  • Traditionally, intelligence has been viewed as having all the answers. When it comes to being innovative and forward-thinking, it turns out that being able to ask the right questions is an equally valuable skill.
  • The difference between the right and wrong questions is not simply in the level of difficulty. In this video, geobiologist Hope Jahren, journalist Warren Berger, experimental philosopher Jonathon Keats, and investor Tim Ferriss discuss the power of creativity and the merit in asking naive and even "dumb" questions.
  • "Very often the dumb question that is sitting right there that no one seems to be asking is the smartest question you can ask," Ferriss says, adding that "not only is it the smartest, most incisive, but if you want to ask it and you're reasonably smart, I guarantee you there are other people who want to ask it but are just embarrassed to do so."
brain business creativity curiosity hack innovation intelligence mind personal growth science success

Information itself may be what ends the human race

"We are literally changing the planet bit by bit, and it is an invisible crisis."

Credit: Charles Deluvio on Unsplash
Technology & Innovation
  • IBM estimates that humans produce 2.5 quintillion digital data bytes daily.
  • We'll one day reach a point where the number of bits we store outnumber the entirety of atoms on Earth.
  • In the most severe scenario, it takes just 130 years for all the power generated on Earth to be sucked up by digital data creation and storage.

computers data information technology

Astronomer calculates the odds of intelligent alien life emerging

A new study discovers the likelihood of extraterrestrial life in the universe.

Image by IgorZh
Surprising Science
  • A Columbia University astronomer calculates the odds of extraterrestrial life emerging.
  • The probability comes out in favor of aliens existing.
  • The search for life in space should be encouraged, concludes the scientist.
    astronomy extraterrestrial life nasa physics space alien cosmos universe

    Sharks flee in terror when killer whales show up

    Sharks fear killer whales. How does this impact the ecosystems they share?

    Credit: Tory Kallman/Shutterstock
    Surprising Science
    • A new study finds that sharks will flee areas they met orcas in for up to a year.
    • Killer whales are known to eat sharks, but it is unknown if the sharks are fleeing because they know that too.
    • The discovery will change our understanding of how marine ecosystems evolve.
    oceans marine biology fish animals orcas sharks killer whales
