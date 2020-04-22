Knowledge in a time of crisis
Live at 1 pm ET | Why reading is a form of therapy in times of crisis

Our live stream with Harvard literature professor Lisa New begins at 1 pm ET today.

22 April, 2020

Time and again, reading has been shown to make us healthier, smarter, and more empathic. How can we use literature as therapy during this moment of drastic change?

Ask your questions for Lisa New in the live Q&A on YouTube or Facebook.

In this live session with Harvard literature professor Lisa New, you'll dive into the world of prose and poetry, discovering the answer to questions like: how can I use reading as a coping mechanism? What do I lose when I only watch the movie and ignore the book? And why do people roll their eyes at poetry, anyway? Sheltering in place is the perfect time to reconnect with books and your love of reading.

Lisa New is the director and host of Poetry in America, director of Verse Video Education, and the Powell M. Cabot Professor of American Literature at Harvard University, where she teaches courses in classic American literature from the Puritans through the present day.

Two arguments for limited government and expanded civil society

The associations of civil society give us freedom to find systems that meet our needs.

Videos
  • There are three subsets of civil society: primary, secondary, and tertiary associations.
  • Rochester Institute of Technology professor Lauren Hall says there are two arguments for expanding civil society and limiting the power of government, and they include elements of efficiency, morality, and coercion.
  • Ideally in civil society, secondary associations give you more freedom to meet your needs in various ways. If we relied more heavily on civil society rather than government, we'd have more wiggle room to find systems that work for us.
Researchers successfully sent a simulated elementary particle back in time

Don't start investing in flux capacitors just yet, though.

Photo source: Geralt / Pixabay
Surprising Science
  • The second law of thermodynamics states that order always moves to disorder, which we experience as an arrow of time.
  • Scientists used a quantum computer to show that time travel is theoretically possible by reverting a simulated particle from an entropic to a more orderly state.
  • While Einstein's general theory of relativity permits time travel, the means to achieve it remain improbable in nature.
Why did women vote for Hitler? Long-forgotten essays hold some answers

More than 30 essays on the subject "Why I became a Nazi" written by German women in 1934 have been lying fallow in the archives.

Central Press/Getty Images
Politics & Current Affairs

The rise of Hitler and the Nazi Party in the 1930s came on the back of votes from millions of ordinary Germans – both men and women.

