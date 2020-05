LIVE AT 2 PM ET | Lead your team toward collaborative problem solving

Keith Ferrazzi is the founder and CEO of Ferrazzi Greenlight , a management consulting and team coaching company that works with many of the world’s biggest corporations. A graduate of Harvard Business School, Ferrazzi rose to become the youngest CMO of a Fortune 500 company during his career at Deloitte, and later became CMO of Starwood Hotels. He is a frequent contributor to Harvard Business Review, Forbes, and Fortune and the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Who’s Got Your Back Never Eat Alone and his new book Leading Without Authority . His mission is to transform teams to help them transform the world.