LIVE ON MONDAY | "Lights, camera, activism!" with Judith Light

Judith Light is a multiple Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress and activist. A star of such television shows as "Transparent", "Who's the Boss?" and "One Life to Live," she has also appeared in a wide variety of made-for-television movies, feature films, and stage plays. Light is an AIDS and gay rights activist and has done work for a number of LGBT charities. She sits on the board of the Matthew Shepard Foundation, and has a library named after her at the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center. She also sits on the board of the Point Foundation, which supports academic achievement in higher education among LGBT students.