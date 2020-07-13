LIVE TOMORROW | Jordan Klepper: Comedians vs. the apocalypse

Jordan Klepper has been doing comedy for the better part of the last two decades. In addition to standup and storytelling, he is currently covering the 2020 presidential election for The Daily Show in his recurring ‘Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse’ segments. He is the creator and star of the Comedy Central docu-series, Klepper. He has also been seen on HBO's Night Of Too Many Stars, The Who Was Show on Netflix, Friday Night Tailgate on the Big Ten Network, as well as writing on multiple projects from MTV2's Charlamagne & Friends to HBO's Ferrell Takes The Field. He has co-hosted StarTalk Live with Neil deGrasse Tyson. Klepper spent nearly a decade in Chicago performing with The Second City as well as iO. In New York, he was a regular at the Upright Citizens Brigade.