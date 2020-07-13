Knowledge in a time of crisis
LIVE TOMORROW | Jordan Klepper: Comedians vs. the apocalypse

Join The Daily Show comedian Jordan Klepper and elite improviser Bob Kulhan live at 1 pm ET on Tuesday, July 14!

 Jordan Klepper
Jordan Klepper has been doing comedy for the better part of the last two decades. In addition to standup and storytelling, he is currently covering the 2020 presidential election for The Daily Show in his recurring ‘Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse’ segments. He is the creator and star of the Comedy Central docu-series, Klepper. He has also been seen on HBO's Night Of Too Many Stars, The Who Was Show on Netflix, Friday Night Tailgate on the Big Ten Network, as well as writing on multiple projects from MTV2's Charlamagne & Friends to HBO's Ferrell Takes The Field. He has co-hosted StarTalk Live with Neil deGrasse Tyson. Klepper spent nearly a decade in Chicago performing with The Second City as well as iO. In New York, he was a regular at the Upright Citizens Brigade.
13 July, 2020

These days, if you don't laugh, you might just scream. Enter comedian and The Daily Show regular Jordan Klepper! In this Big Think Live session, Klepper will be in conversation with Bob Kulhan, CEO of Business Improv, talking creativity, adaptability and comedy in the age of COVID-19. How does The Daily Show team work remotely? What's it like to brainstorm in real-time on live TV? And what has comedy done for you lately? All this and more at 1 pm ET on Tuesday July 14.

Ask your questions for Jordan Klepper during the Q&A!

Join Jordan Klepper live on Big Think at 1 pm ET on Tuesday July 14.

---

