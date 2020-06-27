LIVE JUNE 30 | Happiness hack: Approach life like an Italian chef

Debi Mazar is an American actress and television personality, known for playing assertive, stylish, and sharp-tongued women. Mazar began her career as a hip hop b-girl in New York City. and later went on to perform in several of Madonna’s music videos. Mazar has played a number of roles in iconic films and TV series such as Goodfellas (1990); The Doors (1991); and Batman Forever (1995), Friends, and on the HBO series, Entourage. In 2014, she had a starring role in the Cooking Channel series, Extra Virgin, along with her chef husband, Gabriele Corcos.