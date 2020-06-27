Knowledge in a time of crisis
LIVE JUNE 30 | Happiness hack: Approach life like an Italian chef

If you're interested in reinvention and adaptability, turns out Italian cooking is an instruction manual for life.

 Debi Mazar
Debi Mazar is an American actress and television personality, known for playing assertive, stylish, and sharp-tongued women. Mazar began her career as a hip hop b-girl in New York City. and later went on to perform in several of Madonna’s music videos. Mazar has played a number of roles in iconic films and TV series such as Goodfellas (1990); The Doors (1991); and Batman Forever (1995), Friends, and on the HBO series, Entourage. In 2014, she had a starring role in the Cooking Channel series, Extra Virgin, along with her chef husband, Gabriele Corcos.
and
 Gabriele Corcos
Gabriele Corcos is a Tuscan chef and Ducati rider. He is the creator and producer of Extra Virgin on the Cooking Channel, a NY Times Best Selling author, and James Beard Award recipient. His youth amongst grape vines, olive trees, and in his grandmother’s kitchen, had converged and turned him into the Tuscan Gun we know today.
27 June, 2020

What does an adaptive and inventive life look like? Well, it looks a lot like Italian cooking. Tuscan chef Gabriele Corcos and American actor Debi Mazar bring their creative forces to Big Think Live to discuss risk-taking, career pivoting, and why your approach to food can be an instruction manual for reinvention, love and family.

Ask your questions during the live Q&A!

Join at 1pm ET on Tuesday June 30. Streaming via YouTube and Facebook, and via Big Think Edge (for subscribers only).

food happiness personal growth travel culture creativity film television art
What if education were engaging for every student?

OpenStax reimagined textbooks and saved students $1 billion. Now is a moment to reimagine even more. How can education help students learn more, better, and faster?

Photo: Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images
  • In 2012, I founded OpenStax as a then-radical solution to the Great Recession: Why not make college textbooks free for students? And why not make them open-licensed?
  • Now we are faced with COVID-19, another crisis of enormous scale—and one that is once again underscoring the harsh inequities in our communities and accelerating the existing gap between the haves and the have-nots.
  • Student engagement and open education are the next frontiers that innovators must address if we want education to live up to its promise as the great equalizer.
education books innovation learning coronavirus poverty inequality

Dating over Zoom? Don’t be surprised if those online sparks fizzle in person

What are the chances that an online connection will lead to true love?

Sex & Relationships

For those dipping their toes into the dating pool during stay-at-home orders, it's been like swimming in a version of Netflix's reality series “Love is Blind."

sex love psychology body language web relationships

The 'Western diet' is linked to adult acne in a new study

The takeaway: limit sugar and dairy if you want better skin.

Surprising Science
  • University of Paris researchers found that the consumption of fatty and sugary products, sugary beverages, and milk seems to increase adult acne.
  • The team used data from over 24,000 participants in a famous French study.
  • Roughly 50 percent of adults in Western countries over age 25 suffer from acne.
medical research human body psychology biology happiness Health acne skin

The supervolcano that can wipe out the U.S. and kill billions may be overdue for an eruption

An extinction events expert sounds a dire warning.

Surprising Science
  • The supervolcano in Yellowstone National Park could cause an "ultra-catastrophe," warns an extinction events writer.
  • The full eruption of the volcano last happened 640,000 years ago.
  • The blast could kill billions and make United States uninhabitable.
natural disasters nature climate change public health geology history united states

Adult-made neurons mature longer, have unique functions

Unraveling the mysteries of adult neurogenesis may have clinical applications.

Mind & Brain
  • Neuroscientists don't know the degree to which adult human brains generate new neurons.
  • A new study found that adult-born neurons in lab rats continued to grow and mature long after infant-born ones stopped.
  • Understanding the process of neuron birth and death can help scientists understand the causes of neurological disorders.

alzheimer's brain neuroscience children human body nature
