LIVE JUNE 30 | Happiness hack: Approach life like an Italian chef

What if education were engaging for every student?
OpenStax reimagined textbooks and saved students $1 billion. Now is a moment to reimagine even more. How can education help students learn more, better, and faster?
- In 2012, I founded OpenStax as a then-radical solution to the Great Recession: Why not make college textbooks free for students? And why not make them open-licensed?
- Now we are faced with COVID-19, another crisis of enormous scale—and one that is once again underscoring the harsh inequities in our communities and accelerating the existing gap between the haves and the have-nots.
- Student engagement and open education are the next frontiers that innovators must address if we want education to live up to its promise as the great equalizer.
Digital versions of OpenStax textbooks.
Photo: Jemel Agulto, OpenStax
Image: Courtesy of OpenStax
The 'Western diet' is linked to adult acne in a new study
The takeaway: limit sugar and dairy if you want better skin.
- University of Paris researchers found that the consumption of fatty and sugary products, sugary beverages, and milk seems to increase adult acne.
- The team used data from over 24,000 participants in a famous French study.
- Roughly 50 percent of adults in Western countries over age 25 suffer from acne.
Using data from over 24,000 participants from the French NutriNet-Santé study, the researchers assessed a dozen food groups, including milk and dark chocolate, refined cereals, vegetables, meat, and sugary beverages. They then classed participants by age, body mass index (BMI), educational status, smoking status, sex, medical history, and physical activity.

The results were clear: there appears to be a link between adult acne and the consumption of fatty and sugary products, sugary beverages, and milk, all major components of the "Western diet." 

While proving causation will take time, the researchers offer a few hypotheses as to why these dietary groups could be behind adult acne. 

High-glycemic diets elevate levels of Insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1) and insulin, which ultimately increases levels of oxidative stress and inflammation. 
Increased IGF-1 stimulates the production of androgens, producing higher levels of sebum, a yellowish, oily substance related to acne. 
Milk consumption increases IGF-1 production by the liver; drinking milk has similar effects as eating a high-glycemic meal. 

As with many post-study analyses, the team noted a number of limitations, including the fact that acne levels were self-reported in the initial study (therefore open to interpretation and personal biases), and the French population was skewed toward women, healthier dietary habits, and higher educational levels, which is not reflective of the entire planet. 

Still, given the high prevalence of acne in the Western world and the well-known negative effects of the Western diet, their conclusion seems to stand on solid ground. 

"The consumption of fatty and sugary products, sugary beverages, and milk appears to be associated with current acne. Our results may support the hypothesis that the Western diet (rich in animal products and fatty and sugary foods) is associated with the presence of acne in adulthood."
Adult-made neurons mature longer, have unique functions
Unraveling the mysteries of adult neurogenesis may have clinical applications.
- Neuroscientists don't know the degree to which adult human brains generate new neurons.
- A new study found that adult-born neurons in lab rats continued to grow and mature long after infant-born ones stopped.
- Understanding the process of neuron birth and death can help scientists understand the causes of neurological disorders.
Getting better with age<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQxODQ1NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNjQxMjkwN30.eGwCMbptF8egRSgm4wyIBlAvjv6x8tqB5pauGurioHc/img.jpg?width=1245&coordinates=0%2C4%2C0%2C5&height=700" id="5b72b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="50b37ca4d09cd4f1db9136b07810874d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Reconstructions of adult-born neurons from rats undergoing maturation. Left to right: 2-weeks old, 4-weeks, 6-weeks, and 24-weeks.
Reconstructions of adult-born neurons from rats undergoing maturation. Left to right: 2-weeks old, 4-weeks, 6-weeks, and 24-weeks.

(Photo: Cole, Espinueva et al/Journal of Neuroscience)

One challenge to understanding adult neurogenesis is that most studies examine new neurons within their typical six-week development window. During that time a neuron is born, travels to the region of the brain where it will work, and differentiates depending on that location. After that, the neuron is considered mature.

According to Jason Snyder, a researcher at the Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health and one of the study's authors, the researchers wanted to look beyond this window. They wanted to know if adult-born neurons could mature, grow later in life, and become unique to those produced by newborns' brains.

To test their hypothesis, the researchers injected a viral vector into lab rats' dentate gyri. The retrovirus was tagged with fluorescent reporters. After it inserted a copy of its genome into the dividing cells' DNA, subsequent generations would glow and allow the researchers to follow them.

They watched the rats' adult-born neurons for the typical six weeks, but then kept observing into the seventh. Amazingly, the seven-week-old neurons continued to exhibit growth markers, such as larger nuclei and thicker dendrites. The researchers continued their watch for 24 weeks and found the aged neurons were bigger and sported more connections than infant-born ones.

Based on the results, they think that adult-born neurons may continue to contribute to plasticity and regeneration throughout life, even if cell production winds down with age.

"Our study is exciting because it gives us a new framework for studying these cells," Snyder said. "Even if neurogenesis stops as we age, our study shows that it's still relevant because cells take so long to mature and keep growing for so long. This is really just a different way of looking at them.