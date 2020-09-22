Live on Thursday: Learn innovation with 3-star Michelin chef Dominique Crenn

Dominique Crenn, the only female chef in America with three Michelin stars, joins Big Think Live this Thursday at 1pm ET.

 Dominique Crenn

Dominique Crenn is the chef/owner of Atelier Crenn, Petit Crenn, and Bar Crenn. Highly celebrated as the first female chef in the United States to receive three Michelin stars, Crenn focuses on cuisine as a craft and the community as an inspiration. Adopted and raised in Versailles, France, she began her formal culinary training when she moved to San Francisco in 1990 to work under luminaries Jeremiah Tower and Mark Franz. As an active member of the culinary community, Crenn is passionate about promoting innovation, sustainability, and equality.

22 September, 2020

Having been exposed to mavericks in the French culinary world at a young age, three-star Michelin chef Dominique Crenn made it her mission to cook in a way that is not only delicious and elegant, but also expressive, memorable, and true to her experience. Crenn will share the importance of gaining knowledge and inspiration from what and who surrounds you, building a unified and empowered team, and inventing a business model out of inspiration, as well as necessity.

Ask your questions for Dominique Crenn during the Q&A!

Join the live stream at 1pm ET on Thursday, September 24.

STREAMING LINKS:
Big Think Edge | YouTube | Facebook

