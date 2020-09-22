Live on Thursday: Learn innovation with 3-star Michelin chef Dominique Crenn

Dominique Crenn is the chef/owner of Atelier Crenn, Petit Crenn, and Bar Crenn. Highly celebrated as the first female chef in the United States to receive three Michelin stars, Crenn focuses on cuisine as a craft and the community as an inspiration. Adopted and raised in Versailles, France, she began her formal culinary training when she moved to San Francisco in 1990 to work under luminaries Jeremiah Tower and Mark Franz. As an active member of the culinary community, Crenn is passionate about promoting innovation, sustainability, and equality.