What does kindness look like? It wears a mask.

Michael J. Dowling is President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwell Health, New York’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, more than 700 outpatient locations, $12 billion in annual revenue and 68,000+ employees. One of health care’s most-influential executives, Mr. Dowling has received numerous awards, including the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, an honorary degree from the prestigious Queen’s University Belfast and his selection as the Grand Marshal of the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in NYC. He also serves as chair of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement.

MICHAEL DOWLING: Hi, I'm Mike Dowling. I am the president and CEO of Northwell Health, a very large health system that has seen more COVID patients than anybody else in the United States. We've seen extraordinary illness. We've seen people saved, and we've seen a lot of people die.

By wearing a mask, you can save lives. You can make our job easier, and you can demonstrate humanity to your community and your friends. It's one of the most important things you can do right now. So, please do it.